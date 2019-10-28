Awesome-Selfhosted
Self-hosting is the practice of locally hosting and managing applications instead of renting from SaaSS providers.
This is a list of Free Software network services and web applications which can be hosted locally. Non-Free software is listed on the Non-Free page.
See Contributing.
- List of Software
- Analytics
- Archiving and Digital Preservation (DP)
- Automation
- Blogging Platforms
- Bookmarks and Link Sharing
- Calendaring and Contacts Management
- Communication systems
- Conference Management
- Content Management Systems (CMS)
- DNS
- Document Management
- E-books and Integrated Library Systems (ILS)
- Federated Identity/Authentication
- Feed Readers
- File Sharing and Synchronization
- Games
- Gateways and terminal sharing
- Groupware
- Human Resources Management (HRM)
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Knowledge Management Tools
- Learning and Courses
- Maps and Global Positioning System (GPS)
- Media Streaming
- Misc/Other
- Money, Budgeting and Management
- Monitoring
- Note-taking and Editors
- Office Suites
- Password Managers
- Pastebins
- Personal Dashboards
- Photo and Video Galleries
- Polls and Events
- Proxy
- Read it Later Lists
- Resource Planning
- Search Engines
- Software Development
- Static site generators
- Task management/To-do lists
- Ticketing
- URL Shorteners
- VPN
- Web servers
- Wikis
- Self-hosting Solutions
- List of Licenses
- External links
- Contributing
- License
Analytics
For personal analytics/dashboards, see Personal Dashboards
Web Analytics
- Ackee - Self-hosted analytics tool for those who care about privacy. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- AWStats - Generates web, streaming, ftp or mail server statistics graphically. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Perl
- Countly - Real time mobile and web analytics, crash reporting and push notifications platform. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Javascript
- Druid - Distributed, column-oriented, real-time analytics data store. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- Fathom Analytics - Simple & trustworthy website analytics. (Source Code)
MIT
Go
- GoAccess - Real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer that runs in a terminal. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C
- GoatCounter - Simple web statistics. No tracking of personal data. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Go
- Hastic - Hackable time series pattern recognition tool with UI for Grafana. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Python/Nodejs
- KISSS - Very minimalistic (KISS) website statistics tool. (Source Code)
MIT
Go
- Matomo - Leading open-source analytics platform that gives you more than just powerful analytics, formerly known as Piwik. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Open Web Analytics - Google Analytics and Matomo alternative. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Rakam - Custom analytics platform that allows you to create your own analytics services. Integrate with any data source (web, mobile, IoT etc.), analyze data with SQL and create dashboards. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- Serposcope - Serposcope is a free and open-source rank tracker to monitor websites ranking in Google and improve your SEO performances. (Source Code)
MIT
Java
- Snowplow - Have every single event, from your websites, mobile apps, desktop applications and server-side systems, stored in your own data warehouse and available to action in real-time. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Scala
- Suet
⚠- Detailed analytics and reporting for your Mailgun transactional emails. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Nodejs
Business Intelligence
- Metabase - Simple Dashboarding and GUI Query tool, Nightly Emails and Slack Integration w/ PostgreSQL, MySQL, Redshift and other DBs. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Clojure
- Redash - connect to over 18 types of databases (SQL and "NoSQL"), query your data, visualize it and create dashboards. Everything has a URL that can be shared. Slack and HipChat integration. (Demo, Source Code)
BSD-2-Clause
Python
- Superset - Modern, enterprise-ready business intelligence web application. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Python
Social Media
- IG Monitoring -
⚠Instagram Analytics and Stats. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Socioboard -
⚠Social media management, analytics, and reporting platform supporting nine social media networks out-of-the-box. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C#/JavaScript
Archiving and Digital Preservation (DP)
Some Content Management System solutions also feature archiving and digital preservation.
- Access to Memory (AtoM) - Web-based, open source application for standards-based archival description and access in a multilingual, multi-repository environment. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0-only
PHP
- Archivematica - Mature digital preservation system designed to maintain standards-based, long-term access to collections of digital objects. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0-only
Python
- ArchiveBox - Self-hosted "wayback machine" that creates HTML & screenshot archives of sites from your bookmarks, browsing history, RSS feeds, or other sources. (Source Code)
MIT
Python
- ArchivesSpace - Archives information management application for managing and providing Web access to archives, manuscripts and digital objects. (Demo, Source Code)
ECL-2.0
Ruby
- Collective Access: Providence - Highly configurable Web-based framework for management, description, and discovery of digital and physical collections supporting a variety of metadata standards, data types, and media formats. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0-only
PHP
Automation
- Accelerated Text - Automatically generate multiple natural language descriptions of your data varying in wording and structure.
Apache-2.0
Clojure
- ActiveWorkflow - An intelligent process and workflow automation platform based on software agents.
MIT
Ruby
- Alltube - Web interface for youtube-dl, a program to download videos and audio from more than 100 websites. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- AmIUnique - Learn how identifiable you are on the Internet (browser fingerprinting tool). (Source Code)
MIT
Java
- Beehive - Flexible event and agent system, which allows you to create your own agents that perform automated tasks triggered by events and filters.
AGPL-3.0
Go
- CouchPotato - CouchPotato is an automatic Video Library Manager for Movies. Automatic torrent/nzb searching, downloading, and processing at the qualities you want. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- Episodes
⚠- Self Hosted TV show Episode tracker and recommender built using django, bootstrap4.
MIT
Python
- feed2toot - Feed2toot parses a RSS feed, extracts the last entries and sends them to Mastodon. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- feedmixer - FeedMixer is a WSGI (Python3) micro web service which takes a list of feed URLs and returns a new feed consisting of the most recent n entries from each given feed(Returns Atom, RSS, or JSON). (Demo)
WTFPL
Python
- FHEM - FHEM is used to automate common tasks in the household like switching lamps and heating. It can also be used to log events like temperature or power consumption. You can control it via web or smartphone frontends, telnet or TCP/IP directly. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Perl
- Gekko - Gekko is a Bitcoin TA trading and backtesting bot which support multiple exchanges and cryptocurrencies. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Gladys - Gladys is an open-source home assistant which runs on your Raspberry Pi. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Headphones - Automated music downloader for NZB and Torrent, written in Python. It supports SABnzbd, NZBget, Transmission, µTorrent, Deluge and Blackhole.
GPL-3.0
Python
- Healthchecks - Django app which listens for pings and sends alerts when pings are late. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Python
- Home Assistant - Open-source home automation platform. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Python
- homebank-converter - Web app to convert an export bank file to compatible Homebank csv. (Demo)
AGPL-3.0
HTML5
- HRConvert2 - Drag-and-drop file conversion server with session based authentication, automatic temporary file maintenance, and logging capability.
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Huginn - Allows you to build agents that monitor and act on your behalf.
MIT
Ruby
- Http2pic - Website screenshots/renderer. It uses the wkhtmltox to render websites with various options. (Source Code)
Apache 2.0
PHP/Javascript
- Kibitzr - Lightweight personal web assistant with powerful integrations. (Source Code)
MIT
Python
- LazyLibrarian
⚠- LazyLibrarian is a program to follow authors and grab metadata for all your digital reading needs. It uses a combination of Goodreads Librarything and optionally GoogleBooks as sources for author info and book info.
GPL-3.0
Python
- Leon - Open-source personal assistant who can live on your server. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Node.js
- Lidarr - Lidarr is a music collection manager for Usenet and BitTorrent users. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C#
- Medusa - Automatic Video Library Manager for TV Shows. It watches for new episodes of your favorite shows, and when they are posted it does its magic.
GPL-3.0
Python
- n8n - Free node based Workflow Automation Tool. Easily automate tasks across different services. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Nodejs
- Node RED - Browser-based flow editor that helps you wiring hardware devices, APIs and online services to create IoT solutions. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Nodejs
- openHAB - Vendor and technology agnostic open source software for home automation. (Source Code)
EPL-1.0
Java
- Poffer
⚠- Tool that makes it easier to share the content you like thanks to Pocket+Buffer. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- pyLoad - Lightweight, customizable and remotely manageable downloader for 1-click-hosting sites like rapidshare.com or uploaded.to. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- Radarr - Radarr is an independent fork of Sonarr reworked for automatically downloading movies via Usenet and BitTorrent, à la Couchpotato. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C#
- SickRage - SickRage is an automatic Video Library Manager for TV Shows. Automatic torrent/nzb searching, downloading, and processing at the qualities you want. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- Sonarr - Automatic TV Shows downloader and manager for Usenet and BitTorrent. It can grab, sort and rename new episodes and automatically upgrade the quality of files already downloaded when a better quality format becomes available. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C#
- TriggerHappy - Open source clone of IFTTT, a bridge between your internet services. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Python
- WebUI-aria2 - Interface to interact with the aria2 downloader. Very simple to use, just download and open index.html in any web browser. (Demo)
MIT
HTML5
- Zenbot 3 - Zenbot is a lightweight, extendable, artificially intelligent trading bot for Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and more.
MIT
Node.js
Blogging Platforms
See also Static Site Generators, Content Management Systems and WeblogMatrix
- Anchor CMS - Free, lightweight, faster-than-a-bullet, simple blogging system, made for art–directed posts. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Antville - Free, open source project aimed at the development of a high performance, feature rich weblog hosting software. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Javascript
- Blogotext - Free blog-engine written in PHP and using SQLite. This offers you both an unmatched simplicity during installation and great performances. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Bludit
⚠- Simple application to build a site or blog in seconds. Bludit uses flat-files (text files in JSON format) to store posts and pages. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Cadmus - Cadmus is an extremely lightweight, flat-file blogging platform powered by Markdown.
