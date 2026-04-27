A curated list of the best privacy tools, open-source privacy tools, encrypted messaging apps, anonymous email services, VPNs, Tor tools, password managers, secure file sharing apps, browser privacy extensions, and self-hosted privacy software.
Awesome Privacy Tools helps people find practical tools for private email, encrypted chat, anonymous browsing, password security, data removal, device hardening, and self-hosted alternatives to surveillance-based products.
- Start Here: Best Privacy Tools by Use Case
- Selection Criteria
- Anonymous Email Aliases and Private Email
- Encrypted Messaging and Secure Chat
- Private Browsers and Search Engines
- Browser Privacy Extensions
- VPNs, Tor, and Network Privacy
- DNS, Ad Blocking, and Tracker Blocking
- Password Managers, Passkeys, and Authentication
- File Encryption and Secure File Sharing
- Private Cloud Storage, Notes, and Collaboration
- Operating Systems and Device Privacy
- Mobile Privacy Tools
- Photo, Metadata, and Media Privacy
- Self-Hosted Privacy Tools
- Privacy-Friendly Analytics and Developer Tools
- Privacy Checkers, Breach Monitoring, and Data Removal
- Cryptography and Security Libraries
- Privacy Guides and Learning Tools
- More Awesome Lists
- Contributing
- License
A quick privacy stack for common needs:
|Need
|Tools to compare
|Anonymous email aliases
|anon.li Alias, SimpleLogin, addy.io, Firefox Relay
|Encrypted email
|Proton Mail, Tuta, Mailbox.org
|Secure messaging
|Signal, SimpleX Chat, Briar, Element
|Private browsing
|Tor Browser, Mullvad Browser, LibreWolf, Firefox
|Private search
|DuckDuckGo, Brave Search, Startpage, SearXNG
|Password security
|Bitwarden, KeePassXC, Proton Pass, 1Password
|Two-factor authentication
|Aegis Authenticator, Ente Auth, 2FAS, YubiKey
|Secure file sharing
|anon.li Drop, OnionShare, Magic Wormhole, Syncthing
|File encryption
|Cryptomator, VeraCrypt, age, Picocrypt
|Private operating systems
|GrapheneOS, Tails, Qubes OS, Whonix
|Self-hosted privacy
|Nextcloud, Vaultwarden, SearXNG, Pi-hole
A privacy tool should usually meet most of these criteria:
- It improves privacy, anonymity, anti-tracking, encryption, data minimization, or user control.
- It is useful to real people, teams, developers, journalists, activists, or self-hosters.
- It explains its security model, privacy model, limitations, or trust assumptions.
- It is actively maintained, widely used, independently reviewed, or historically important.
- It avoids deceptive privacy claims, dark patterns, surveillance advertising, and unnecessary telemetry.
- Open source is preferred, but strong closed-source tools may be included when the trust model and track record are clear.
No affiliate links. No paid placement. No fake “best” rankings.
- anon.li Alias - Private email aliases with forwarding, reply-by-alias, PGP forwarding, and custom domains.
- addy.io - Open-source anonymous email forwarding and aliasing.
- DuckDuckGo Email Protection - Email forwarding service that removes common trackers.
- Firefox Relay - Email masks from Mozilla for hiding your real address.
- Forward Email - Open-source email forwarding service with custom domain support.
- Mailfence - Private email, calendar, contacts, and document service with OpenPGP support.
- Mailbox.org - Privacy-oriented email and office suite.
- Mailvelope - Browser extension for OpenPGP email encryption.
- Proton Mail - Encrypted email service with web, desktop, and mobile apps.
- SimpleLogin - Open-source email alias service for shielding your real email address.
- Thexyz - Email hosting service with custom domains, spam filtering, and privacy-focused mailbox management.
- Tuta - Encrypted email, calendar, and contacts service.
Receive SMS verification codes without exposing your real phone number — the phone-side counterpart to email aliases above. Useful for signups, 2FA, and account recovery on services that require a phone number.
