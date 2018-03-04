Passerine

Product Hunt desktop app 🚀

Passerine is a desktop version of Product Hunt 🚀 .

Website Releases

Highlights

Features

Dark mode

You can toggle dark mode in the View menu or with Cmd D / Ctrl D .

Always on Top

You can toggle whether Passerine stays on top of other windows in the Window / View menu or with Cmd/Ctrl Shift t .

Keyboard shortcuts

Description Keys Toggle "Dark mode" Cmd/Ctrl d Toggle "Always on Top" Cmd/Ctrl Shift t Toggle window menu Alt (Windows only)

Dev

Built with Electron.

Run

$ npm install && npm start

Build

See the electron-builder docs.

Disclaimer

Passerine is a third-party app and is not affiliated with Product Hunt.

Created by

License

MIT