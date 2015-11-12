Skip to content

Russian Anticensorship on PAC-Scripts

This repo contains an extension for Chromium and FireFox that helps to bypass censorship in Russia: WebStore | Sources.
This extension uses pac scripts, one of which (anticensority) is generated by this pac-generator.

Install / Установка

  1. Chrome Web Store
  2. Chrome Web Store (MINI)
  3. Microsoft Edge Add-ons
  4. Microsoft Edge Add-ons (MINI)
  5. FireFox Add-ons.
  6. Opera: сначала установщик расширений из WebStore (от команды Opera), затем см. пункты 1 и 2 выше.
  7. Пакеты для автономной (offline) установки / Packages for offline installation: https://github.com/anticensority/runet-censorship-bypass/releases.

Из-за блокировок адресов Google расширение может не устанавливаться из WebStore. Подробности и способы установки см. https://github.com/anticensority/runet-censorship-bypass/wiki/Автономная-установка-расширения.

Why I do This

See my arguments against censorship (ru).

Looking at how Russian government distorts TV and blocks critics of Putin, I decided to write an anti-censorship extension for Chromium before they strike me first.

How it Works

  1. PAC script is a JavaScript file, triggered on every URL request, which tells the browser which proxy to use if any for this particular URL.
  2. The Chrome Extension sets the PAC-script in browser settings and keeps it synced with the PAC script on the server. It offers Antizapret (hosted on a dedicated server) or Anticensority (hosted on GitHub) built-in PAC scripts for the user choice.
  3. On every request the PAC script checks if the host is blocked or if its IP is blocked.
  4. If an address is blocked, the PAC script returns the proxy server to the browser. The Antizapret PAC script uses its own proxy servers and the Anticensority PAC-script uses local Tor.
  5. PAC scripts on servers are updated periodically from https://github.com/zapret-info/z-i.

