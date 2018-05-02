Server-side library implementing Amio API for instant messengers. It covers API calls and webhooks.

Let us know how to improve this library. We'll be more than happy if you report any issues or even create pull requests. ;-)

Prerequisities

You need to create an account before you can use this library.

Installation

npm install amio-sdk-js --save

API

API - setup & usage

const AmioApi = require ( ' amio-sdk-js ' ). AmioApi const amioApi = new AmioApi ({ accessToken : ' get access token from https://app.amio.io/administration/settings/api ' }) // example request amioApi . messages . send ({ /* message */ })

API - error handling

Amio API errors keep the structure described in the docs.

try { // ... } catch (err){ if ( err . amioApiError ) { console . error ( err . jsonify (), err) return } console . error (err) }

API - methods

amioApi.* Description Links channels.get(channelId) Get information about specified channel. docs channels.list(params) List available channels. docs, params channels.create(request) Create a new channel. docs channels.update(channelId, request) Update specified channel. docs channels.delete(channelId) Delete specified channel. docs contacts.get(channelId, contactId) Get information about a contact in specified channel. docs contacts.list(channelId, params) List contacts for specified channel. docs, params contacts.delete(channelId, contactId) Delete a contact within specified channel. docs messages.send(message) Send a message to a contact. docs messages.list(channelId, contactId, params) List messages for specified channel and contact. docs, params notifications.send(notification) Send a notification to a contact. docs settings.get(channelId) Get settings for specified channel. docs settings.set(channelId, setting) Modify settings for specified channel. docs

Webhooks

Central logic to handle webhooks coming from Amio is WebhookRouter. What does it do?

It responds OK 200 to Amio.

It verifies X-Hub-Signature.

It routes events to handlers (e.g. event message_received to a method registered in amioWebhookRouter.onMessageReceived() )

Webhooks - setup & usage

const express = require ( ' express ' ) const router = express . Router () const WebhookRouter = require ( ' amio-sdk-js ' ). WebhookRouter const amioWebhookRouter = new WebhookRouter ({ secretToken : ' get secret at https://app.amio.io/administration/channels/{{CHANNEL_ID}}/webhook ' }) // error handling, e.g. x-hub-signature is not correct amioWebhookRouter . onError ( error => console . error (error)) // assign event handlers amioWebhookRouter . onMessageReceived (( data , timestamp ) => console . log ( ' a new message from contact ${data.contact.id} was received! ' )) amioWebhookRouter . onMessagesDelivered (( data , timestamp ) => { /* TODO */ }) amioWebhookRouter . onMessagesRead (( data , timestamp ) => { /* TODO */ }) amioWebhookRouter . onMessageEcho (( data , timestamp ) => { /* TODO */ }) amioWebhookRouter . onPostbackReceived (( data , timestamp ) => { /* TODO */ }) amioWebhookRouter . onOptIn (( data , timestamp ) => { /* TODO */ }) router . post ( ' /webhooks/amio ' , ( req , res ) => amioWebhookRouter . handleEvent (req, res)) module . exports = router

Webhooks - event types

Facebook:

Viber:

Debugging

To enable logging for debugging purposes, set the following environment variable:

variable value process.env.DEBUG amio-sdk-js:*

To narrow down logs even further, replace the * wildcard with a specific endpoint.

Missing a feature?

File an issue or create a pull request. If you need a quick solution, use the prepared axios http client: