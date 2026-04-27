Awesome Privacy Tools

A curated list of the best privacy tools, open-source privacy tools, encrypted messaging apps, anonymous email services, VPNs, Tor tools, password managers, secure file sharing apps, browser privacy extensions, and self-hosted privacy software.

Awesome Privacy Tools helps people find practical tools for private email, encrypted chat, anonymous browsing, password security, data removal, device hardening, and self-hosted alternatives to surveillance-based products.

Contents

Start Here: Best Privacy Tools by Use Case

A quick privacy stack for common needs:

Selection Criteria

A privacy tool should usually meet most of these criteria:

It improves privacy, anonymity, anti-tracking, encryption, data minimization, or user control.

It is useful to real people, teams, developers, journalists, activists, or self-hosters.

It explains its security model, privacy model, limitations, or trust assumptions.

It is actively maintained, widely used, independently reviewed, or historically important.

It avoids deceptive privacy claims, dark patterns, surveillance advertising, and unnecessary telemetry.

Open source is preferred, but strong closed-source tools may be included when the trust model and track record are clear.

No affiliate links. No paid placement. No fake “best” rankings.

Anonymous Email Aliases and Private Email

anon.li Alias - Private email aliases with forwarding, reply-by-alias, PGP forwarding, and custom domains.

addy.io - Open-source anonymous email forwarding and aliasing.

DuckDuckGo Email Protection - Email forwarding service that removes common trackers.

Firefox Relay - Email masks from Mozilla for hiding your real address.

Forward Email - Open-source email forwarding service with custom domain support.

Mailfence - Private email, calendar, contacts, and document service with OpenPGP support.

Mailbox.org - Privacy-oriented email and office suite.

Mailvelope - Browser extension for OpenPGP email encryption.

Proton Mail - Encrypted email service with web, desktop, and mobile apps.

SimpleLogin - Open-source email alias service for shielding your real email address.

Thexyz - Email hosting service with custom domains, spam filtering, and privacy-focused mailbox management.

Tuta - Encrypted email, calendar, and contacts service.

Anonymous Phone Number Aliases

Receive SMS verification codes without exposing your real phone number — the phone-side counterpart to email aliases above. Useful for signups, 2FA, and account recovery on services that require a phone number.

VerifySMS — Pay-per-use virtual numbers in 200+ countries / 500+ services. REST API, iOS/Android/web clients. Automatic refund within 20 minutes if SMS does not arrive. Email-only signup, no KYC under $250. 5.0 stars across 21 App Store reviews (US: 9, GB: 2, TR: 5, DE: 5). Privacy Policy.

5SIM — Long-running provider with REST API, mix of real and virtual numbers across multiple countries.

SMS-Activate — Large catalog of services and countries, REST API, pay-per-use.

SMSPool — Marketplace model, REST API, multiple countries.

Encrypted Messaging and Secure Chat

Briar - Peer-to-peer messaging designed for censorship resistance and offline scenarios.

Element - Matrix client for end-to-end encrypted personal and team chat.

Jami - Peer-to-peer voice, video, and messaging app.

Matrix - Open protocol for decentralized, end-to-end encrypted communication.

Molly - Hardened Android client based on Signal.

Session - Metadata-resistant messenger using an onion-routed network.

Signal - End-to-end encrypted messenger with strong defaults and broad adoption.

SimpleX Chat - Private messenger designed without user identifiers.

Threema - Paid encrypted messenger that does not require a phone number.

Wire - End-to-end encrypted messaging and collaboration for individuals and teams.

Private Browsers and Search Engines

Brave - Chromium-based browser with built-in tracker blocking and privacy features.

Brave Search - Search engine with an independent index and privacy-focused defaults.

DuckDuckGo - Private search engine with tracker-blocking browser apps.

Firefox - Open-source browser with strong extension support and privacy controls.

Kagi - Paid search engine with personalization controls and no ad-funded model.