- VerifySMS — Pay-per-use virtual numbers in 200+ countries / 500+ services. REST API, iOS/Android/web clients. Automatic refund within 20 minutes if SMS does not arrive. Email-only signup, no KYC under $250. 5.0 stars across 21 App Store reviews (US: 9, GB: 2, TR: 5, DE: 5). Privacy Policy.
- 5SIM — Long-running provider with REST API, mix of real and virtual numbers across multiple countries.
- SMS-Activate — Large catalog of services and countries, REST API, pay-per-use.
- SMSPool — Marketplace model, REST API, multiple countries.
- Briar - Peer-to-peer messaging designed for censorship resistance and offline scenarios.
- Element - Matrix client for end-to-end encrypted personal and team chat.
- Jami - Peer-to-peer voice, video, and messaging app.
- Matrix - Open protocol for decentralized, end-to-end encrypted communication.
- Molly - Hardened Android client based on Signal.
- Session - Metadata-resistant messenger using an onion-routed network.
- Signal - End-to-end encrypted messenger with strong defaults and broad adoption.
- SimpleX Chat - Private messenger designed without user identifiers.
- Threema - Paid encrypted messenger that does not require a phone number.
- Wire - End-to-end encrypted messaging and collaboration for individuals and teams.
- Brave - Chromium-based browser with built-in tracker blocking and privacy features.
- Brave Search - Search engine with an independent index and privacy-focused defaults.
- DuckDuckGo - Private search engine with tracker-blocking browser apps.
- Firefox - Open-source browser with strong extension support and privacy controls.
- Kagi - Paid search engine with personalization controls and no ad-funded model.
- LibreWolf - Firefox fork focused on privacy and security defaults.
- Mullvad Browser - Anti-fingerprinting browser built with the Tor Project and usable without Tor.
- SearXNG - Self-hostable metasearch engine.
- Startpage - Private search engine with proxied search results.
- Tor Browser - Browser configured to use Tor and reduce fingerprinting.
- Whoogle - Self-hosted private metasearch proxy.
- CanvasBlocker - Helps resist browser fingerprinting techniques.
- ClearURLs - Removes tracking parameters from URLs.
- Cookie AutoDelete - Deletes cookies from closed tabs with configurable rules.
- Firefox Multi-Account Containers - Isolates accounts and browsing contexts in Firefox.
- LocalCDN - Emulates common content delivery networks locally.
- NoScript - Fine-grained script blocking for advanced users.
- Privacy Badger - Tracker blocker from the Electronic Frontier Foundation.
- uBlock Origin - Efficient wide-spectrum content blocker.
- dnscrypt-proxy - Flexible DNS proxy supporting encrypted DNS protocols.
- I2P - Anonymous overlay network for peer-to-peer services.
- IVPN - VPN provider with privacy-oriented policies and clients.
- Lokinet - Onion-routed network for private browsing and service access.
- Mullvad VPN - Privacy-focused VPN with anonymous account numbers and cash payment support.
- Nym - Mixnet infrastructure for network-level privacy.
- OnionShare - Share files and host temporary sites through Tor onion services.
- Orbot - Tor proxy for Android.
- Proton VPN - VPN service from Proton with open-source apps.
- Snowflake - Tor pluggable transport that helps people bypass censorship.
- Tor Project - Onion-routing network for stronger anonymity.
- WireGuard - Modern VPN protocol and software.
- AdGuard DNS - DNS resolver with ad and tracker blocking options.
- AdGuard Home - Self-hosted network-wide ad and tracker blocker.
- Control D - Configurable DNS filtering and encrypted DNS resolver.
- Mullvad DNS - Public encrypted DNS with optional blocking profiles.
- NextDNS - Configurable DNS filtering and analytics controls.
- Pi-hole - Network-wide DNS sinkhole for ads and trackers.
