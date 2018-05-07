Superset

Apache Superset (incubating) is a modern, enterprise-ready business intelligence web application

[this project used to be named Caravel, and Panoramix in the past]

Apache Superset

Apache Superset is a data exploration and visualization web application.

Superset provides:

An intuitive interface to explore and visualize datasets, and create interactive dashboards.

A wide array of beautiful visualizations to showcase your data.

Easy, code-free, user flows to drill down and slice and dice the data underlying exposed dashboards. The dashboards and charts acts as a starting point for deeper analysis.

A state of the art SQL editor/IDE exposing a rich metadata browser, and an easy workflow to create visualizations out of any result set.

An extensible, high granularity security model allowing intricate rules on who can access which product features and datasets. Integration with major authentication backends (database, OpenID, LDAP, OAuth, REMOTE_USER, ...)

A lightweight semantic layer, allowing to control how data sources are exposed to the user by defining dimensions and metrics

Out of the box support for most SQL-speaking databases

Deep integration with Druid allows for Superset to stay blazing fast while slicing and dicing large, realtime datasets

Fast loading dashboards with configurable caching

Database Support

Superset speaks many SQL dialects through SQLAlchemy, a Python ORM that is compatible with most common databases.

Superset can be used to visualize data out of most databases:

MySQL

Postgres

Vertica

Oracle

Microsoft SQL Server

SQLite

Greenplum

Firebird

MariaDB

Sybase

IBM DB2

Exasol

MonetDB

Snowflake

Redshift

more! look for the availability of a SQLAlchemy dialect for your database to find out whether it will work with Superset

On top of having the ability to query your relational databases, Superset ships with deep integration with Druid (a real time distributed column-store). When querying Druid, Superset can query humongous amounts of data on top of real time dataset. Note that Superset does not require Druid in any way to function, it's simply another database backend that it can query.

Here's a description of Druid from the http://druid.io website:

Druid is an open-source analytics data store designed for business intelligence (OLAP) queries on event data. Druid provides low latency (real-time) data ingestion, flexible data exploration, and fast data aggregation. Existing Druid deployments have scaled to trillions of events and petabytes of data. Druid is best used to power analytic dashboards and applications.

Installation & Configuration

Resources

Contributing

Who uses Apache Superset (incubating)?

Here's a list of organizations who have taken the time to send a PR to let the world know they are using Superset. Join our growing community!