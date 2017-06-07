/flamme

An open source tinder desktop client built with electron and Vue.js for educational purposes
Flamme
An open source cross-platform Tinder desktop client built with Electron and Vue.js for educational purposes.

With analytical inspection of daily and hourly count of matches you get.

Happy swiping!


Build Setup

Instructions below are tested with NodeJS v7.7.2 and works with yarn package manager as well. You can also download pre-built binaries for macOS, Windows, and Linux.

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:9080
npm run dev

# build electron application for production
npm run build

# lint all JS/Vue component files in `src/`
npm run lint

Road Map

  • A profile settings screen to update photos and other profile information.
  • A map picker to fake the geolocation.
  • Making more sense of the "Analyze" tab. (Your ideas appreciated)
  • Boost functionality.
  • Rewind for the latest swiped card.

Credits

This software mainly uses code from these open source packages.

License

MIT

Twitter @alican