MIT
PHP
- Chyrp Lite - Extra-awesome, extra-lightweight blog engine. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
PHP
- Dante Stories - Self hosted Medium platform built with Ruby on Rails. (Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- Dotclear - Take control over your blog. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Formtools - Powerful, flexible, free and open source PHP/MySQL script to manage your forms and data. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Ghost - Just a blogging platform. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Hexo - Fast, simple and powerful blog framework, powered by Node.js. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Hotglue - Freehand CMS which allows to construct websites directly in a web-browser. It uses flat files for storage and provides an intuitive GUI. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- htmly - Databaseless Blogging Platform (Flat-File Blog). (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Known - Single website for all your content. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
PHP
- Noddity - It's a blog, it's a wiki, it's a fast CMS. (Source Code)
WTFPL
Nodejs
- Plume - Federated blogging engine, based on ActivityPub. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Rust
- PluXml - XML-based blog/CMS platform. (Source Code)
GPL-1.0
PHP
- Postleaf - Open source blogging platform with inline editing, handlebar templates, and a beautiful user interface. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Solo - Blogging system written in Java, feel free to create your or your team own blog. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
Bookmarks and Link Sharing
- dyu/bookmarks - Single-threaded/process bookmark app powered by leveldb and uWebSockets. Supports importing from Delicious and Chrome. (Demo)
Apache-2.0
Java
- Espial - An open-source, web-based bookmarking server.
AGPL-3.0
Haskell
- Firefox Auth Server - This project implements the core server-side API for Firefox Accounts. (Source Code)
MPL-2.0
Nodejs
- Firefox Content Server - Static server that hosts Firefox Account sign up, sign in, email verification, etc. flows.
MPL-2.0
Java
- Firefox Sync Server - Sync Firefox bookmarks, passwords, history, tabs, preferences. (Source Code)
MPL-2.0
Python
- Firefox Content Server - Static server that hosts Firefox Account sign up, sign in, email verification, etc. flows.
- Geekmarks - Personal bookmarking service focused on speed and organization using hierarchical tags. (Source Code)
BSD-2-Clause
Go
- golinks - Web application that allows you to create smart bookmarks, commands and aliases by pointing your web browser's default search engine at a running instance. Similar to bunny1 or yubnub. (Demo)
MIT
Go
- Lobsters - Run your own link aggregation site. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Ruby
- No Fuss Bookmarks - Very simple software and service to store bookmarks especially designed for hackers (that don't need fancy interfaces, but nice API). (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- Pinry - The tiling image board system for people who want to save, tag, and share images, videos, and webpages. (Source Code)
BSD-2-Clause
Python
- Shaarli - Personal, minimalist, super-fast, no-database bookmarking and link sharing platform. (Demo)
Zlib
PHP
- Shiori - Simple bookmark manager built with Go.
MIT
Go
- unmark - Open source to do app for links.
MIT
PHP
- xBrowserSync - Open source tool for syncing browser data between browsers and devices. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- ymarks - Keep your browser's bookmarks synchronized without limiting yourself to one provider.
WTFPL
C
Calendaring and Contacts Management
Some Groupware solutions also feature calendar/address book editing and synchronization.
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_of_CalDAV_and_CardDAV_implementations
CalDAV or CardDAV servers
- Baïkal - Lightweight CalDAV and CardDAV server based on sabre/dav. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- CalendarServer - Apple, Inc.'s standards-compliant server implementing the CalDAV and CardDAV protocols shipped with macOS Server. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Python
- calypso - Python-based CalDAV and CardDAV server, forked from Radicale. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- DAViCal - Server for calendar sharing (CalDAV) that uses a PostgreSQL database as a data store. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- DecSync CC - Serverless contacts, calendar synchronization using your own file syncing method i.e Syncthing, Nextcloud etc. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Kotlin
- EteSync Server - End-to-end encrypted and journaled personal information server supporting calendar and contact data, offering its own clients. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python/Django
- Radicale - Simple calendar and contact server with extremely low administrative overhead. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- SabreDAV - Open source CardDAV, CalDAV, and WebDAV framework and server. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Xandikos - Open source CardDAV, CalDAV and WebDAV server with minimal administrative overhead, backed by a Git repository. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
CalDAV or CardDAV clients.
- AgenDAV - Multilanguage CalDAV web client with a rich AJAX interface and shared calendars support. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- DAVDroid - Open-source CalDAV/CardDAV suite and sync app for Android. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Java
- InfCloud - Open source CalDAV/CardDAV web client implementation. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Javascript
- EteSync Web - EteSync's official Web-based client (i.e., their Web app). (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript
Communication systems
Custom communication systems
- Centrifugo - Language-agnostic real-time messaging (Websocket or SockJS) server. (Demo)
MIT
Go
- Cherry - Tiny webchat server.
GPL-2.0
Go
- Freenet - Anonymously share files, browse and publish "freesites" (web sites accessible only through Freenet) and chat on forums. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Java
- Friends - P2P chat powered by the web. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- GNUnet - Free software framework for decentralized, peer-to-peer networking. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C
- Gotify - Self-hosted notification server with Android and CLI clients, similar to PushBullet. (Source Code, Clients)
MIT
Go
- Hawkpost - HawkPost is a web app that lets you create unique links that you can share with a person that desires to send you important information but doesn't know how to encrypt it. The message is encrypted in their browser and sent to your email address. (Source Code)
MIT
Python
- Jitsi Meet - Jitsi Meet is an OpenSource (MIT) WebRTC Javascript application that uses Jitsi Videobridge to provide high quality, scalable video conferences. (Source Code)
MIT
Javascript
- Jitsi Video Bridge - WebRTC compatible Selective Forwarding Unit (SFU) that allows for multiuser video communication. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- Kandan - Kandan is an Open Source Alternative to HipChat. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Ruby
- KChat - PHP Based Live Chat Application.
Apache-2.0
PHP
- LeapChat - Ephemeral, encrypted, in-browser chat rooms.
AGPL-3.0
JavaScript
- Lets-Chat - Self hosted chat suite written in Node. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- LibreNews - Decentralized and secure breaking news notification system. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- Live Helper Chat - Live Support chat for your website. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
PHP
- Mattermost - Open-source, on-prem Slack-alternative. It can be integrated with Gitlab. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0/Apache
Go
- MiAOU - Multi-room persistent chat server. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Mibew - Mibew Messenger is an open-source live support application written in PHP and MySQL. It enables one-on-one chat assistance in real-time directly from your website. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
PHP
- Mumble - Low-latency, high quality voice/text chat software. (Source Code, Clients)
BSD-3-Clause
C++
- Node-Chat - Not-so-basic open-source chat with admin features.
MIT
Nodejs
- Rallly - Rallly is a free collaborative scheduling service. (Source Code)
CC-BY-SA-4.0
Nodejs
- RetroShare - Secured and decentralized communication system. Offers decentralized chat, forums, messaging, file transfer. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
С++
- Jami - Free and universal communication platform which preserves the user's privacy and freedoms (formerly GNU Ring). (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C++
- Rocket.Chat - Teamchat solution similar to Gitter.im or Slack. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Spectrum 2 - Spectrum 2 is an open source instant messaging transport. It allows users to chat together even when they are using different IM networks. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C++
- Spreed - WebRTC audio/video calls, conferencing server, and web client. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Go
- Synapse - Server for Matrix, an open standard for decentralized persistent communication. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Python
- Matrix Console Web - Web client meant to be a showcase of Matrix capabilities, and reference implementation of the Matrix standard. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Javascript
- Riot.im - Fully-featured Matrix client for Web, iOS & Android. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Javascript
- Matrix Console Web - Web client meant to be a showcase of Matrix capabilities, and reference implementation of the Matrix standard. (Source Code)
- Syndie - Syndie is a libre system for operating distributed forums.
CC0-1.0
Java
- TextBelt
⚠- Outgoing SMS API that uses carrier-specific gateways to deliver your text messages for free, and without ads.
MIT
Javascript
- Tox - Distributed, secure messenger with audio and video chat capabilities. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C
- Tuber - Peer-to-peer video chat that works. (Source Code)
MIT
Javascript
- ZeroNet
⚠- Open, free, and uncensorable websites, using Bitcoin cryptography and BitTorrent network. (Source Code)
GNU
Python
- Zulip - Zulip is a powerful, open source group chat application. (Source Code)
Apache/Other
Python
Complete solutions
Simple deployment of a mail server, e.g. for inexperienced or impatient admins.
- docker-mailserver - Fullstack but simple mail server (smtp, imap, antispam, antivirus, etc.). Only configuration files, no SQL database. Keep it simple and versioned. Easy to deploy and upgrade.
MIT
Docker
- Inboxen - Inboxen is a service that provides you with an infinite number of unique inboxes. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- homebox - Suite of Ansible scripts to deploy a fully functional mail server on Debian. Unobtrusive and automatic as much as possible, focusing on stability and security.
GPL-3.0
Shell
- iRedMail - Full-featured mail server solution based on Postfix and Dovecot. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Shell
- Mailcow - Mail server suite based on Dovecot, Postfix and other open source software, that provides a modern Web UI for administration. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Mailu - Mailu is a simple yet full-featured mail server as a set of Docker images. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Docker/Python
- Mail-in-a-Box - Turns any Ubuntu server into a fully functional mail server with one command. (Source Code)
CC0-1.0
Shell
- Modoboa - Modoboa is a mail hosting and management platform including a modern and simplified Web User Interface. (Source Code)
MIT
Python
- Qmailtoaster - Stable, full-featured, easy-to-install mail server based on qmail. (Source Code)
Multiple
Linux
- Simple NixOS Mailserver - Complete mailserver solution leveraging the Nix Ecosystem.
