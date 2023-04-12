Which @angular/* package(s) are relevant/related to the feature request?

core

Description

Unlike services, injection tokens cannot be provided at the component/route level without using useFactory/Value/Class .

const BAR_TOKEN = new InjectionToken ( 'Bar' , { factory ( ) { const foo = inject ( FooService ) ; return foo . bar ; } } ) ;

The BAR_TOKEN will be provided at the root level even if we don't use providedIn: 'root' . If we want to provide BAR_TOKEN at the component level, it cannot be provided in the following way:

@ Component ( { providers : [ BAR_TOKEN ] , // this will not work even if we defined `factory` for the `BAR_TOKEN` } ) export class BarComponent { }

To make it work, we need to explicitly specify its factory, although we have already defined factory in the BAR_TOKEN definition:

@ Component ( { providers : [ { provide : BAR_TOKEN , useFactory : ( ) => inject ( FooService ) . bar } ] , } ) export class BarComponent { }

Proposed solution

Unlike tokens, with services, we need to add @Injectable({ providedIn: 'root' }) to provide them at the root level. I'd like to have the same behavior with injection tokens:

const BAR_TOKEN_1 = new InjectionToken ( 'Bar' , { providedIn : 'root' , factory ( ) { const foo = inject ( FooService ) ; return foo . bar ; } } ) ; // BAR_TOKEN_1 is provided at the root level (no changes in this case) const BAR_TOKEN_2 = new InjectionToken ( 'Bar' , { factory ( ) { const foo = inject ( FooService ) ; return foo . bar ; } } ) ; // BAR_TOKEN_2 is not provided anywhere by default, // similar to `@Injectable()` that doesn't contain `{ providedIn: root }` config. // However, `InjectionToken` with a factory can be provided in the following way: @ Component ( { providers : [ BAR_TOKEN_2 ] } ) export class BarComponent { }

Alternatives considered

We can use inject... functions instead of injection tokens:

export function injectBar ( ) { const foo = inject ( FooService ) ; return foo . bar ; }