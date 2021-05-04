Basic telemetry for the Audacity #835
There is a bug in CMakeLists.txt for the libcurl, which lead to SSH2 being enabled every time the library is found. This is true for the GitHub runners
crsib
commented
May 4, 2021
|
VERSION was renamed to VERSION-* due to issues with the XCode 12.5.
The same reason stands for raising minSDKVersion on macOS to 10.9
JamesCrook
commented
May 4, 2021
|
New libs need COPYING files (or equivalent) to state their license.
crsib
commented
May 4, 2021
|
ThreadPool has COPYING, libcurl is downloaded in a similar way to the wxWidgets.
Both libraries are now added to REAMDE.txt
JamesCrook
commented
May 4, 2021
|
What's the status on lib-string-utils, lib-uuid, lib-timer, lib-telemetry Dmitry?
E.g. if they are entirely ours, are they "GPL2 or later" or MIT or something else? Maybe that just needs a comment in README.txt to say that /libraries is under same license as /src ?
Separately, now assuming these are all ours, the class files will need the /**** and \class \brief style of doxygen comments, so that doxygen https://doxy.audacityteam.org/annotated.html will include these classes. Probably the doxygen .dox.in file needs to be updated to include /libraries too.
|
I would suggest you look at the community you are addressing this to: LibreOffice is the result of a fork from OpenOffice.org when Oracle took it over and started making changes that met with major disapproval.
The Maria Database came about from the same situation with Oracle taking over MySQL.
NeoVim came about because some users felt that the development speed and direction of Vim wasn't moving in the right direction (it wasn't even an issue was controversial as this one).
You should learn some history about the open source world. There is a long history of projects being forked when there are issues that developers have ignored their users feedback.
No, reacting with a thumbs down is an indicator that your comment doesn't deserve support because it is a deeply flawed and ignorant argument.
AndreiSva
commented
May 7, 2021
|
Vim and NeoVim are co-existing just fine.
nikitalita
commented
May 7, 2021
•
|
"We do not incorporate cross-site tracking, limiting the ability to identify the user by both Google and Yandex."
And people know this. I will never opt into telemetry with them as the service provider, and so will many, many, many other people who use this app, which will limit the usefulness of this. If you switched to to a self-hosted solution, I'd definitely feel more comfortable with it. I recognize the utility and usefulness of telemetry in designing helpful applications, but there are tremendous privacy concerns that come with it, and using Google or Yandex is a non-starter for a huge swath of your userbase.
|
They are still not addressing the main points though: why are they collecting the data they chose, why didn't they include the community, and why do they think this is apropriate way of collecting information about their Community (not product)
my poll which has now over 1400 responses shows that 50% of respndants don't support the idea of any tracking at all. https://www.strawpoll.me/45241130/r yet no response on this matter from Audacity or Muse.
|
I think I should restate what I said directed at a developer earlier:
|
Exactly... This was less of an issue like this one, there was just a feeling that there needed to be a different direction for the development. LibreOffice and OpenOffice are co-existing as well...but I'd guess the user base for OOorg is a lot smaller now.
immibis
commented
May 7, 2021
|
You will note that in these cases, the main developers of the project moved to the fork.
|
Thanks for calling my suggestion boring and practical... LOL
|
Oh **** I didn't even see someone else made the same suggestion, sorry @SndChaser
falkTX
commented
May 7, 2021
|
they are not addressing this and will not address it because it is all pretty normal for them.
the responses here are the exception, not the norm.
I personally have very little hopes of google analytics being taken out. it is now the modus operandi of businesses and corporations. in order to grow in userbase, understand which areas need attention, generally bringing "value" to the "product"
this is a hard clash of ideals between corporate attitude and free, open-source ethos.
|
It's alright, I was genuinely laughing....
|
@falkTX Well stated, but it's our job to show muse their corporate mindset will not get them very far here. Audacity's roots are in the scientific community, that its where it grew from. I doubt many users are interested in the Musings or wills of our corporate overlords.
(pun intended)
|
In those cases that is true. But there are lots of other cases where the original developer left a project, and others took over by forking the project.
My point was that the concept of forking a project due to disagreements over development trajectories is not unusual in the open source world. Whether the original developers move over, or if the fork gains the same following as the original was not really the point... Addressing the lack of understand of the person I was responding to was the point.
mc776
commented
May 7, 2021
|
Boring and practical and easy to remember and on-brand and self-explanatory... is good name
|
I was just making a joke based on the OpenOffice.org -> LibreOffice transition... But it might just stick. :)
j0lol
commented
May 7, 2021
|
in these cases, the older projects are also more well known! please can we discuss forks as a last resort, because most people will not ever switch to your new audacity fork meaning they will not see the benefits of an audacity fork
|
SndChaser
commented
May 7, 2021
•
|
Right, this doesn't use an Open Source license in my opinion: https://github.com/getsentry/sentry/blob/master/LICENSE
In fact to quote the license:
P.S. I see that someone else replied to this earlier....I'm still catching up on comments since I was away for a couple of hours. (Hopefully caught up now.)