GPL-3.0
Nix
Mail Transfer Agents
MTAs / SMTP servers
- chasquid - SMTP (email) server with a focus on simplicity, security, and ease of operation. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Go
- Courier MTA - Fast, scalable, enterprise mail/groupware server providing ESMTP, IMAP, POP3, webmail, mailing list, basic web-based calendaring and scheduling services. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C
- Exim - Message transfer agent (MTA) developed at the University of Cambridge. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C
- Haraka - High-performance, pluginable SMTP server written in Javascript. (Source Code)
MIT
Javascript
- MailCatcher - Ruby gem that deploys a simply SMTP MTA gateway that accepts all mail and displays in web interface. Useful for debugging or development. (Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- Maildrop - Disposable email SMTP server, also useful for development.
MIT
Scala
- MailHog - Small Golang executable which runs an SMTP MTA gateway that accepts all mail and displays in web interface. Useful for debugging or development.
MIT
Go
- OpenSMTPD - Secure SMTP server implementation from the OpenBSD project. (Source Code)
ISC
C
- Postfix - Fast, easy to administer, and secure Sendmail replacement.
IPL-1.0
C
- Qmail - Secure Sendmail replacement. (Source Code)
CC0-1.0
C
- Sendmail - Message transfer agent (MTA).
Sendmail
C
- Slimta - Mail Transfer Library built on Python. (Source Code)
MIT
Python
Mail Delivery Agents
MDAs - IMAP/POP3 software
- Cyrus IMAP/POP3 - Intended to be run on sealed servers, where normal users are not permitted to log in. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause-Attribution
C
- Dovecot - IMAP and POP3 server written primarily with security in mind. (Source Code)
MIT/LGPL-2.1
C
- Piler - feature rich open source email archiving solution. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C
Mailing lists and Newsletters
Mailing lists servers and mass mailing software - one message to many recipients.
- Dada Mail - Web-based list management system that can be used for announcement lists and/or discussion lists. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Perl
- Listmonk - High performance, self-hosted newsletter and mailing list manager with a modern dashboard. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Go
- Mail For Good
⚠- Open source email campaign management tool for nonprofits.
BSD-3-Clause
Javascript
- Mailman - The Gnu mailing list server.
GPL-3.0
Python
- Mailtrain - self hosted newsletter application built on Node.js (v5+) and MySQL (v5.5+ or MariaDB). (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Nodejs
- MailyHerald - Self-hosted Mailchimp alternative that you can easily integrate with your site. Helps you send and manage your application mailings. It support email marketing and conducting the daily stream of notifications you send to your users. (Source Code)
LGPL-3.0
Ruby
- Mautic - Mautic is marketing automation software (email, social and more). (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- phpList - Newsletter and email marketing with advanced management of subscribers, bounces, and plugins. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Postal - Fully featured open source mail delivery platform for incoming and outgoing e-mail.
MIT
Ruby
- Schleuder - GPG-enabled mailing list manager with resending-capabilities. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Ruby
- Sympa - Mailing list manager.
GPL-2.0
Perl
Webmail clients
- Afterlogic WebMail Lite - Fast and easy-to-use webmail front-end for your existing IMAP mail server, Plesk or cPanel. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Cypht - Feed reader for your email accounts. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Disposable Mailbox - Simple disposable mailbox web-app based on a catch-all IMAP mailbox. (Demo)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- IMP - HORDE application that provides webmail access to IMAP and POP3 accounts. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- MailCare - Open source disposable email address service. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Mailpile - Webmail client with search, filtering, encryption features and more. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- RainLoop - Simple, modern and fast webmail with IMAP/SMTP Support and multi accounting. (Demo, Source Code).
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Roundcube - Browser-based IMAP client with an application-like user interface. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- SquirrelMail - Another browser-based IMAP client. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
IRC
IRC communication software
- Convos - Always online web IRC client. (Demo, Source Code)
Artistic-2.0
Perl
- InspIRCd - Modular IRC server written in C++ for Linux, BSD, Windows, and macOS. (Source Code)
GFDL-1.2-only
C++
- Dispatch - Self-hosted web IRC client written in Go. (Demo)
MIT
Go
- Kiwi IRC - Responsive web IRC client with theming support. (Demo), (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Nodejs
- ngircd - Free, portable and lightweight Internet Relay Chat server for small or private networks. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C
- The Lounge - Self-hosted web IRC client. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Quassel IRC - distributed IRC client, meaning that one (or multiple) client(s) can attach to and detach from a central core. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C++
- Robust IRC - RobustIRC is IRC without netsplits. Distributed IRC server, based on RobustSession protocol. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Go
- Weechat - Fast, light and extensible chat client.
GPL-3.0
C
- Glowing Bear - A web frontend for WeeChat. (Demo)
GPL-3.0
JavaScript
- Glowing Bear - A web frontend for WeeChat. (Demo)
- ZNC - Advanced IRC bouncer. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
C++
SIP
- Asterisk - Easy to use but advanced IP PBX system, VoIP gateway and conference server.
GPL-2.0
C
- ASTPP - is an Open Source VoIP Billing Solution for Freeswitch. It supports prepaid and postpaid billing with call rating and credit control. It also provides many other features. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Freepbx - Web-based open source GUI that controls and manages Asterisk. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- FreeSWITCH - Scalable open source cross-platform telephony platform. (Source Code)
MPL-2.0
C
- FusionPBX - Open source project that provides a customizable and flexible web interface to the very powerful and highly scalable multi-platform voice switch called FreeSWITCH. (Source Code)
MPL-1.1
PHP
- Homer - Troubleshooting and monitoring VoIP calls. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Angular/C
- Kamailio - Modular SIP server (registrar/proxy/router/etc). (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C
- Kazoo - KAZOO is an open-source, highly scalable software platform designed to provide carrier-grade VoIP switch functions and features. (Source Code)
MPL-1.1
Erlang
- Ostel - Secure SIP telephony setup with ZRTP encryption.
GPL-3.0
Ruby
- SipXcom - Open source unified communications system. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Java
- Tapir - Troubleshooting and real-time monitoring of VoIP-based systems. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java/Kotlin
- Wazo - Full-featured IPBX solution built atop Asterisk with integrated Web administration interface and REST-ful API. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
Social Networks and Forums
- Abilian SBE - Open Source Collaboration and Social Networking framework and platform.
LGPL-2.1
Python
- Anahita - Open Source Social Networking Framework and Platform. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- bbPress - bbPress is forum software with a twist from the creators of WordPress. Easily setup discussion forums inside your WordPress.org powered site. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Bootcamp - Enterprise social network. (Source Code)
MIT
Python
- Buddycloud - Tools, libraries, services and a community to build user-to-user, group and social messaging into your app. Saves time. Scales up. Supports you. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- BuddyPress - Powerful plugin that takes your WordPress.org powered site beyond the blog with social-network features like user profiles, activity streams, user groups, and more. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- cartulary - RSS reader, readability tool, article archiver, microblogger, social graph manager and reading list manager.
CDDL-1.0
PHP
- Commento - Commento is a discussion platform that you can embed on your blog, news articles, and any place where you want your readers to add comments.
MIT
GO
- Coral - A better commenting experience from Vox Media. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Nodejs
- diaspora* - Distributed social networking server. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Ruby
- Discourse - Advanced forum / community solution based on Ruby and JS. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Ruby
- dyu/comments - Real-time, markdown-enabled comment engine powered by leveldb. (Demo)
Apache-2.0
Java
- Elgg - Powerful open source social networking engine. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Flarum - Delightfully simple forums. Flarum is the next-generation forum software that makes online discussion fun again. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- flaskbb - FlaskBB is forum software written in Python using the microframework Flask. You can easily create new topics, posts and send other users private messages. It also includes basic administration and moderation tools. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Python
- FluxBB - Fast, light, user-friendly forum software for your website. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Friendica - Social Communication Server. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- GNU social - Social communication software for both public and private communications. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Hubzilla - Decentralized identity, privacy, publishing, sharing, cloud storage, and communications/social platform. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- HumHub - Flexible kit for private social networks. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Isso - Lightweight commenting server written in Python and Javascript. It aims to be a drop-in replacement for Disqus. (Source Code)
MIT
Python
- Lemmy - A link aggregator / reddit clone for the fediverse. Reddit alternative built in Rust. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Rust
- Loomio - Loomio is a collaborative decision-making tool that makes it easy for anyone to participate in decisions which affect them. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Ruby
- Mastodon - Federated microblogging server, an alternative to GNU social. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Ruby
- Movim - Modern, federated social network based on XMPP, with a fully featured group-chat, subscriptions and microblogging. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- MyBB - Free, extensible forum software package. (Source Code)
LGPL-3.0
PHP
- Newebe - Distributed Social Network. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- NodeBB - Node.js based forum software built for the modern web. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Nodejs
- Orange Forum - Orange Forum is an easy to deploy forum that has minimal dependencies and uses very little javascript. (Demo, Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Go
- OSSN - Open Source Social Network (OSSN) is a social networking software written in PHP. It allows you to make a social networking website and helps your members build social relationships, with people who share similar professional or personal interests. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Oxwall - Oxwall is used for a wide range of projects starting from family sites and custom social networks to collaboration tools and enterprise community solutions. (Source Code)
CPAL-1.0
PHP
- Patchwork - Decentralized messaging and sharing app built on top of Secure Scuttlebutt (SSB).
