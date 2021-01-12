

Collection of essential Vue Composition Utilities





🚀 Features

🎪 Interactive docs & demos

🕶 Seamless migration : Works for both Vue 3 and 2

: Works for Vue 3 and 2 ⚡ Fully tree shakable : Only take what you want, bundle size

: Only take what you want, bundle size 🦾 Type Strong : Written in Typescript, with TS Docs

: Written in Typescript, with TS Docs 🔋 SSR Friendly

🌎 No bundler required : Usable via CDN

: Usable via CDN 🔩 Flexible : Configurable event filters and targets

: Configurable event filters and targets 🔌 Optional Add-ons: Router, Firebase, RxJS, etc.

🦄 Usage

import { useMouse , usePreferredDark , useLocalStorage } from '@vueuse/core' export default { setup ( ) { // tracks mouse position const { x , y } = useMouse ( ) // is user prefers dark theme const isDark = usePreferredDark ( ) // persist state in localStorage const store = useLocalStorage ( 'my-storage' , { name : 'Apple' , color : 'red' , } , ) return { x , y , isDark , store } } } )

Refer to functions list or documentations for more details.

📦 Install

🎩 From v4.0, it works for Vue 2 & 3 within a single package by the power of vue-demi!

npm i @vueuse/core

Vue 3 Demo: Vite, Webpack / Vue 2 Demo: Vue CLI

CDN

< script src =" https://unpkg.com/@vueuse/core " > </ script >

It will be exposed to global as window.VueUse

🧱 Contribute

See the Contributing Guide

🌸 Thanks

This project is heavily inspired by the following awesome projects.

And thanks to all the contributors on GitHub!

👨‍🚀 Contributors

Financial Contributors on Open Collective

📄 License

MIT License © 2019-PRESENT Anthony Fu