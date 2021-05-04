None yet

Successfully merging this pull request may close these issues.

None yet

None yet

No one assigned

Basic telemetry for the Audacity

Already on GitHub? Sign in to your account

By clicking “Sign up for GitHub”, you agree to our terms of service and privacy statement . We’ll occasionally send you account related emails.

Have a question about this project? Sign up for a free GitHub account to open an issue and contact its maintainers and the community.

Add this suggestion to a batch that can be applied as a single commit.

This suggestion is invalid because no changes were made to the code.

Suggestions cannot be applied while the pull request is closed.

Suggestions cannot be applied while viewing a subset of changes.

Only one suggestion per line can be applied in a batch.

Add this suggestion to a batch that can be applied as a single commit.

Applying suggestions on deleted lines is not supported.

You must change the existing code in this line in order to create a valid suggestion.

This suggestion has been applied or marked resolved.

Suggestions cannot be applied from pending reviews.

Suggestions cannot be applied on multi-line comments.