AGPL-3.0-only
NodeJS
- phpBB - Flat-forum bulletin board software solution that can be used to stay in touch with a group of people or can power your entire website. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- PixelFed - Pixelfed is an open-source, federated platform alternate to Instagram. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP\HTML\Vue
- Pleroma - Federated microblogging server, Mastodon, GNU social, & ActivityPub compatible. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Elixir
- PPnet - Create and host your own social network.
MIT
Javascript
- Pump.io - Stream server that does most of what people really want from a social network. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Nodejs
- remark42 - A lightweight and simple comment engine, which doesn't spy on users. It can be embedded into blogs, articles or any other place where readers add comments. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Go
- Scoold - Stack Overflow in a JAR. An enterprise-ready Q&A platform with full-text search, SAML, LDAP integration and social login support. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- Simple Machines Forum - Free, professional grade software package that allows you to set up your own online community within minutes. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
PHP
- Socialhome - Federated and decentralized profile builder and social network engine. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- Symphony - Modern community (forum/SNS/blog) platform written in Java. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Java
- Talkyard - Create a community, where your users can suggest ideas and get questions answered. And have friendly open-ended discussions and chat (Slack/StackOverflow/Discourse/Reddit/Disqus hybrid). (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Scala
- Tokumei - Anonymous microblogging platform. (Source Code)
ISC
rc
- Thredded - Forums, feature-rich and simple. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- twister - Fully decentralized P2P microblogging platform leveraging the free software implementations of Bitcoin and BitTorrent protocols. (Source Code)
MIT
C++
- Vanilla Forums - Simple and flexible forum software. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
XMPP
Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol software
XMPP Servers
- ejabberd - XMPP instant messaging server. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Erlang
- Kontalk - Kontalk is an Open Source Messenger, similar to WhatsApp (app for android only currently), including end-to-end encryption, server is based on Tigase XMPP Server. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Java
- Metronome IM - Fork of Prosody IM. (Source Code)
MIT
Lua
- MongooseIM - Mobile messaging platform with a focus on performance and scalability. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Erlang
- Openfire - Real time collaboration (RTC) server. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- Prosody IM - Feature-rich and easy to configure XMPP server. (Source Code)
MIT
Lua
- Tigase - XMPP server implementation in Java.
GPL-3.0
Java
XMPP Web Clients
- Candy - Multi user XMPP client written in Javascript. (Source Code)
MIT
Javascript
- Converse.js - Free and open-source XMPP chat client in your browser. (Source Code)
MPL-2.0
Javascript
- JSXC - Real-time XMPP web chat application with video calls, file transfer and encrypted communication. There are also versions for Nextcloud/Owncloud and SOGo. (Source Code)
MIT
Javascript
- Kaiwa - Web based chat client in the style of common paid alternatives. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Salut à Toi - Multipurpose, multi frontend, libre and decentralized communication tool. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- Libervia - Web frontend from Salut à Toi. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- Libervia - Web frontend from Salut à Toi. (Source Code)
Conference Management
- BigBlueButton - Supports real-time sharing of audio, video, slides (with whiteboard controls), chat, and the screen. Instructors can engage remote students with polling, emojis, and breakout rooms. (Demo, Source Code)
LGPL-3.0
Java
- Conference Organizing Distribution (COD) - Create conference and event websites built on top of Drupal. (Source Code)
GPL-1.0
PHP
- frab - web-based conference planning and management system. It helps to collect submissions, to manage talks and speakers and to create a schedule. (Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- indico - A feature-rich event management system, made @ CERN, the place where the Web was born. (Demo, Source code)
MIT
Python
- Open Conference Systems (OCS) - is a free Web publishing tool that will create a complete Web presence for your scholarly conference. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-1.0
PHP
- OpenCFP - OpenCFP is a PHP-based conference talk submission system.
MIT
PHP
- OpenConferenceWare - An open source web application for supporting conference-like events. This customizable, general-purpose platform provides proposals, sessions, schedules, tracks, user profiles. (Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- osem - Event management tailored to free Software conferences. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- pretalx - Web-based event management, including running a Call for Papers, reviewing submissions, and scheduling talks. Exports and imports for various related tools. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Python
Content Management Systems (CMS)
CMS are a practical way to setup a website with many features. CMS often come with third party plugins, themes and functionality that is easy to add and customize to your needs. See also Blogging Platforms and Static Site Generators
- APIQ CMS - Simple and powerful Ruby on Rails CMS for developers.
MIT
Ruby
- Apostrophe - Node.js CMS with a focus on extensible in-context editing tools. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Backdrop CMS - Comprehensive CMS for small to medium sized businesses and non-profits. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Baun - Modern, lightweight, extensible CMS for PHP. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- BigTree CMS - Straightforward, well documented, and capable written with PHP and MySQL. (Source Code)
LGPL-2.1
PHP
- Bolt CMS - Open source Content Management Tool, which strives to be as simple and straightforward as possible. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- CMS Made Simple - Open source content management system, faster and easier management of website contents, scalable for small businesses to large corporations. (Source Code)
GPL-1.0
PHP
- Cockpit - Simple Content Platform to manage any structured content. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Concrete 5 CMS - Open source content management system. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Contao - Contao is a powerful open source CMS that allows you to create professional websites and scalable web applications. (Source Code)
LGPL-3.0
PHP
- CouchCMS - Simple Open-Source CMS for designers. (Source Code)
CPAL-1.0
PHP
- Directus - Directus is a powerful and intuitive headless CMS for managing SQL databases with custom architectures. Built around a robust and extensible API, this decoupled content management framework is perfect for websites, apps, or multi-client projects. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Drupal - Advanced open source content management platform. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- eLabFTW - Online lab notebook for research labs. Store experiments, use a database to find reagents or protocols, use trusted timestamping to legally timestamp an experiment, export as pdf or zip archive, share with collaborators…. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Expressa - Content Management System for powering database driven websites using JSON schemas. Provides permission management and automatic REST APIs.
MIT
Nodejs
- GetSimple CMS - The Simplest Content Management System. Ever. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- ImpressPages CMS - Easy code meets easy admin. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0/MIT
PHP
- Joomla! - Advanced Content Management System (CMS). (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- KeystoneJS - CMS and Web Application Platform. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- MODX - MODX is an advanced content management and publishing platform. The current version is called 'Revolution'. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Neos - Neos or TYPO3 Neos (for version 1) is a modern, open source CMS. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Noosfero - Noosfero is a web platform for social and solidarity economy networks with blog, e-Portfolios, CMS, RSS, thematic discussion, events agenda and collective intelligence for solidarity economy in the same system. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Ruby
- october - Free, open-source, self-hosted CMS platform. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Omeka - Create complex narratives and share rich collections, adhering to Dublin Core standards with Omeka on your server, designed for scholars, museums, libraries, archives, and enthusiasts. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Pagekit - New modern CMS to create and share. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Pico - Stupidly simple, blazing fast, flat file CMS. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Pimcore - Multi-Channel Experience and Engagement Management Platform. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0-or-later
PHP
- Plone - Powerful open-source CMS system. (Source Code)
ZPL-2.0
Python
- ProcessWire - ProcessWire is an open source content management system (CMS) and web application framework aimed at the needs of designers, developers and their clients. (Source Code)
MPL-2.0
PHP
- PropertyWebBuilder - Ultimate Ruby on Rails engine for creating real estate websites. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- Publify - Simple but full featured web publishing software. (Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- REDAXO - Simple, flexible and useful content management system (documentation only available in German). (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Redaxscript - Ultra lightweight CMS for MySQL, SQLite and PostgreSQL. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Roadiz - Modern CMS based on a node system which can handle many types of services. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- SilverStripe - Easy to use CMS with powerful MVC framework underlying. (Demo, Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
PHP
- SPIP - Publication system for the Internet aimed at collaborative work, multilingual environments, and simplicity of use for web authors. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Squidex - Headless CMS, based on MongoDB, CQRS and Event Sourcing. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
.NET
- Strapi - The most advanced open-source Content Management Framework (headless-CMS) to build powerful API with no effort. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Subrion - Subrion is a free open source content management system that allows you to build websites for any purpose. Yes, from blog to corporate mega portal. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Textpattern - Flexible, elegant and easy-to-use CMS. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- TYPO3 - Powerful and advanced CMS with a large community. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Umbraco - The friendly CMS. Free and open source with an amazing community. (Source Code)
MIT
.NET
- Wagtail - Django content management system focused on flexibility and user experience. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Python
- WonderCMS - WonderCMS is the smallest flat file CMS since 2008. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- WordPress - World's most-used blogging and CMS engine. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
Recipe management
- OpenEats - Recipe management site that allows users to create, store, share and rate recipes, create grocery lists, and more. (Demo)
MIT
Python
E-commerce
- Attendize - Ticket selling and event management platform. (Source Code)
AAL
PHP
- Bagisto - Leading Laravel open source e-commerce framework with multi-inventory sources, taxation, localization, dropshipping and more exciting features. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- CoreShop - CoreShop is a e-commerce plugin for Pimcore. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Drupal Commerce - Drupal Commerce is a popular e-commerce module for Drupal CMS, with support for dozens of payment, shipping, and shopping related modules. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Magento - Leading provider of open omnichannel innovation. (Demo, Source Code)
OSL-3.0
PHP
- Microweber - Drag and Drop CMS and online shop. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
PHP
- OpenBazaar - Decentralized marketplace using cryptocurrency. (Source Code)
MIT
Go
- OpenCart - Free open source shopping cart solution. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Open Classifieds - Free open-source, self-hosted CMS for classifieds sites. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Open Source POS - Open Source Point of Sale is a web based point of sale system. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- OXID eShop - OXID eShop is a flexible open source e-commerce software with a wide range of functionalities. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Open Food Network - Online marketplace for local food. It enables a network of independent online food stores that connect farmers and food hubs with individuals and local businesses. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Ruby
- PrestaShop - PrestaShop offers a free, open-source and fully scalable e-commerce solution. (Demo, Source Code)
OSL-3.0
PHP
- Pretix - Django based ticket sales platform for events. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Python
- Reaction Commerce - Customizable, real-time reactive, JavaScript commerce platform. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Nodejs
- Saleor - Django based open-sourced e-commerce storefront. (Demo, Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Python
- Sharetribe - An open source platform to create your own peer-to-peer marketplace, also available with SaaS model. (Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- Shuup - Django powered fully customizable open source e-commerce framework for small and large sites. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- Shopware Community Edition - PHP based open source e-commerce software made in Germany. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Sylius - Symfony2 powered open source full-stack platform for eCommerce. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Thelia - Thelia is an open source and flexible e-commerce solution. (Demo, Source Code)
LGPL-3.0
PHP
- WooCommerce - WordPress based e-commerce solution. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
DNS
See https://github.com/n1trux/awesome-sysadmin#dns
- CoreDNS - Plugin driven DNS Server with support for proxying to Google's DNS-over-HTTPS. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Go
- nsupdate.info - nsupdate.info is a dynamic DNS service. (Demo, Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Python
- SPF Toolbox - Application to look up DNS records such as SPF, MX, Whois, and more. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
Document Management
- CaseBox - Manage all your organization's information in one system. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP/Java
- EdPaper - PDF organizer with users management.
