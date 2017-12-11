Carpaccio Game

Hello!

I'm regularly giving agile trainings within my company, which actually include the Carpaccio Game from Alistair Cockburn.

I think that game is a really interesting one which allows to illustrate various aspects of Agile methodologies (in our case we're mainly focusing on SCRUM), and we're always having a great time with the people following the training while discovering and experiencing various aspects of agile methodologies.

Most of the time, I'm wondering about how I'd do the exercise though, and how I'd approach it in a similar time frame... So I took 40 minutes and ran a few iterations on my own in order to try solving the problem...

I came up with that repository in those 5 iterations of 8 minutes (if you check the git log, there's a bit more time cause I took small breaks in between iterations to drink ☕).

I tried to be as iterative as possible, and wrote some tests along the way to follow a TDD approach. I also included a bit of refactoring in the end and focused on having a readable source code rather than including stuff like validation of the inputs or something. I may have choose other priorities or topics to focus on but meh... Nobody was there to play a client.

In case you're interested in the way I built it, don't hesitate to have a look at the Git history ;) I did regular commits while ending an iteration. I don't have a big amount of iteration (nothing like the 15 or 20 we tend to reach during the training), but the code was actually easy to write, so I quickly ended solving multiple cases at once...

Feel free to try it yourself, that is a great exercise ;)