amio-sdk-js
Server-side library implementing Amio API for instant messengers. It covers API calls and webhooks.
Let us know how to improve this library. We'll be more than happy if you report any issues or even create pull requests. ;-)
- Installation
- API
- Webhooks
- Missing a feature?
Prerequisities
You need to create an account before you can use this library.
Installation
npm install amio-sdk-js --save
API
API - setup & usage
const AmioApi = require('amio-sdk-js').AmioApi
const amioApi = new AmioApi({
accessToken: 'get access token from https://app.amio.io/administration/settings/api'
})
// example request
amioApi.messages.send({/* message */})
API - error handling
Amio API errors keep the structure described in the docs.
try{
// ...
} catch(err){
if (err.amioApiError) {
console.error(err.jsonify(), err)
return
}
console.error(err)
}
API - methods
|amioApi.*
|Description
|Links
|
channels.get(channelId)
|Get information about specified channel.
|docs
|
channels.list(params)
|List available channels.
|docs, params
|
channels.create(request)
|Create a new channel.
|docs
|
channels.update(channelId, request)
|Update specified channel.
|docs
|
channels.delete(channelId)
|Delete specified channel.
|docs
|
contacts.get(channelId, contactId)
|Get information about a contact in specified channel.
|docs
|
contacts.list(channelId, params)
|List contacts for specified channel.
|docs, params
|
contacts.delete(channelId, contactId)
|Delete a contact within specified channel.
|docs
|
messages.send(message)
|Send a message to a contact.
|docs
|
messages.list(channelId, contactId, params)
|List messages for specified channel and contact.
|docs, params
|
notifications.send(notification)
|Send a notification to a contact.
|docs
|
settings.get(channelId)
|Get settings for specified channel.
|docs
|
settings.set(channelId, setting)
|Modify settings for specified channel.
|docs
Webhooks
Central logic to handle webhooks coming from Amio is WebhookRouter. What does it do?
- It responds OK 200 to Amio.
- It verifies X-Hub-Signature.
- It routes events to handlers (e.g. event
message_receivedto a method registered in
amioWebhookRouter.onMessageReceived())
Webhooks - setup & usage
const express = require('express')
const router = express.Router()
const WebhookRouter = require('amio-sdk-js').WebhookRouter
const amioWebhookRouter = new WebhookRouter({
secretToken: 'get secret at https://app.amio.io/administration/channels/{{CHANNEL_ID}}/webhook'
})
// error handling, e.g. x-hub-signature is not correct
amioWebhookRouter.onError(error => console.error(error))
// assign event handlers
amioWebhookRouter.onMessageReceived((data, timestamp) => console.log('a new message from contact ${data.contact.id} was received!'))
amioWebhookRouter.onMessagesDelivered((data, timestamp) => {/* TODO */})
amioWebhookRouter.onMessagesRead((data, timestamp) => {/* TODO */})
amioWebhookRouter.onMessageEcho((data, timestamp) => {/* TODO */})
amioWebhookRouter.onPostbackReceived((data, timestamp) => {/* TODO */})
amioWebhookRouter.onOptIn((data, timestamp) => {/* TODO */})
router.post('/webhooks/amio', (req, res) => amioWebhookRouter.handleEvent(req, res))
module.exports = router
Webhooks - event types
Facebook:
Viber:
Debugging
To enable logging for debugging purposes, set the following environment variable:
|variable
|value
|process.env.DEBUG
|amio-sdk-js:*
To narrow down logs even further, replace the
* wildcard with a specific endpoint.
Missing a feature?
File an issue or create a pull request. If you need a quick solution, use the prepared axios http client:
const amioHttpClient = require('amio-sdk-js').amioHttpClient
amioHttpClient.get('/v1/messages')
.then(response => {
// ...
})