LibreWolf - Firefox fork focused on privacy and security defaults.

Mullvad Browser - Anti-fingerprinting browser built with the Tor Project and usable without Tor.

SearXNG - Self-hostable metasearch engine.

Startpage - Private search engine with proxied search results.

Tor Browser - Browser configured to use Tor and reduce fingerprinting.

Whoogle - Self-hosted private metasearch proxy.

Browser Privacy Extensions

CanvasBlocker - Helps resist browser fingerprinting techniques.

ClearURLs - Removes tracking parameters from URLs.

Cookie AutoDelete - Deletes cookies from closed tabs with configurable rules.

Firefox Multi-Account Containers - Isolates accounts and browsing contexts in Firefox.

LocalCDN - Emulates common content delivery networks locally.

NoScript - Fine-grained script blocking for advanced users.

Privacy Badger - Tracker blocker from the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

uBlock Origin - Efficient wide-spectrum content blocker.

VPNs, Tor, and Network Privacy

dnscrypt-proxy - Flexible DNS proxy supporting encrypted DNS protocols.

I2P - Anonymous overlay network for peer-to-peer services.

IVPN - VPN provider with privacy-oriented policies and clients.

Lokinet - Onion-routed network for private browsing and service access.

Mullvad VPN - Privacy-focused VPN with anonymous account numbers and cash payment support.

Nym - Mixnet infrastructure for network-level privacy.

OnionShare - Share files and host temporary sites through Tor onion services.

Orbot - Tor proxy for Android.

Proton VPN - VPN service from Proton with open-source apps.

Snowflake - Tor pluggable transport that helps people bypass censorship.

Tor Project - Onion-routing network for stronger anonymity.

WireGuard - Modern VPN protocol and software.

DNS, Ad Blocking, and Tracker Blocking

Password Managers, Passkeys, and Authentication

1Password - Password manager with passkey support and strong usability.

2FAS - Two-factor authentication app with browser extension support.

Aegis Authenticator - Encrypted 2FA token manager for Android.

Bitwarden - Open-source password manager with hosted and self-hosted options.

Ente Auth - Open-source, end-to-end encrypted 2FA app.

KeePassDX - Android client compatible with KeePass databases.

KeePassXC - Offline password manager for desktop.

Nitrokey - Open hardware security keys and encrypted storage devices.

OnlyKey - Hardware password manager and security key.

pass - Unix password manager using GnuPG and Git.

Proton Pass - Password manager from Proton.

SoloKeys - Open-source FIDO security keys.

YubiKey - Hardware security keys for phishing-resistant authentication.

File Encryption and Secure File Sharing

anon.li Drop - End-to-end encrypted file sharing with browser-side encryption, expiry, password protection, and download limits.

Cryptomator - Client-side encryption for cloud storage.

gocryptfs - Encrypted overlay filesystem for Linux and macOS.

Magic Wormhole - Securely transfer files and text between computers.

OnionShare - Private file sharing through Tor onion services.

Picocrypt - Small file encryption tool designed for simplicity.

rclone crypt - Encrypted remote storage layer for rclone.

Syncthing - Continuous peer-to-peer file synchronization.

VeraCrypt - Disk and container encryption software.

Private Cloud Storage, Notes, and Collaboration

Anytype - Local-first, end-to-end encrypted workspace for notes and knowledge management.

CryptPad - End-to-end encrypted collaborative office suite.

Ente Photos - End-to-end encrypted photo storage and sharing.

Filen - End-to-end encrypted cloud storage.

Joplin - Open-source notes app with optional end-to-end encryption.

Nextcloud - Self-hostable file sync and collaboration platform.

Notesnook - End-to-end encrypted note-taking app.

Proton Drive - Encrypted cloud storage from Proton.

qnote - Minimal frameless notepad with local-only storage, no telemetry, no cloud. Markdown live preview, real PDF export via Typst, OCR via Tesseract, automatic version history. Available on AUR.