MIT
PHP
- EveryDocs - A simple Document Management System for private use with basic functionality to organize your documents digitally.
GPL-3.0
Ruby
- Mayan EDMS - Free Open Source Electronic Document Management System. An electronic vault for your documents with preview generation, OCR, and automatic categorization among other features. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Python
- Paperless - Scan, index, and archive all of your paper documents.
GPL-3.0
Python
- Teedy - (Ex SismicsDocs) Lightweight document management system packed with all the features you can expect from big expensive solutions. (Source Code), (Demo)
GPL-2.0
Java
E-books and Integrated Library Systems (ILS)
Some Content Management System and Archiving and Digital Preservation solutions also overlap with library and institutional repository software.
Personal e-book management software.
- Calibre - E-book library manager that can view, convert, and catalog e-books in most of the major e-book formats and provides a built-in Web server for remote clients. (Demo, Source code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- BicBucStriim - Provides web-based access to your Calibre Library's e-book collection. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Calibre Web - Web app providing a clean interface for browsing, reading and downloading eBooks using an existing Calibre database.
GPL-3.0
Python
- COPS - Lightweight e-book server alternative to Calibre content server or Calibre2OPDS. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Polar Bookshelf - Polar is a personal knowledge repository for PDF and web content supporting incremental reading and document annotation. (Source Code)
GPL
Javascript
- BicBucStriim - Provides web-based access to your Calibre Library's e-book collection. (Source Code)
Enterprise-class library management software.
- Evergreen - Highly-scalable software for libraries that helps library patrons find library materials, and helps libraries manage, catalog, and circulate those materials. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PL/pgSQL
- Koha - Enterprise-class ILS with modules for acquisitions, circulation, cataloging, label printing, offline circulation for when Internet access is not available, and much more. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Perl
Institutional repository and digital library software.
- DSpace - Turnkey repository application providing durable access to digital resources. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Java
- EPrints - Digital document management system with a flexible metadata and workflow model primarily aimed at academic institutions. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Perl
- Fedora Commons Repository - Robust and modular repository system for the management and dissemination of digital content especially suited for digital libraries and archives, both for access and preservation. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- Islandora - Drupal module for browsing and managing Fedora-based digital repositories. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Samvera Hyrax - Front-end for the Samvera framework, which itself is a Ruby on Rails application for browsing and managing Fedora-based digital repositories. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Ruby
Federated Identity/Authentication
See https://github.com/n1trux/awesome-sysadmin#identity-management
Feed Readers
- CommaFeed - Google Reader inspired self-hosted RSS reader. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- Feedbin - Simple, fast and nice looking RSS reader. (Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- FeedHQ - FeedHQ is a web-based feed reader. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Python
- FreshRSS - Self-hostable RSS feed aggregator. (Demo, Source Code, Mobile app)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- JARR - JARR (Just Another RSS Reader) is a web-based news aggregator and reader (fork of Newspipe). (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- Kriss Feed - Simple and smart (or stupid) feed reader. (Demo, Source Code)
CC0-1.0
PHP
- Leed - Leed (for Light Feed) is a Free and minimalist RSS aggregator. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Leselys - Your very elegant RSS reader.
AGPL-3.0
Python
- Lite-Reader - Read your feeds on your own machine with a simple and lite application. (Demo)
BSD-3-Clause
PHP
- Moonmoon - simple feed aggregator (planet like): it only aggregates feeds and spits them out in one single page. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
PHP
- Miniflux - Miniflux 2 is a minimalist and open source news reader, written in Go and PostgreSQL. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Go
- NewsBlur - NewsBlur is a personal news reader that brings people together to talk about the world. A new sound of an old instrument. (Source Code)
MIT
Python
- Newspipe - Newspipe is a web news aggregator and reader. (Demo)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- Nunux Reader - Simple, fast and reactive RSS reader. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Nodejs
- Reader-Self - Self-hosted rss reader (php / mysql or sqlite) - Google Reader alternative. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- RSS Monster - RSS Monster is an easy to use web-based RSS aggregator and reader compatible with the Fever API, created as an alternative for Google Reader.
MIT
PHP
- Selfoss - New multipurpose rss reader, live stream, mashup, aggregation web application. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Sismics Reader - Free and open source feeds reader, including all major Google Reader features. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Java
- Stringer - Work-in-progress self-hosted, anti-social RSS reader.
MIT
Ruby
- Temboz - Two-column feed reader emphasizing filtering capabilities to manage information overload.
MIT
Python
- Tiny Tiny RSS - Open source web-based news feed (RSS/Atom) reader and aggregator. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- gritttt-rss - More features for Tiny Tiny RSS. (Source Code)
BSD-2-Clause
Python
- ttrss-mobile - Mobile webapp for Tiny Tiny RSS.
AGPL-3.0
Javascript
- ttrss-reader - Light and responsive client for TTRSS.
GPL-2.0
Javascript
- gritttt-rss - More features for Tiny Tiny RSS. (Source Code)
- Winds
⚠- Open source and beautiful RSS reader built using React/Redux/Sails/Node and Stream. It showcases personalized feeds powered by the Stream API. (Demo, Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Nodejs
RSS/Atom automation
- Full-Text RSS - Extract article content from news sites and blogs and convert RSS feeds that contain only extracts of stories to full-text feeds. Developed by FiveFilters.org. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- PolitePol - Online tool for creation of RSS feeds for any web page. (Demo)
MIT
Python
- RSS Fulltext Proxy - Mirrors RSS feeds to return the full content of the items, extracted from the website.
MIT
NodeJS
- RSS Merger - PHP script which will take multiple RSS / Atom feeds as input and merge them into a single RSS feed.
GPL-2.0
PHP
- RSS-Bridge - rss-bridge is a PHP project capable of generating ATOM feeds for websites which don't have one.
Public domain
PHP
- RSS2EMail - Fetches RSS/Atom-feeds and pushes new Content to any email-receiver, supports OPML. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Python
- Screaming Liquid Tiger - Simple script to automatically generate valid RSS and Atom feeds from a list of media files in the same folder.
MIT
PHP
File Sharing and Synchronization
Some Groupware solutions also feature file sharing and synchronization.
Distributed filesystems
See https://github.com/n1trux/awesome-sysadmin#distributed-filesystems
File transfer/synchronization
- Git Annex - File synchronization between computers, servers, external drives. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Haskell
- Kinto - Kinto is a minimalist JSON storage service with synchronisation and sharing abilities. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Python
- Nextcloud - Access and share your files, calendars, contacts, mail and more from any device, on your terms. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- OpenSSH/SFTP - Secure File Transfer Program. (Source Code)
BSD-2-Clause
C
- ownCloud - All-in-one solution for saving, synchronizing, viewing, editing and sharing files, calendars, address books and more. (Source Code, Clients)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Pydio - Turn any web server into a powerful file management system and an alternative to mainstream cloud storage providers. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Samba - Samba is the standard Windows interoperability suite of programs for Linux and Unix. It provides secure, stable and fast file and print services for all clients using the SMB/CIFS protocol. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C
- Seafile - File hosting and sharing solution primary for teams and organizations. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C
- SparkleShare - Self hosted, instant, secure file sync. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C#
- Syncany - Secure file sync software for arbitrary storage backends, an open-source cloud storage and filesharing application. Securely synchronize your files to any kind of storage.
GPL-3.0
Java
- Syncthing - Syncthing is an open source peer-to-peer file synchronisation tool. (Source Code)
MPL-2.0
Go
- Unison - Unison is a file-synchronization tool for OSX, Unix, and Windows.
GPL-3.0
OCaml
- Z-Push - Implementation of Microsoft’s ActiveSync protocol. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
Peer-to-peer filesharing
- bittorrent-tracker - Simple, robust, BitTorrent tracker (client and server) implementation. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- cloud-torrent - Torrent Web Client with HTTP retrievable or streamable downloaded files.
AGPL-3.0
Go
- Dat Project - Powerful decentralized file sharing applications built from a large ecosystem of modules. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- FilePizza - Peer-to-peer file transfers in your browser. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Nodejs
- Firefox Send - A file sharing experiment which allows you to send encrypted files to other users.
