Collection of essential Vue Composition Utilities
🚀 Features 🎪Interactive docs & demos 🕶Seamless migration: Works for both Vue 3 and 2 ⚡Fully tree shakable: Only take what you want, bundle size 🦾Type Strong: Written in Typescript, with TS Docs 🔋SSR Friendly 🌎No bundler required: Usable via CDN 🔩Flexible: Configurable event filters and targets 🔌Optional Add-ons: Router, Firebase, RxJS, etc.
🦄 Usage
import { useMouse, usePreferredDark, useLocalStorage } from '@vueuse/core'
export default {
setup() {
// tracks mouse position
const { x, y } = useMouse()
// is user prefers dark theme
const isDark = usePreferredDark()
// persist state in localStorage
const store = useLocalStorage(
'my-storage',
{
name: 'Apple',
color: 'red',
},
)
return { x, y, isDark, store }
}
})
Refer to functions list or documentations for more details.
📦 Install
🎩From v4.0, it works for Vue 2 & 3 within a single package by the power of vue-demi!
npm i @vueuse/core
Vue 3 Demo: Vite, Webpack / Vue 2 Demo: Vue CLI
CDN
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@vueuse/core"></script>
It will be exposed to global as
window.VueUse
🧱 Contribute
See the Contributing Guide
🌸 Thanks
This project is heavily inspired by the following awesome projects.
- streamich/react-use
- u3u/vue-hooks
- shuidi-fed/vue-composition-toolkit
- logaretm/vue-use-web
- kripod/react-hooks
And thanks to all the contributors on GitHub!
👨🚀 Contributors
Financial Contributors on Open Collective
📄 License
MIT License © 2019-PRESENT Anthony Fu