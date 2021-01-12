Skip to content

/ vueuse

🧰 Collection of essential Vue Composition Utilities for Vue 2 and 3

vueuse.js.org/
MIT License
2.7k stars 141 forks
Star
Watch
master
1 branch 92 tags
Go to file
Code
Clone

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Latest commit

@antfu
antfu chore: update readme
de207fd Jan 12, 2021
chore: update readme
de207fd

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
.github
chore: fix tests
Jan 10, 2021
.vscode
chore: add editor nav
Jan 11, 2021
meta
chore: clean up docs
Jan 10, 2021
packages
chore: add editor nav
Jan 11, 2021
scripts
chore: update export-size
Jan 10, 2021
.editorconfig
chore: build tools
Dec 14, 2019
.eslintignore
docs: New docs site using Vitepress (#277)
Jan 10, 2021
.eslintrc.js
chore: fix lint
Jan 10, 2021
.gitignore
chore: add editor nav
Jan 11, 2021
.gitpod.yml
simplify code contributions by fully automating the dev setup with Gi…
Oct 17, 2020
CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
Create CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
Jan 21, 2020
CONTRIBUTING.md
chore: update docs
Jan 10, 2021
LICENSE
docs: New docs site using Vitepress (#277)
Jan 10, 2021
README.md
chore: update readme
Jan 12, 2021
indexes.json
docs: New docs site using Vitepress (#277)
Jan 10, 2021
jest.config.js
docs: New docs site using Vitepress (#277)
Jan 10, 2021
netlify.toml
docs: New docs site using Vitepress (#277)
Jan 10, 2021
package.json
chore: add editor nav
Jan 11, 2021
rollup.config.js
docs: New docs site using Vitepress (#277)
Jan 10, 2021
tailwind.config.js
chore: update docs
Nov 3, 2020
tsconfig.json
chore: clean up docs
Jan 10, 2021
yarn.lock
chore: add editor nav
Jan 11, 2021

README.md

VueUse - Collection of essential Vue Composition Utilities
Collection of essential Vue Composition Utilities

NPM version NPM Downloads Docs & Demos Function Count
GitHub stars

🚀 Features

  • 🎪 Interactive docs & demos
  • 🕶 Seamless migration: Works for both Vue 3 and 2
  • Fully tree shakable: Only take what you want, bundle size
  • 🦾 Type Strong: Written in Typescript, with TS Docs
  • 🔋 SSR Friendly
  • 🌎 No bundler required: Usable via CDN
  • 🔩 Flexible: Configurable event filters and targets
  • 🔌 Optional Add-ons: Router, Firebase, RxJS, etc.

🦄 Usage

import { useMouse, usePreferredDark, useLocalStorage } from '@vueuse/core'

export default {
  setup() {
    // tracks mouse position
    const { x, y } = useMouse()

    // is user prefers dark theme
    const isDark = usePreferredDark()

    // persist state in localStorage
    const store = useLocalStorage(
      'my-storage', 
      {
        name: 'Apple',
        color: 'red',
      },
    )

    return { x, y, isDark, store }
  }
})

Refer to functions list or documentations for more details.

📦 Install

🎩 From v4.0, it works for Vue 2 & 3 within a single package by the power of vue-demi!

npm i @vueuse/core

Vue 3 Demo: Vite, Webpack / Vue 2 Demo: Vue CLI

CDN

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@vueuse/core"></script>

It will be exposed to global as window.VueUse

🧱 Contribute

See the Contributing Guide

🌸 Thanks

This project is heavily inspired by the following awesome projects.

And thanks to all the contributors on GitHub!

👨‍🚀 Contributors

Financial Contributors on Open Collective

📄 License

MIT License © 2019-PRESENT Anthony Fu

About

🧰 Collection of essential Vue Composition Utilities for Vue 2 and 3

vueuse.js.org/

Topics

vue vue-use vue-composition-api vue-next utility-library composable vue3

Resources

Readme

License

MIT License

Releases 92

v4.0.5 Latest
Jan 8, 2021
+ 91 releases

Sponsor this project

  •  
Learn more about GitHub Sponsors

Used by 213

  • @iToreTS
  • @LeBenLeBen
  • @AlejandroDiBattista
  • @BenjaminBrandtner
  • @greenskybluephish
  • @sondh0127
  • @mikekidder
  • @cklwblove
+ 205

Contributors 46

+ 35 contributors

Languages

You can’t perform that action at this time.