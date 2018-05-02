/amio-sdk-js

Multi-messenger javascript library for Amio.io API.
  1. JavaScript 100.0%
JavaScript
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Find file
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP

Launching GitHub Desktop...

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching GitHub Desktop...

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching Xcode...

If nothing happens, download Xcode and try again.

Launching Visual Studio...

If nothing happens, download the GitHub extension for Visual Studio and try again.

Fetching latest commit…
Cannot retrieve the latest commit at this time.
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
.circleci fix: remove unneeded build context May 2, 2018
lib fix: report test failure promptly May 25, 2018
test fix: report test failure promptly May 25, 2018
.editorconfig feat+test: contacts endpoint + tests Apr 20, 2018
.gitignore chore: ignore idea files Apr 13, 2018
README.md Update README.md May 24, 2018
index.js feat: expose x-hub-signature utils Apr 13, 2018
package.json ref: remove second assignment of http client May 14, 2018

README.md

amio-sdk-js

CircleCI npm version

Server-side library implementing Amio API for instant messengers. It covers API calls and webhooks.

Let us know how to improve this library. We'll be more than happy if you report any issues or even create pull requests. ;-)

Prerequisities

You need to create an account before you can use this library.

Installation

npm install amio-sdk-js --save

API

API - setup & usage

const AmioApi = require('amio-sdk-js').AmioApi

const amioApi = new AmioApi({
    accessToken: 'get access token from https://app.amio.io/administration/settings/api'
})

// example request
amioApi.messages.send({/* message */})

API - error handling

Amio API errors keep the structure described in the docs.

try{
  // ...
} catch(err){
    if (err.amioApiError) {
      console.error(err.jsonify(), err) 
      return
    }
    
    console.error(err) 
}

API - methods

amioApi.* Description Links
channels.get(channelId) Get information about specified channel. docs
channels.list(params) List available channels. docs, params
channels.create(request) Create a new channel. docs
channels.update(channelId, request) Update specified channel. docs
channels.delete(channelId) Delete specified channel. docs
contacts.get(channelId, contactId) Get information about a contact in specified channel. docs
contacts.list(channelId, params) List contacts for specified channel. docs, params
contacts.delete(channelId, contactId) Delete a contact within specified channel. docs
messages.send(message) Send a message to a contact. docs
messages.list(channelId, contactId, params) List messages for specified channel and contact. docs, params
notifications.send(notification) Send a notification to a contact. docs
settings.get(channelId) Get settings for specified channel. docs
settings.set(channelId, setting) Modify settings for specified channel. docs

Webhooks

Central logic to handle webhooks coming from Amio is WebhookRouter. What does it do?

  • It responds OK 200 to Amio.
  • It verifies X-Hub-Signature.
  • It routes events to handlers (e.g. event message_received to a method registered in amioWebhookRouter.onMessageReceived())

Webhooks - setup & usage

const express = require('express')
const router = express.Router()
const WebhookRouter = require('amio-sdk-js').WebhookRouter

const amioWebhookRouter = new WebhookRouter({
    secretToken: 'get secret at https://app.amio.io/administration/channels/{{CHANNEL_ID}}/webhook'
})

// error handling, e.g. x-hub-signature is not correct
amioWebhookRouter.onError(error => console.error(error))

// assign event handlers 
amioWebhookRouter.onMessageReceived((data, timestamp) => console.log('a new message from contact ${data.contact.id} was received!'))
amioWebhookRouter.onMessagesDelivered((data, timestamp) => {/* TODO */})
amioWebhookRouter.onMessagesRead((data, timestamp) => {/* TODO */})
amioWebhookRouter.onMessageEcho((data, timestamp) => {/* TODO */})
amioWebhookRouter.onPostbackReceived((data, timestamp) => {/* TODO */})
amioWebhookRouter.onOptIn((data, timestamp) => {/* TODO */})

router.post('/webhooks/amio', (req, res) => amioWebhookRouter.handleEvent(req, res))

module.exports = router

Webhooks - event types

Facebook:

Viber:

Debugging

To enable logging for debugging purposes, set the following environment variable:

variable value
process.env.DEBUG amio-sdk-js:*

To narrow down logs even further, replace the * wildcard with a specific endpoint.

Missing a feature?

File an issue or create a pull request. If you need a quick solution, use the prepared axios http client:

const amioHttpClient = require('amio-sdk-js').amioHttpClient

amioHttpClient.get('/v1/messages')
    .then(response => {
      // ...
    })