MPL-2.0
Nodejs
- instant.io - Streaming file transfer over WebTorrent. (Demo)
MIT
Nodejs
- Magnetico - Magnetico is the first autonomous (self-hosted) BitTorrent DHT search engine suite that is designed for end-users.
AGPL-3.0
Python
- Magnetissimo - Search engine that indexes all popular torrent sites.
MIT
Elixir
- Opentracker - Open and free bittorrent tracker. It aims for minimal resource usage and is intended to run at your wlan router. (Source Code)
Beerware
C
- peerflix-server - Downloads torrent files and provides a direct link download or a direct link stream.
MIT
Nodejs
- qBittorrent - Free cross-platform bittorrent client with a feature rich Web UI for remote access. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C++
- rartracker - Complete private bittorrent tracker.
WTFPL
PHP
- Transmission - Fast, easy, Free Bittorrent client. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C
Object storage/file servers
- Minio - Minio is an open source object storage server compatible with Amazon S3 APIs. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Go
- Zenko CloudServer - Zenko CloudServer, an open-source Node.js implementation of a server handling the Amazon S3 protocol. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Nodejs
Single-click/drag-n-drop upload
- BoZoN - Minimalist Drag and drop file sharing app.
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Coquelicot - Coquelicot is a “one-click” file sharing web application with a focus on protecting users’ privacy. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Ruby
- droppy - droppy is a self-hosted cloud server with an interface similar to desktop file managers and has capabilities to edit files on-the-fly as well as view and playback media directly in the browser. (Demo)
BSD-2-Clause
Nodejs
- elixire - Simple yet advanced screenshot uploading and link shortening service. (Source Code, Clients)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- fibridge - Stream huge files out of your browser without having to upload. (Demo)
MIT
Rust
- FileShelter - FileShelter is a self-hosted software that allows you to easily share files over the Internet. (Demo)
GPL-3.0
C++
- Files Sharing - Open Source and self-hosted files sharing application based on unique and temporary links.
GPL-3.0
PHP
- img.bi - img.bi is a secure image hosting. Images are encrypted using AES-256 with random key in browser before upload.
GPL-3.0
Nodejs
- imgpush - imgpush is a self-hosted file upload service that can easily be integrated into other webapps.
MIT
Python
- ipfs.pics - ipfs.pics is a distributed image hosting website.
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Jirafeau - Jirafeau is a web site permitting to upload a file in a simple way and give an unique link to it. (Demo)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- linx - File sharing application and pastebin with API, auto-expiry, deletion keys, and web seed support. (Demo)
GPL-3.0
Go
- lufi - Let's Upload that FIle, client-side encrypted. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Perl
- lutim - Let's Upload That Image.
AGPL-3.0
Perl
- OnionShare - Securely and anonymously share a file of any size.
GPL-2.0
Python
- PictShare - PictShare is a multi lingual, open source image hosting service with a simple resizing and upload API. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
PHP
- Plik - Plik is a scalable and friendly temporary file upload system. (Demo)
MIT
Go
- Pomf - Simple file uploading and sharing, source for the now shut down site Pomf.se.
MIT
PHP
- ProjectSend - Upload files and assign them to specific clients you create. Give access to those files to your clients. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- PsiTransfer - Simple open source self-hosted file sharing solution with robust up-/download-resume and password protection.
BSD-2-Clause
Nodejs
- Sharry - Share files easily over the internet between authenticated and anonymous users (both ways) with resumable up- and downloads.
GPL-3.0
Scala/Java
- Uguu - Stores files and deletes after X amount of time. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Up1 - Client-side Encrypted Image Host.
MIT
Nodejs
- uPste - Private file hosting application with an emphasis on serving technology communities. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- XBackBone - A simple, fast, lightweight and powerful ShareX (a free and open-source screenshot utility for Windows) PHP backend.
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- YouTransfer - YouTransfer is a simple but elegant self-hosted file transfer and sharing solution. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Nodejs
Command-line file upload
- Beauties - Minimalist file sharing written in Go, to be used primarily from Unix shell (e.g. with curl). Can be built as a Debian package for easy install.
MIT
Go
- transfer.sh - Easy file sharing from the command line. (Source Code)
MIT
Go
Web based file managers
- Apaxy - Theme built to enhance the experience of browsing web directories, using the mod_autoindex Apache module and some CSS to override the default style of a directory listing. (Source Code)
Unlicense
HTML
- DirectoryLister - Simple PHP based directory lister that lists a directory and all it's sub-directories and allows you to navigate there within. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Encode Explorer - Encode Explorer is a single page file browser, it is simple and functional. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- explorer - Highly-configurable directory listing made with nodejs. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- filebrowser - Web File Manager which can be used as a middleware or standalone app. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Go/VueJS
- Filestash - A web file manager that lets you manage your data anywhere it is located: FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, Git, S3, Minio, Dropbox, or Google Drive . (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Go
- goBrowser - Simple http file browser.
GPL-3.0
Go
- Gossa - Gossa is a light and simple webserver for your files.
MIT
Go
- h5ai - Modern file indexer for HTTP web servers with focus on your files. Directories are displayed in a appealing way and browsing them is enhanced by different views, a breadcrumb and a tree overview. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- IFM - Single script file manager.
MIT
PHP
- ResourceSpace - ResourceSpace open source digital asset management software is the simple, fast, and free way to organise your digital assets. (Demo, Source Code)
Other
PHP
- s3server - Simple HTTP interface to index and browse files in a public S3 or Google Cloud Storage bucket. (Demo)
MIT
Go
- Sprut.io - 2 panel file manager with drag and drop features, code editor, text search, hotkeys. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- Surfer - Simple static file server with webui to manage files.
MIT
Nodejs
- TagSpaces - TagSpaces is an offline, cross-platform file manager and organiser that also can function as a note taking app. The WebDAV version of the application can be installed on top of a WebDAV servers such as Nextcloud or ownCloud. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Javascript
Games
Games, game servers and control panels.
- A Dark Room - Minimalist text adventure game for your browser. (Demo)
MPL-2.0
HTML5
- Agar.IO Clone - Agar.io clone written with Socket.IO and HTML5 canvas.
MIT
Nodejs
- battlecraft - Fully distributed multiplayer browser game.
Apache-2.0
Erlang
- Clumsy Bird - MelonJS port of the famous Flappy Bird Game. (Demo)
MIT
Nodejs
- elevatorsaga - The elevator programming game. (Source Code)
MIT
Javascript
- Hextris - Fast paced HTML5 puzzle game inspired by Tetris. (Demo)
GPL-3.0
HTML5
- Legend of the Green Dragon - Legend of the Green Dragon is a text-based RPG originally developed by Eric Stevens and JT Traub as a remake of and homage to the classic BBS Door game, Legend of the Red Dragon, by Seth Able Robinson. (Demo)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Lila - The forever free, adless and open source chess server powering lichess.org, with official iOS and Android client apps. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Scala
- Minetest - An open source voxel game engine. Play one of our many games, mod a game to your liking, make your own game, or play on a multiplayer server. (Source Code)
LGPL-2.1/CC-BY-SA-3.0/Other
C++
- Posio - Geography multiplayer game.
MIT
Python
- piqueserver - Server for openspades, the first-person shooter in a destructible voxel world. (Clients)
GPL-3.0
Python/C++
- RconCli - CLI for executing queries on a remote Valve Source dedicated server using the RCON Protocol.
MIT
Go
- SourceBans++ - Admin, ban, and communication management system for games running on the Source engine. (Source Code)
CC-BY-SA-4.0
PHP
- Spyfall - Fan made web version of the Spyfall party game. (Demo)
MIT
HTML/Javascript
- Teeworlds - Open source 2D retro multiplayer shooter. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause/Other
C++
- TournamentMango - TournamentMango is an open source tournament bracket and user management system. You can build an archive of players and keep track of all their scores over time as well as their regular characters, games, and aliases. (Source Code)
MIT
Javascript
Gateways and terminal sharing
- asciinema - Web app for hosting asciicasts. (Demo)
Apache-2.0
Elixir/Docker
- GateOne - Gate One is an HTML5 web-based terminal emulator and SSH client. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- Guacamole - Guacamole is a clientless remote desktop gateway. It supports standard protocols like VNC and RDP. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java/C
- oneye - Cloud software to access your data from everywhere with any browser. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- OS.js - Desktop implementation for your browser with a fully-fledged window manager, Application APIs, GUI toolkits and filesystem abstraction. (Demo, Source Code)
BSD-2-Clause
Nodejs
- tmate - Instant terminal sharing. (Source Code)
ISC
C
Groupware
- Citadel - Groupware including email, calendar/scheduling, address books, forums, mailing lists, IM, wiki and blog engines, RSS aggregation and more. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C
- Cozy Cloud - Personal cloud where you can read your emails or manage and sync your contact, files or calendars, with an app store full of community contributions. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Nodejs
- egroupware - Software suite including calendars, address books, notepad, project management tools, client relationship management tools (CRM), knowledge management tools, a wiki and a CMS. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- EspoCRM - CRM with a frontend designed as a single page application, and a REST API. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Horde - The Horde Project is about creating high quality Open Source applications and libraries, based on PHP and the Horde Framework. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- HRCloud2 - Full-featured home hosted Cloud Drive, Personal Assistant, App Launcher, File Converter, Streamer, Share Tool and more.