- Quad9 - Security-focused recursive DNS resolver.
- RethinkDNS - DNS, firewall, and anti-censorship app for Android.
- Technitium DNS Server - Self-hosted DNS server with blocking and encrypted DNS support.
- 1Password - Password manager with passkey support and strong usability.
- 2FAS - Two-factor authentication app with browser extension support.
- Aegis Authenticator - Encrypted 2FA token manager for Android.
- Bitwarden - Open-source password manager with hosted and self-hosted options.
- Ente Auth - Open-source, end-to-end encrypted 2FA app.
- KeePassDX - Android client compatible with KeePass databases.
- KeePassXC - Offline password manager for desktop.
- Nitrokey - Open hardware security keys and encrypted storage devices.
- OnlyKey - Hardware password manager and security key.
- pass - Unix password manager using GnuPG and Git.
- Proton Pass - Password manager from Proton.
- SoloKeys - Open-source FIDO security keys.
- YubiKey - Hardware security keys for phishing-resistant authentication.
- anon.li Drop - End-to-end encrypted file sharing with browser-side encryption, expiry, password protection, and download limits.
- Cryptomator - Client-side encryption for cloud storage.
- gocryptfs - Encrypted overlay filesystem for Linux and macOS.
- Magic Wormhole - Securely transfer files and text between computers.
- OnionShare - Private file sharing through Tor onion services.
- Picocrypt - Small file encryption tool designed for simplicity.
- rclone crypt - Encrypted remote storage layer for rclone.
- Syncthing - Continuous peer-to-peer file synchronization.
- VeraCrypt - Disk and container encryption software.
- Anytype - Local-first, end-to-end encrypted workspace for notes and knowledge management.
- CryptPad - End-to-end encrypted collaborative office suite.
- Ente Photos - End-to-end encrypted photo storage and sharing.
- Filen - End-to-end encrypted cloud storage.
- Joplin - Open-source notes app with optional end-to-end encryption.
- Nextcloud - Self-hostable file sync and collaboration platform.
- Notesnook - End-to-end encrypted note-taking app.
- Proton Drive - Encrypted cloud storage from Proton.
- qnote - Minimal frameless notepad with local-only storage, no telemetry, no cloud. Markdown live preview, real PDF export via Typst, OCR via Tesseract, automatic version history. Available on AUR.
- Standard Notes - Encrypted notes app with cross-platform sync.
- Tresorit - End-to-end encrypted cloud storage and collaboration.
- CalyxOS - Android-based mobile OS with privacy-respecting defaults.
- GrapheneOS - Hardened mobile OS for Pixel devices.
- Kicksecure - Security-hardened Linux distribution from the Whonix project.
- Qubes OS - Security-focused desktop OS using compartmentalization.
- Secureblue - Hardened Fedora Atomic images with security-focused defaults.
- Tails - Amnesic live operating system that routes traffic through Tor.
- Whonix - Desktop OS designed for Tor-based anonymity.
- App Manager - Android app manager with privacy and permission controls.
- Aurora Store - Alternative Google Play client.
- Exodus Privacy - Android app tracker and permission reports.
- F-Droid - Catalog of free and open-source Android apps.
- NetGuard - No-root firewall for Android.
- Obtainium - Install and update Android apps directly from release sources.
- Orbot - Tor proxy for Android.
- RethinkDNS - DNS, firewall, and anti-censorship app for Android.
- Shelter - Android work-profile isolation tool.
- TrackerControl - Android app for monitoring and blocking tracking.
- ExifEraser - Android app for removing image metadata.
- ExifTool - Read, write, and remove metadata from media files.
- ImageOptim - Image optimizer for macOS that can remove metadata.
- Immich - Self-hosted photo and video backup solution.
- MAT2 - Metadata anonymization toolkit.
- Scrambled Exif - Android app for removing EXIF metadata before sharing images.
- AdGuard Home - Self-hosted ad and tracker blocking DNS server.
