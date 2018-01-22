awesome-computer-science-opportunities
An awesome list of events and fellowship opportunities for computer science students
Contents
- Learning Platform
- MOOCs
- Fellowships
- Programming Events
- General Opportunities
Learning Platform
Competitive Programming
- HackerRank
- HackerEarth
- CodeChef
- TopCoder
- CodeForces
- ProjectEuler
- Spoj
- VisuAlgo - visualising data structures and algorithms through animation
- LeetCode
- FireCode
Web Development
Mobile Development
- Udacity Android Nanodegree - Students can also apply for scholarship given by Google.
DevOps
Data Science
MOOCs
Fellowships/Scholarships
Programming Events
- Google Summer of Code - It is a global program focused on bringing more student developers into open source software development.
- Google CodeJam - Google’s largest coding competition
- Google Kickstart - Many online rounds to give students the opportunity to develop their coding skills and pursue a career at Google.
- Google HashCode - Programming competition organized by Google for students and industry professionals across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
- Facebook HackerCup - Annual programming contest organised by Facebook.
General Opportunities
- Github Student Pack - Get free access to the best developer tools in one place.