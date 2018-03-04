/Passerine

Latest commit e541a42 Mar 4, 2018
gauthamzz Merge pull request #3 from aviary-apps/add-license-1 
Create LICENSE
readme.md

Passerine

Product Hunt desktop app 🚀

Passerine is a desktop version of Product Hunt 🚀.

Website    Releases


Highlights

Features

Dark mode

You can toggle dark mode in the View menu or with Cmd D / Ctrl D.

Always on Top

You can toggle whether Passerine stays on top of other windows in the Window/View menu or with Cmd/Ctrl Shift t.

Keyboard shortcuts

Description Keys
Toggle "Dark mode" Cmd/Ctrl d
Toggle "Always on Top" Cmd/Ctrl Shift t
Toggle window menu Alt (Windows only)

Dev

Built with Electron.

Run

$ npm install && npm start

Build

See the electron-builder docs.

Disclaimer

Passerine is a third-party app and is not affiliated with Product Hunt.

Created by

License

MIT