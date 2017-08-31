A simple secure self destructing message service, using hashicorp vault as a backend

Run localy

Prequisites

Installing

run hashicorp vault server docker run -ti --cap-add=IPC_LOCK -ti -p 8200:8200 --name vault vault

set vault environment variable export VAULT_ADDR=http://localhost:8200 export VAULT_TOKEN= $( docker logs vault | grep Token | awk ' {print $NF} ' )

run the secretMsg service git clone https://github.com/algolia/sup3rS3cretMes5age.git go get go run * .go

try it! http://localhost:1234/msg

Security notice!

You should always run this behind SSL/TLS, otherwise message will be sent unencrypted!

Screenshot

Contributing

Pull reqesuts are very welcome!