Standard Notes - Encrypted notes app with cross-platform sync.

Tresorit - End-to-end encrypted cloud storage and collaboration.

Operating Systems and Device Privacy

CalyxOS - Android-based mobile OS with privacy-respecting defaults.

GrapheneOS - Hardened mobile OS for Pixel devices.

Kicksecure - Security-hardened Linux distribution from the Whonix project.

Qubes OS - Security-focused desktop OS using compartmentalization.

Secureblue - Hardened Fedora Atomic images with security-focused defaults.

Tails - Amnesic live operating system that routes traffic through Tor.

Whonix - Desktop OS designed for Tor-based anonymity.

Mobile Privacy Tools

App Manager - Android app manager with privacy and permission controls.

Aurora Store - Alternative Google Play client.

Exodus Privacy - Android app tracker and permission reports.

F-Droid - Catalog of free and open-source Android apps.

NetGuard - No-root firewall for Android.

Obtainium - Install and update Android apps directly from release sources.

Orbot - Tor proxy for Android.

RethinkDNS - DNS, firewall, and anti-censorship app for Android.

Shelter - Android work-profile isolation tool.

TrackerControl - Android app for monitoring and blocking tracking.

Photo, Metadata, and Media Privacy

ExifEraser - Android app for removing image metadata.

ExifTool - Read, write, and remove metadata from media files.

ImageOptim - Image optimizer for macOS that can remove metadata.

Immich - Self-hosted photo and video backup solution.

MAT2 - Metadata anonymization toolkit.

Scrambled Exif - Android app for removing EXIF metadata before sharing images.

Self-Hosted Privacy Tools

AdGuard Home - Self-hosted ad and tracker blocking DNS server.

Authentik - Self-hosted identity provider for single sign-on.

Authelia - Self-hosted authentication and authorization server.

FreshRSS - Self-hosted RSS reader that reduces dependence on algorithmic feeds.

Headscale - Open-source coordination server for Tailscale-compatible networks.

Home Assistant - Local-first home automation platform.

Mailcow - Self-hosted mail server suite.

Nextcloud - Self-hosted file sync, calendar, contacts, and collaboration platform.

Pi-hole - Network-wide DNS sinkhole for ads and trackers.

SearXNG - Self-hosted private metasearch engine.

Vaultwarden - Lightweight self-hosted Bitwarden-compatible server.

Whoogle - Self-hosted private search proxy.

Privacy-Friendly Analytics and Developer Tools

Fathom Analytics - Privacy-focused website analytics without invasive tracking.

GoatCounter - Open-source, privacy-friendly web analytics.

Matomo - Open-source analytics platform with privacy controls.

Plausible - Lightweight, open-source website analytics.

PostHog - Product analytics suite with self-hosting support.

Swetrix - Privacy-focused analytics and monitoring platform.

Umami - Simple, open-source, privacy-focused web analytics.

Privacy Checkers, Breach Monitoring, and Data Removal

Cryptography and Security Libraries

age - File encryption format and CLI with a small, auditable design.

GnuPG - Complete implementation of OpenPGP.

libsodium - Modern, easy-to-use cryptography library.

OpenMLS - Rust implementation of Messaging Layer Security.

OpenPGP.js - JavaScript implementation of the OpenPGP protocol.

Sequoia PGP - Modern OpenPGP implementation in Rust.

Sigstore - Signing and transparency tooling for software supply chains.

sops - Editor for encrypted secrets files.

The Update Framework - Framework for securing software update systems.

TruffleHog - Secret scanning tool for repositories and other sources.

Privacy Guides and Learning Tools

More Awesome Lists

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Please read CONTRIBUTING.md before opening a pull request.

Good contributions add high-quality privacy tools, improve descriptions, remove dead links, disclose conflicts of interest, and keep the list neutral.

License

CC0 1.0 Universal. Public domain dedication.