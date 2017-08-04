Gallery

A photography portfolio generator with web hosting for your photo albums. Requires no 3rd party libraries or installations. A 🤑 free 🤑 Squarespace alternative for your photos. Live demo at http://andyzhang.net/gallery

Gallery is a side project of mine to allow me to create a more curated version of my photography portfolio. It's intended to have a simple setup process that is accessible by anyone. If you have any feedback for Gallery, drop me a line :)

Dependencies

🔥 NONE 🔥

Making your own gallery in less than 5 minutes

Fork this repository 🍴

Clone the repository through terminal by running git clone git@github.com:{YOUR_USERNAME}/gallery.git

Replace contents of /photos with all of your albums. For each of your albums, create a folder with the same name as your album name, and then put all of your photos in the folder. Example:

/photos /travel IMG_0123.jpg IMG_0124.jpg /portrait IMG_1234.jpg IMG_1235.jpg

Open the folder in finder and double click setup.command . This will go through all of your albums and create a config.json file for you. This file allows the generator to know which photos will be hosted on your website. ✨

. This will go through all of your albums and create a file for you. This file allows the generator to know which photos will be hosted on your website. Personalize the contents at the bottom of _config.yml .

. Commit all of your changes and then push all of your changes to Github by running

$ git checkout -B gh-pages # This creates a branch that will be hosted at {username}.github.io/gallery $ git commit -am "Create my first gallery" # This saves all of your changes $ git push origin gh-pages # This pushes your gallery to be hosted!

Check out your site at {username}.github.io/gallery 🎉 ✨ !

Important notes: To ⏭ speed ⏭ up the loading time of your gallery, please make sure to compress your images.

If you want Google Analytics, replace _includes/ga.html with your own snippet.

How It Works

There are two important pieces to gallery:

Album Generation

setup.command goes through all of the folders in your /photos/ directory. It collects all of the file paths of each photo in each album. It aggregates all of this data into one key file called config.json .

Client-side Generation

Once you've created your config.json , the website can now use that file to figure out which photos to show. It uses JavaScript(ES6 🔥 !) to layout your photos, grouping all of the photos per album.

Customizing your Gallery

Gallery supports 3 different kinds of layouts: rows, squares and columns. You can choose which type of layout you want to use by setting the layout variable in script.js to be either SQUARES , ROWS or COLUMNS .

Each different layout has both its own and shared set of configuration options.

Shared

spacing (Integer): The vertical and horizontal distance that separates each photo from all adjacent photos. Defaulted to 10.

(Integer): The vertical and horizontal distance that separates each photo from all adjacent photos. Defaulted to 10. shuffle (Boolean): Toggle to shuffle or not to shuffle the photos. Default is false .

Column Configuration

columns (Integer): The number of columns for the layout. Default is 3 .

Square Configuration

columns (Integer): The number of columns for the layout. Default is 3 .

(Integer): The number of columns for the layout. Default is . maxHeight (Integer): The max height in px for each photo. Default is 400 .

Columns takes priority if both are set.

Row Configuration

maxHeight (Integer): The max height in px for each photo. Default is 400 .

Fun Facts

No jQuery is used. AT ALL! 🔥 🔥 🔥

No Bootstrap is used. AT ALL! 🔥 🔥 🔥

It uses ES6. NEW TECH! 🔥 🔥 🔥

It has no local dependencies. SAY WHAT! 🔥 🔥 🔥

🔥 🔥 🔥

Next Steps

Make layout responsive

Support lazy loading

Support better album navigation

Create a better UX for setting up a gallery

Support zoom on a photo

Enable additional info on page(contact, links)

SEO

If you enjoyed using Gallery, I'd love to see what you created with Gallery 🙌