Flamme
Electron and Vue.js for educational purposes.An open source cross-platform Tinder desktop client built with
With analytical inspection of daily and hourly count of matches you get.
Happy swiping!
Build Setup
Instructions below are tested with NodeJS v7.7.2 and works with yarn package manager as well. You can also download pre-built binaries for macOS, Windows, and Linux.
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:9080
npm run dev
# build electron application for production
npm run build
# lint all JS/Vue component files in `src/`
npm run lint
Road Map
- A profile settings screen to update photos and other profile information.
- A map picker to fake the geolocation.
- Making more sense of the "Analyze" tab. (Your ideas appreciated)
- Boost functionality.
- Rewind for the latest swiped card.
Credits
This software mainly uses code from these open source packages.
License
MIT