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Kolab - Kolab community is a unified communication and collaboration system. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0/LGPL-2.1/GPL-3.0
C++/Python/PHP
- Kopano - Groupware suite including e-mail, calendars, tasks, todos and notes. Featuring a modern WebApp, DeskApp and mobile access over Z-Push/ActiveSync. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
C/Python/PHP
- Openmeetings - Openmeetings provides video conferencing, instant messaging, white board, collaborative document editing and other groupware tools using API functions of the Red5 Streaming Server for Remoting and Streaming. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- SOGo - SOGo offers multiple ways to access the calendaring and messaging data. CalDAV, CardDAV, GroupDAV, as well as ActiveSync, including native Outlook compatibility and Web interface. (Demo, Source Code)
LGPL-2.1
Objective-C
- SuiteCRM - The award-winning, enterprise-class open source CRM. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Tine 2.0 - Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, WebDAV, ActiveSync, VOIP, Mail-Client, CRM, Sales, Projects, Timetracker. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0/Other
PHP
- Zimbra Collaboration - Email, calendar, collaboration server with Web interface and lots of integrations. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0/CPAL-1.0
Java
Human Resources Management (HRM)
- admidio - Admidio is a free open source user management system for websites of organizations and groups. The system has a flexible role model so that it’s possible to reflect the structure and permissions of your organization. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- IceHrm - IceHrm employee management system allows companies to centralize confidential employee information. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
PHP
- OrangeHRM - OrangeHRM is a comprehensive HRM system that captures all the essential functionalities required for any enterprise. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Sentrifugo - Sentrifugo is a HRM system that can be easily configured to meet your organizational needs. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- TimeOff.Management - Simple yet powerful absence management software for small and medium size business. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
Internet Of Things (IoT)
- DeviceHive - Open Source IoT Platform with a wide range of integration options. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- Domoticz - Home Automation System that lets you monitor and configure various devices like: Lights, Switches, various sensors/meters like Temperature, Rain, Wind, UV, Electra, Gas, Water and much more. (Source Code, Clients)
GPL-3.0
C/C++
- Thingsboard - Open-source IoT Platform - Device management, data collection, processing and visualization. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- Thingspeak - Open source “Internet of Things” application and API to store and retrieve data from things using HTTP. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Ruby
Knowledge Management Tools
- Mindmaps - Open source, offline capable, mind mapping application. (Demo)
AGPL-3.0
HTML5
- My Mind - Web application for creating and managing mind maps. (Demo)
MIT
Javascript
- TagTool - Collaborative knowledge management tool. Create word clouds and link the elements. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Python
- Weaviate - GraphQL based Knowledge Graph. (Demo)
BSD-3-Clause
Go
Learning and Courses
- Canvas LMS - Canvas is the trusted, open-source learning management system (LMS) that is revolutionizing the way we educate. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Ruby
- Chamilo LMS - Chamilo LMS allows you to create a virtual campus for the provision of online or semi-online training. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- edX - The Open edX platform is open-source code that powers edX.org. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- ILIAS - ILIAS is the Learning Management System that can cope with anything you throw at it. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Mahara - Open Source fully featured web application to build students electronic portfolio. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Moodle - Moodle is a learning and courses platform with one of the largest open source communities worldwide. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Open eClass - Open eClass is an advanced e-learning solution that can enhance the teaching and learning process. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- OpenOLAT - OpenOLAT is a web-based learning management system for teaching, education, assessment and communication. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- RELATE - RELATE is a web-based courseware package, includes features such as: flexible rules, statistics, multi-course support, class calendar. (Source Code)
MIT
Python
- RosarioSIS - RosarioSIS, free Student Information System for school management. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Sakai - The Sakai project provides a flexible and feature-rich environment for teaching, learning, research and other collaboration. (Demo, Source Code)
ECL-2.0
Java
- SchoolTool - SchoolTool is free administrative software for schools. It includes demographics, gradebook, attendance, calendaring, reporting and more for primary and secondary schools. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Python
Maps and Global Positioning System (GPS)
See also awesome-gis.
- GraphHopper - Fast routing library and server using OpenStreetMap. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- Hauk - Easy to setup location sharing platform that lets you temporarily share your location with anyone in real-time. (Demo)
Apache-2.0
PHP
- MapBBCodeShare - Tool for sharing custom OSM maps. Support for annotated markers, polygons, lines, multi-format import/export, multiple layers, shortlinks. (Demo)
WTFPL/Other
PHP
- Open Source Routing Machine (OSRM) - High performance routing engine designed to run on OpenStreetMap data and offering an HTTP API, C++ library interface, and NodeJS wrapper. (Demo, Source Code)
BSD-2-Clause
C++
- Nominatim - Server application for reverse geocoding (address -> coordinates) on OpenStreetMap data. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C
- OpenGTS - Entry-level fleet tracking system. Supports variety of tracking devices and protocols. Comes with rich web-interface and reporting features. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- OpenStreetMap - Collaborative project to create a free editable map of the world. (Source Code, Clients)
GPL-2.0
Ruby
- OpenTripPlanner - Multimodal trip planning software based on OpenStreetMap data and consuming published GTFS-formatted data to suggest routes using local public transit systems. (Source Code)
LGPL-3.0
Java/JavaScript
- Orion - Powerful OwnTracks API-compliant location data visualization frontend for the web. (Demo)
MIT
Python/Nodejs
- OwnTracks Recorder
⚠- Store and access data published by OwnTracks location tracking apps.
GPL-2.0
C/
Lua
- TileServer GL - Vector and raster maps with GL styles. Server side rendering by Mapbox GL Native. Map tile server for Mapbox GL JS, Android, iOS, Leaflet, OpenLayers, GIS via WMTS, etc. (Source Code)
BSD-2-Clause
Nodejs
- TileServer PHP - Serve map tiles from any PHP hosting.
BSD-2-Clause
PHP
- Traccar - Java application to track GPS positions. Supports loads of tracking devices and protocols, has an Android and iOS App. Has a web interface to view your trips. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- μlogger - Collect geolocation from users in real-time and display their GPS tracks on a website. (Demo)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- uMap - Create maps with OpenStreetMap layers in a minute and embed them in your site. (Source Code)
WTFPL
Python
Media Streaming
See also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_streaming_media_systems, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_of_streaming_media_systems
Multimedia Streaming
- Darwin Streaming Server - High performance server for streaming QuickTime and MPEG-4 media over RTP and RTSP protocols. Originated as Apple’s QTSS. (Source Code)
APSL-2.0
C++
- Gerbera - Gerbera is an UPnP Media Server. It allows you to stream your digital media throughout your home network and listen to/watch it on a variety of UPnP compatible devices. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C++
- homehost
⚠- Self-hosted React + Redux app that streams your media collection (music, movies, books, podcasts, comics etc).
MIT
Nodejs
- Icecast 2 - streaming audio/video server which can be used to create an Internet radio station or a privately running jukebox and many things in between. (Source Code, Clients)
GPL-2.0
C
- Jellyfin - Streaming audio/video server with a slick UI and robust transcoding capabilities (fork of Emby). (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C#
- MistServer - Streaming media server that works well in any streaming environment. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
C++
- ReadyMedia - Simple media server software, with the aim of being fully compliant with DLNA/UPnP-AV clients. Formerly known as MiniDLNA. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C
- Rygel - Rygel is a UPnP AV MediaServer that allows you to easily share audio, video, and pictures. Media player software may use Rygel to become a MediaRenderer that may be controlled remotely by a UPnP or DLNA Controller. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
C
- üWave
⚠- üWave is a self-hosted collaborative listening platform. Users take turns playing media—songs, talks, gameplay videos, or anything else—from a variety of media sources like YouTube and SoundCloud. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
Audio Streaming
- Ampache - Web based audio/video streaming application. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Airsonic - Open-source web-based media streamer and jukebox. A fork of Subsonic's last open-source release, before it switched licenses. (Source Code, Clients)
GPL-3.0
Java
- AzuraCast - A modern and accessible self-hosted web radio management suite. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
PHP
- Beets - Music library manager and MusicBrainz tagger (command-line and Web interface). (Source Code)
MIT
Python
- Black Candy - Music streaming server built with Rails and Stimulus. (Demo)
MIT
Ruby
- cloudtunes
⚠- Web-based music player for the cloud.
MIT
Python
- Compactd - Remote music player that supports adding content.
MIT
Nodejs
- FriendsRadio
⚠- Share music with your friends from Youtube and Soundcloud. (Demo)
MIT
Nodejs
- Funkwhale - Modern, web-based, convivial, multi-user and free music server. (Demo, Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Python/Django
- GNU FM - Running music community websites, alternative to last.fm. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Groove Basin - Music player server with a web-based user interface inspired by Amarok 1.4.
MIT
Nodejs
- koel - Personal music streaming server that works. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- LibreTime - Simple, open source platform that lets you broadcast streaming radio on the web (fork of Airtime). (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- LMS - Access your self-hosted music using a web interface. (Demo)
GPL-3.0
C++
- Mopidy - Extensible music server. Offers a superset of the mpd API, as well as integration with 3rd party services like Spotify, SoundCloud etc. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Python
- Moped - Responsive HTML5 + Javascript client for the Mopidy music server.
MIT
HTML5
- Mopidy MusicBox - Web Client for Mopidy Music Server.
Apache-2.0
HTML5
- Mopidy-Party - Mopidy web extension designed for party! Let your guests manage the sound.
Apache-2.0
Python
- Moped - Responsive HTML5 + Javascript client for the Mopidy music server.
- mpd - Daemon to remotely play music, stream music, handle and organize playlists. Many clients available. (Source Code, Clients)
GPL-2.0
C++
- ympd - Standalone MPD Web GUI written in C, utilizing Websockets and Bootstrap/JS. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C
- ympd - Standalone MPD Web GUI written in C, utilizing Websockets and Bootstrap/JS. (Source Code)
- mStream - Music streaming server with GUI management tools. Runs on Mac, Windows, and Linux. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Nodejs
- Music Browser - Browser and streamer for your music collection. It is runs on most operating systems, and is light enough to run flawlessly on NAS devices.
