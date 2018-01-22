/awesome-computer-science-opportunities

An awesome list of events and fellowship opportunities for Computer Science students
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit 9bc1fa1 Jan 22, 2018 @anu0012 anu0012 Merge pull request #5 from SarthakU/master 
Add DrivenData to data science section
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
LICENSE Create LICENSE Jan 21, 2018
README.md Add DrivenData to data science section Jan 22, 2018

README.md

awesome-computer-science-opportunities

An awesome list of events and fellowship opportunities for computer science students

Contents

Learning Platform

Back to Top

Competitive Programming

Web Development

Mobile Development

DevOps

Data Science

MOOCs

Back to Top

Fellowships/Scholarships

Back to Top

Programming Events

Back to Top

  • Google Summer of Code - It is a global program focused on bringing more student developers into open source software development.
  • Google CodeJam - Google’s largest coding competition
  • Google Kickstart - Many online rounds to give students the opportunity to develop their coding skills and pursue a career at Google.
  • Google HashCode - Programming competition organized by Google for students and industry professionals across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
  • Facebook HackerCup - Annual programming contest organised by Facebook.

General Opportunities

Back to Top