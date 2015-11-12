If you unstar, please, leave us a note why you do so.
This repo contains an extension for Chromium and FireFox that helps to bypass censorship in Russia: WebStore
| Sources.
This extension uses pac scripts, one of which (anticensority) is generated by this pac-generator.
- Chrome Web Store
- Chrome Web Store (MINI)
- Microsoft Edge Add-ons
- Microsoft Edge Add-ons (MINI)
- FireFox Add-ons.
- Opera: сначала установщик расширений из WebStore (от команды Opera), затем см. пункты 1 и 2 выше.
- Пакеты для автономной (offline) установки / Packages for offline installation: https://github.com/anticensority/runet-censorship-bypass/releases.
Из-за блокировок адресов Google расширение может не устанавливаться из WebStore. Подробности и способы установки см. https://github.com/anticensority/runet-censorship-bypass/wiki/Автономная-установка-расширения.
See my arguments against censorship (ru).
Looking at how Russian government distorts TV and blocks critics of Putin, I decided to write an anti-censorship extension for Chromium before they strike me first.
- PAC script is a JavaScript file, triggered on every URL request, which tells the browser which proxy to use if any for this particular URL.
- The Chrome Extension sets the PAC-script in browser settings and keeps it synced with the PAC script on the server. It offers Antizapret (hosted on a dedicated server) or Anticensority (hosted on GitHub) built-in PAC scripts for the user choice.
- On every request the PAC script checks if the host is blocked or if its IP is blocked.
- If an address is blocked, the PAC script returns the proxy server to the browser. The Antizapret PAC script uses its own proxy servers and the Anticensority PAC-script uses local Tor.
- PAC scripts on servers are updated periodically from https://github.com/zapret-info/z-i.