- Authentik - Self-hosted identity provider for single sign-on.
- Authelia - Self-hosted authentication and authorization server.
- FreshRSS - Self-hosted RSS reader that reduces dependence on algorithmic feeds.
- Headscale - Open-source coordination server for Tailscale-compatible networks.
- Home Assistant - Local-first home automation platform.
- Mailcow - Self-hosted mail server suite.
- Nextcloud - Self-hosted file sync, calendar, contacts, and collaboration platform.
- Pi-hole - Network-wide DNS sinkhole for ads and trackers.
- SearXNG - Self-hosted private metasearch engine.
- Vaultwarden - Lightweight self-hosted Bitwarden-compatible server.
- Whoogle - Self-hosted private search proxy.
- Fathom Analytics - Privacy-focused website analytics without invasive tracking.
- GoatCounter - Open-source, privacy-friendly web analytics.
- Matomo - Open-source analytics platform with privacy controls.
- Plausible - Lightweight, open-source website analytics.
- PostHog - Product analytics suite with self-hosting support.
- Swetrix - Privacy-focused analytics and monitoring platform.
- Umami - Simple, open-source, privacy-focused web analytics.
- BrowserLeaks - Browser privacy and fingerprinting test suite.
- Cover Your Tracks - EFF browser tracking and fingerprinting test.
- DeleteMe - Paid service for removing personal data from data broker sites.
- DuckDuckGo App Tracking Protection - Android tracker blocking built into DuckDuckGo's browser app.
- Have I Been Pwned - Check whether an email address appears in known breaches.
- Incogni - Paid data broker removal service.
- JustDeleteMe - Directory of account deletion links and difficulty ratings.
- Mozilla Monitor - Breach alerts and exposure guidance from Mozilla.
- Simple Opt Out - Directory of opt-out links for data sharing and marketing programs.
- Terms of Service; Didn't Read - Summaries and ratings for online terms and privacy policies.
- age - File encryption format and CLI with a small, auditable design.
- GnuPG - Complete implementation of OpenPGP.
- libsodium - Modern, easy-to-use cryptography library.
- OpenMLS - Rust implementation of Messaging Layer Security.
- OpenPGP.js - JavaScript implementation of the OpenPGP protocol.
- Sequoia PGP - Modern OpenPGP implementation in Rust.
- Sigstore - Signing and transparency tooling for software supply chains.
- sops - Editor for encrypted secrets files.
- The Update Framework - Framework for securing software update systems.
- TruffleHog - Secret scanning tool for repositories and other sources.
- Data Detox Kit - Step-by-step privacy exercises for everyday users.
- Digital Defense Fund Guides - Security and privacy guides for reproductive rights and advocacy contexts.
- Electronic Frontier Foundation - Digital rights organization covering privacy, free expression, and surveillance.
- Mozilla Privacy Not Included - Consumer privacy reviews for connected products and apps.
- OWASP Top 10 Privacy Risks - Privacy risk model for software teams.
- Privacy Guides - Independent knowledge base for privacy and security tools.
- Security Planner - Personalized security and privacy recommendations.
- Surveillance Self-Defense - EFF guide for safer communication, devices, and accounts.
- Threat Modeling Manifesto - Principles for identifying and reducing security risks.
- awesome - The canonical list of awesome lists.
- Awesome Cryptography - Cryptography resources and libraries.
- Awesome Hacking - Security learning resources.
- Awesome Humane Tech - Humane, ethical, and privacy-conscious technology.
- Awesome Selfhosted - Self-hosted software and services.
- Awesome Security - Software security resources.
- Awesome Sysadmin - Open-source sysadmin resources.
Contributions are welcome. Please read CONTRIBUTING.md before opening a pull request.
Good contributions add high-quality privacy tools, improve descriptions, remove dead links, disclose conflicts of interest, and keep the list neutral.
CC0 1.0 Universal. Public domain dedication.