Simple to use, simple to deploy, one time self destruct messaging service, with hashicorp vault as a backend
README.md

sup3rS3cretMes5age!

A simple secure self destructing message service, using hashicorp vault as a backend

Run localy

Prequisites

Installing

  • run hashicorp vault server

    docker run -ti --cap-add=IPC_LOCK -ti -p 8200:8200 --name vault vault

  • set vault environment variable

     export VAULT_ADDR=http://localhost:8200
 export VAULT_TOKEN=$(docker logs vault | grep Token | awk '{print $NF}')

  • run the secretMsg service

    git clone https://github.com/algolia/sup3rS3cretMes5age.git
go get
go run *.go

  • try it!

    http://localhost:1234/msg

Security notice!

You should always run this behind SSL/TLS, otherwise message will be sent unencrypted!

Screenshot

Contributing

Pull reqesuts are very welcome!