Add blacklist

|@@ -0,0 +1,102 @@
|/*
|xdrv_96_blacklist.ino - Blacklist for Tasmota
|SPDX-FileCopyrightText: 2022 Theo Arends
|SPDX-License-Identifier: GPL-3.0-only
|*/
|
|#define USE_BLACKLIST
|
|#ifdef USE_BLACKLIST
|/*********************************************************************************************\
|* Blacklist support
|*
|* Check language and user set latitude/longitude against blacklist table
|\*********************************************************************************************/
|
|#define XDRV_96 96
|
|typedef struct {
|int16_t latitude_tl; // - 8999 to 8999
|int16_t longitude_tl; // -17999 to 17999
|int16_t latitude_br;
|int16_t longitude_br;
|uint16_t lcid;
|} tBlArray;
|
|//const char BlacklistText[] PROGMEM = "Stop war - Free Ukrain|Stop war - Free Ukrain|";
|const char BlacklistText[] PROGMEM = "Stop war, Free Ukrain";
|
|// lat_tl lon_tl lat_br lon_br lcid
|tBlArray BlArray[] { 5900, 3200, 5300, 4400, 1049, // Around Moscow
|5450, 2633, 5280, 2900, 1049 // Around Minsk
|};
|
|uint8_t blist_show = 0;
|
|void BListEverySecond(void) {
|if (Rtc.utc_time < 1648771200) { // Only until 2022-04-01
|if (0 == (TasmotaGlobal.uptime % 20)) { // Only every 20 seconds
|if (TasmotaGlobal.power) { // Only if any power on
|uint32_t latitude = Settings->latitude / 10000;
|uint32_t longitude = Settings->longitude / 10000;
|uint32_t count = sizeof(BlArray) / sizeof(tBlArray);
|for (uint32_t i = 0; i < count; i++) {
|// Currently only supports top-right quarter of the earth
|if ((LANGUAGE_LCID == BlArray[i].lcid) && // Check language id
|(latitude < BlArray[i].latitude_tl) && // Check user set latitude and longitude against table
|(latitude > BlArray[i].latitude_br) &&
|(longitude > BlArray[i].longitude_tl) &&
|(longitude < BlArray[i].longitude_br)) {
|
|// char bl_text[100];
|// snprintf_P(bl_text, sizeof(bl_text), PSTR("Power0 0")); // Turn all power off - annoying
|// snprintf_P(bl_text, sizeof(bl_text), PSTR("Restart 1")); // Restart - more annoying
|// snprintf_P(bl_text, sizeof(bl_text), PSTR("Reset 1")); // Reset - disastrous
|// ExecuteCommand(bl_text, SRC_IGNORE);
|
|// char bl_text[100];
|// AddLog(LOG_LEVEL_NONE, PSTR("**** %s ****"), GetTextIndexed(bl_text, sizeof(bl_text), i, BlacklistText));
|AddLog(LOG_LEVEL_NONE, PSTR("**** %s ****"), BlacklistText);
|blist_show = i +1; // Set GUI message id
|break;
|}
|}
|}
|} else if (0 == (TasmotaGlobal.uptime % 10)) { // Only every 10 seconds
|blist_show = 0; // Reset GUI message id after 10 seconds
|}
|}
|}
|
|void BListShow(bool json) {
|if (blist_show) {
|// char bl_text[100];
|// WSContentSend_PD(PSTR("{s}**** %s ****{m}{e}"), GetTextIndexed(bl_text, sizeof(bl_text), blist_show -1, BlacklistText));
|WSContentSend_P(PSTR("{s}**** %s ****{m}{e}"), BlacklistText);
|}
|}
|
|/*********************************************************************************************\
|* Interface
|\*********************************************************************************************/
|
|bool Xdrv96(uint8_t function) {
|bool result = false;
|
|switch (function) {
|case FUNC_EVERY_SECOND:
|BListEverySecond();
|break;
|#ifdef USE_WEBSERVER
|case FUNC_WEB_SENSOR:
|BListShow(0);
|break;
|#endif // USE_WEBSERVER
|}
|
|return result;
|}
|
|#endif // USE_BLACKLIST