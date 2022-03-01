Skip to content
Add blacklist
@arendst
arendst committed Mar 1, 2022
1 parent e152d8f commit 98cbf2587a1a914bbd16996ebb48dd451d3da448
Showing with 102 additions and 0 deletions.
  1. +102 −0 tasmota/xdrv_96_blacklist.ino
102 tasmota/xdrv_96_blacklist.ino
@@ -0,0 +1,102 @@
/*
xdrv_96_blacklist.ino - Blacklist for Tasmota
SPDX-FileCopyrightText: 2022 Theo Arends
SPDX-License-Identifier: GPL-3.0-only
*/

#define USE_BLACKLIST

#ifdef USE_BLACKLIST
/*********************************************************************************************\
* Blacklist support
*
* Check language and user set latitude/longitude against blacklist table
\*********************************************************************************************/

#define XDRV_96 96

typedef struct {
int16_t latitude_tl; // - 8999 to 8999
int16_t longitude_tl; // -17999 to 17999
int16_t latitude_br;
int16_t longitude_br;
uint16_t lcid;
} tBlArray;

//const char BlacklistText[] PROGMEM = "Stop war - Free Ukrain|Stop war - Free Ukrain|";
const char BlacklistText[] PROGMEM = "Stop war, Free Ukrain";

// lat_tl lon_tl lat_br lon_br lcid
tBlArray BlArray[] { 5900, 3200, 5300, 4400, 1049, // Around Moscow
5450, 2633, 5280, 2900, 1049 // Around Minsk
};

uint8_t blist_show = 0;

void BListEverySecond(void) {
if (Rtc.utc_time < 1648771200) { // Only until 2022-04-01
if (0 == (TasmotaGlobal.uptime % 20)) { // Only every 20 seconds
if (TasmotaGlobal.power) { // Only if any power on
uint32_t latitude = Settings->latitude / 10000;
uint32_t longitude = Settings->longitude / 10000;
uint32_t count = sizeof(BlArray) / sizeof(tBlArray);
for (uint32_t i = 0; i < count; i++) {
// Currently only supports top-right quarter of the earth
if ((LANGUAGE_LCID == BlArray[i].lcid) && // Check language id
(latitude < BlArray[i].latitude_tl) && // Check user set latitude and longitude against table
(latitude > BlArray[i].latitude_br) &&
(longitude > BlArray[i].longitude_tl) &&
(longitude < BlArray[i].longitude_br)) {

// char bl_text[100];
// snprintf_P(bl_text, sizeof(bl_text), PSTR("Power0 0")); // Turn all power off - annoying
// snprintf_P(bl_text, sizeof(bl_text), PSTR("Restart 1")); // Restart - more annoying
// snprintf_P(bl_text, sizeof(bl_text), PSTR("Reset 1")); // Reset - disastrous
// ExecuteCommand(bl_text, SRC_IGNORE);

// char bl_text[100];
// AddLog(LOG_LEVEL_NONE, PSTR("**** %s ****"), GetTextIndexed(bl_text, sizeof(bl_text), i, BlacklistText));
AddLog(LOG_LEVEL_NONE, PSTR("**** %s ****"), BlacklistText);
blist_show = i +1; // Set GUI message id
break;
}
}
}
} else if (0 == (TasmotaGlobal.uptime % 10)) { // Only every 10 seconds
blist_show = 0; // Reset GUI message id after 10 seconds
}
}
}

void BListShow(bool json) {
if (blist_show) {
// char bl_text[100];
// WSContentSend_PD(PSTR("{s}**** %s ****{m}{e}"), GetTextIndexed(bl_text, sizeof(bl_text), blist_show -1, BlacklistText));
WSContentSend_P(PSTR("{s}**** %s ****{m}{e}"), BlacklistText);
}
}

/*********************************************************************************************\
* Interface
\*********************************************************************************************/

bool Xdrv96(uint8_t function) {
bool result = false;

switch (function) {
case FUNC_EVERY_SECOND:
BListEverySecond();
break;
#ifdef USE_WEBSERVER
case FUNC_WEB_SENSOR:
BListShow(0);
break;
#endif // USE_WEBSERVER
}

return result;
}

#endif // USE_BLACKLIST

