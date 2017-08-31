sup3rS3cretMes5age!
A simple secure self destructing message service, using hashicorp vault as a backend
Run localy
Prequisites
Installing
-
run hashicorp vault server
docker run -ti --cap-add=IPC_LOCK -ti -p 8200:8200 --name vault vault
-
set vault environment variable
export VAULT_ADDR=http://localhost:8200 export VAULT_TOKEN=$(docker logs vault | grep Token | awk '{print $NF}')
-
run the secretMsg service
git clone https://github.com/algolia/sup3rS3cretMes5age.git go get go run *.go
-
try it!
http://localhost:1234/msg
Security notice!
You should always run this behind SSL/TLS, otherwise message will be sent unencrypted!
Screenshot
Contributing
Pull reqesuts are very welcome!