nicemicro
commented
May 7, 2021
|
This just occurred to me, and I'm not sure whether anyone mentioned it already: if the telemetry is using methods and services that goes against the conscious of most privacy minded folks, it would mean that most Linux distributions will build Audacity without it for their repositories, and that will result in no user data from Linux.
logan2611
commented
May 7, 2021
|
You shouldn't have to do that
nicolasdanelon
commented
May 7, 2021
|
you keep using ad blockers?
logan2611
commented
May 7, 2021
•
|
Yes, and I shouldn't have to. I use adblockers because I do not support super annoying and laggy ads, not to mention the tracking that comes with almost all of them. I strongly prefer websites that don't have ads at all. You did nothing to address my point whatsoever
Amolith
commented
May 7, 2021
•
|
With this PR, telemetry would only be included in the official releases built through the GitHub CI system; Linux distributions building Audacity from source on their own infrastructure won't include the telemetry bit at all. This means the project wouldn't get any data from any Linux user installing it through their package manager in the first place. On one hand, I'm glad that none of my personal data would get sent to Google and Yandex. On the other hand, I'm pretty sure that means they wouldn't get potentially useful information from a significant chunk of their users so the collected data is incomplete.
Ignoring the privacy concerns for a moment, this functionality just seems badly implemented in its current state.
|
Incomplete is an understatement. From a statistical point of view it would be an invalid data set, which would be no basis for making any decisions (technical or otherwise).
Worse than badly implemented. It seems broken by design.
HeyBanditoz
commented
May 7, 2021
|
Seems like this could skew data a bit.…
Blu3wolf
commented
May 8, 2021
|
So, I gather you hadn't spotted the number of new forks then.
TripingPC
commented
May 8, 2021
|
I've used Audacity all my life, since I was like 6 years old. I'm now 22. (take my data, mine it I don't care) and I did so on Windows. I've also run Linux exclusively for quite a few years. But these days, the only times telemetry genuinely annoys me is if it gets in my way. If I can turn off the targeted advertising that results from my data being collected. I don't care.
The way analytics are being approached in this case is at best useless and at worse worrying. like stated in this comment.
I don't agree with the foam at the mouth raging mentality of "Audacity is dead, let's make a fork now." (call it audavillage since you're reclused away from the city) I think I understand what happened here.
An attempt at a useful feature was made by a community member who was well-intentioned, But did not know how to handle these things properly. Using proprietary obscure services like Google Analytics and Yandex Metrics. As well as explicitly storing records of IPs and UUIDs.
The main developer of Ardour has popped up in this thread and mentionned how Ardour uses (used) anonymized telemetry to get a better idea of the divide in operating systems amongs their users. This is useful info. THAT CAN BE GUESSED FROM PEOPLE DOWNLOADING THE APP.
I will say, a manual analytics feature that lets you get a full system report including data about Audacity to put into a bug report would be useful. But automated background analytics aren't. Recurring data can only ever be used for engagement metrics useless to development.
I realize this is a mess of a comment. sorry.
I wish the best to the Audacity Team.
crsib commented
May 4, 2021
•
edited
Dear all,
Due to the large amount of worry about this PR, (which we completely understand), we want to clarify exactly what is going on:
Why have telemetry at all?
Essentially, it’s to help us to identify product issues early:
Regarding the concerns about the choice of providers:
a. Session start and end events;
b. Errors for debugging;
c. File formats used for import and export;
d. OS and Audacity versions;
e. Use of effects, generators, and analysis tools to prioritize future improvements;
Just to reiterate, telemetry is completely optional and disabled by default. We will try to make it as clear as possible exactly what data is collected if the user chooses to opt-in and enable telemetry. We will consider adding the fine-grained controls that some of you have asked for.
Also:
To address the concerns about use of private library versions, the largest part of this pull request is a networking layer built on top of libcurl. This library is chosen as it is an industry-standard for cross-platform networking. It is exceptionally tested and reviewed by industry experts. The layer on top of it, aka
lib-network-managermeant to simplify the development of future features. libcurl is used without any patches. It is possible to use the system-provided version of the library available on the Linux distributions, and we will double-check that this works as expected.
Original PR description:
This request provides the basic telemetry for Audacity.
To implement the network layer libcurl is used to avoid issues with the built-in networking of the wxWidgets.
Universal Google Analytics is used to track the following events:
To identify sessions we use a UUID, which is generated and stored on the client machine.
We use Yandex Metrica to be able to correctly estimate the daily active users correctly. We have to use the second service as Google Analytics is known to have some really tight quotas.
Both services also record the IP the request is coming from.
Telemetry collection is optional and configurable at any time. In case of data sharing is disabled - all calls to the telemetry Report* functions are no-op.
Additionally, this pull request comes with a set of libraries to help the future efforts on Audacity.