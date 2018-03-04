Passerine
Product Hunt desktop app
🚀
Passerine is a desktop version of Product Hunt
Highlights
Features
Dark mode
You can toggle dark mode in the
View menu or with Cmd D / Ctrl D.
Always on Top
You can toggle whether Passerine stays on top of other windows in the
Window/
View menu or with Cmd/Ctrl Shift t.
Keyboard shortcuts
|Description
|Keys
|Toggle "Dark mode"
|Cmd/Ctrl d
|Toggle "Always on Top"
|Cmd/Ctrl Shift t
|Toggle window menu
|Alt (Windows only)
Dev
Built with Electron.
Run
$ npm install && npm start
Build
See the
electron-builder docs.
Disclaimer
Passerine is a third-party app and is not affiliated with Product Hunt.
Created by
License
MIT