GPL-3.0
PHP
- musikcube - Streaming audio server with Linux/macOS/Windows/Android clients. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
C++
- Polaris - Music browsing and streaming application optimized for large music collections, ease of use and high performance.
MIT
Rust
- Sonerezh - Self-hosted, web-based application for stream your music, everywhere. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Volumio - A free and open source linux distribution, designed and fine-tuned exclusively for music playback. (Source Code)
GPLv3
NodeJS
Video Streaming
- Bluecherry - Closed-circuit television (CCTV) software application which supports IP and Analog cameras. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- crtmpserver - High performance RTMP/RTSP streaming server.
GPL-3.0
C++
- CyTube - CyTube is a web application providing media synchronization, chat, and more for an arbitrary number of channels. (Demo)
MIT
Nodejs
- Hellowlol HTPC Manager fork - Fully responsive interface to manage all your favorite media on your HTPC.
MIT
Python
- Myflix - Self-hosted, super lightweight Netflix alternative.
MIT
Shell
- Oddworks - Oddworks is an open source video distribution platform built to destroy the barriers to streaming television with SDKs for Roku, Apple iOS/tvOS, Google Android, and Amazon FireTV.
MIT
Nodejs
- Open Streaming Platform - Self-Hosted alternative to Twitch and Youtube Live for live and on-demand video streaming. (Source Code)
MIT
Python
- PeerTube - Decentralized video streaming platform using P2P (BitTorrent) directly in the web browser. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Nodejs
- Rapidbay - Self-hosted torrent videostreaming service/torrent client that allows searching and playing videos from torrents in the browser or from a Chromecast/AppleTV/Smart TV.
MIT
Python/Docker
- Restreamer - Restreamer allows you to do h.264 real-time video streaming on your website without a streaming provider. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Nodejs/Docker
- ShinobiCE - Open Source CCTV software written in Node with both IP and local camera support.
AGPL-3.0/GPL-3.0
Nodejs
- Streama - Self hosted streaming media server. (Source Code)
MIT
Java
- VideoLAN Client (VLC) - Cross-platform multimedia player client and server supporting most multimedia files as well as DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols. (Source Code)
Multiple
C
- Zoneminder - Closed-circuit television (CCTV) software application which supports IP, USB and Analog cameras. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
Misc/Other
- 411 - Alert Management Web Application.
MIT
PHP
- AlertHub
⚠- AlertHub is a simple tool to get alerted from GitHub releases.
MIT
Nodejs
- Anchr - Anchr is a toolbox for tiny tasks on the internet, including bookmark collections, URL shortening and (encrypted) image uploads. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Nodejs
- Anuko - Anuko provides simple time and project tracking on a selfhosted basis. (Demo, Source Code)
Other
PHP
- asciiflow - Flow Diagram Drawing Tool. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Java/JavaScript
- blynk - Platform with iOS and Android apps to control Arduino, ESP8266, Raspberry Pi and similar microcontroller boards over the Internet. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Java
- CUPS - The Common Unix Print System uses Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) to support printing to local and network printers. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C
- CyberChef - Perform all manner of "cyber" operations within a web browser such as AES, DES and Blowfish encryption and decryption, creating hexdumps, calculating hashes, and much more. (Demo)
Apache-2.0
JavaScript
- DomainMOD - Application to manage your domains and other internet assets in a central location. DomainMOD includes a Data Warehouse framework that allows you to import your WHM/cPanel web server data so that you can view, export, and report on your data. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- EasyBook Project - Book publishing as easy as it should be. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Flox
⚠- Self hosted movie, TV series and anime watch list with a 3-point rating system. Uses The Movie Database backend for information. (Demo)
MIT
PHP
- formspree
⚠- Just send your form to our URL and we'll forward it to your email. No PHP, Javascript or sign up required. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- GeneWeb - GeneWeb is an open source genealogy software written in OCaml. It comes with a Web interface and can be used off-line or as a Web service. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
OCAML
- How Secure Is My Password - Rather than just saying a password is "weak" or "strong", How Secure is My Password? lets your users know how long it would take someone to crack their password. (Demo)
MIT
Javascript
- google-webfonts-helper
⚠- Hassle-Free Way to Self-Host Google Fonts. Get eot, ttf, svg, woff and woff2 files + CSS snippets. (Demo)
MIT
Nodejs
- ytdl-webserver - Docker-ready webserver for downloading youtube videos.
MIT
Nodejs
- Kimai - Simple time and project tracking. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- King Phisher - King Phisher is a tool for testing and promoting user awareness by simulating real world phishing attacks.
BSD-3-Clause
Python
- Maily Form - Self-hosted service you can use to place forms on static sites. It uses nodemailer and you can host it with Docker.
GPL-3.0
Nodejs/Docker
- Monica - Personal relationship manager, and a new kind of CRM to organize interactions with your friends and family. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Musical Artifacts - Helping to catalog, preserve and free the artifacts you need to produce music. (Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- nnmm - Super tiny pastebin/url minifier "microservice".
Beerware
PHP
- Notica - Lets you send browser notifications from your terminal to your desktop or phone. No installation or registration is required. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Ombi - A content request system for Plex/Emby, connects to SickRage, CouchPotato, Sonarr, with a growing feature set. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C#
- oTranscribe - Free web app to take the pain out of transcribing recorded interviews. (Source Code)
MIT
JavaScript
- PassCheck - A web application featuring some handy password tools, including a password generator, strength checker and HaveIBeenPwned breach checker. (Source Code)
MIT
JavaScript
- ReleaseBell - Send release notifications for starred Github repos. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- revealjs - Framework for easily creating beautiful presentations using HTML. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
JavaScript
- Revive Adserver - World's most popular free, open source ad serving system. Formerly known as OpenX Adserver and phpAdsNew. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0-or-later
PHP
- SANE Network Scanning - Allow remote clients to access image acquisition devices (scanners) available on the local host. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C
- TeslaMate - A powerful data logger for Tesla vehicles.
MIT
Elixir
- Trello Burndown
⚠- Easy to use SCRUM burndown chart for Trello boards.
MIT
Go/Docker
- Ulterius - Ulterius is an open-source remote desktop software with lots of awesome functions. (Demo, Source Code)
MPL-2.0
C#
- ViMbAdmin - Provides a web based virtual mailbox administration system to allow mail administrators to easily manage domains, mailboxes and aliases. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- visualCaptcha - Configurable captcha solution, focusing on accessibility and simplicity whilst maintaining security. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP/Nodejs/Ruby/Python
- Web fonts repository - Simple webfont hosting. Google Fonts alternative for your own fonts.
MIT
PHP
- webtrees - Webtrees is the web's leading on-line collaborative genealogy application. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
Money, Budgeting and Management
See also https://github.com/n1trux/awesome-sysadmin#it-asset-management
- Akaunting - Akaunting is a free, online and open source accounting software designed for small businesses and freelancers. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- BTCPay Server - A self-hosted Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies payment processor. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
C#
- Bennedetto - Bennedetto is a simple, turn-based budget management app.
GPL-3.0
Python
- Boodle - Simple accounting single-page application in Clojure and ClojureScript.
EPL-1.0
Clojure
- Budget App - Budget App is an open source personal budgeting application.
Apache-2.0
Java
- Dot Ledger - Web-based personal finance management tool. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Ruby
- Economizzer - An easy and secure system for you to manage your personal money and achieve your goals, and can be accessed by computer, tablet or smartphone. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- ExMoney - Self-hosted personal finance app.
ISC
Elixir
- Firefly III - Firefly III is a modern financial manager. It helps you to keep track of your money and make budget forecasts. It supports credit cards, has an advanced rule engine and can import data from many banks. It's powered by Laravel and requires PHP7.3. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Fava - Fava is the web frontend of Beancount, a text based double-entry accounting system. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Python
- Galette - Galette is a membership management web application towards non profit organizations. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- GRR - Assets management and booking for small/medium companies. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Hospital Run - Hospital Run is offline enabled hospital management software. (Source Code, Demo)
GPL-3.0
Nodejs
- Inventaire - Collaborative resources mapper project, while yet only focused on exploring books mapping with wikidata and ISBNs. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Nodejs
- Invoice Ninja - Powerful tool to invoice clients online. (Demo, Source Code)
AAL
PHP
- InvoicePlane - Manage quotes, invoices, payments and customers for your small business. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- IHateMoney - Manage your shared expenses, easily. (Demo, Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Python
- Kresus - Open source personal finance manager. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- PartKeepr - PartKeepr is an electronic part inventory management software. It helps you to keep track of your available parts and assist you with re-ordering parts. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- SilverStrike - Personal finance management made easy. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Python/Django
- StockazNG - Asset Management System.
MIT
Python
Monitoring
See https://github.com/n1trux/awesome-sysadmin#monitoring and https://github.com/n1trux/awesome-sysadmin#metric--metric-collection
Note-taking and Editors
See also Wikis
- BulletNotes - Workflowy / Dynalist clone with Kanban (Trello) and Calendar functionality. Organize everything. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Boostnote - The note-taking app for programmers that focuses on markdown, snippets, and customizability. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
JavaScript
- CodiMD - Realtime collaborative markdown notes on all platforms, formerly HackMD CE. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Node.js
- dillinger - The last Markdown editor, ever. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Dnote - A simple and encrypted notebook for developers. Protect your privacy and stay focused. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Go
- DocPHT - With DocPHT you can take notes and quickly document anything and without the use of any database. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- draw.io - Diagram software for making flowcharts, process diagrams, org charts, UML, ER and network diagrams. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
JavaScript
- Joplin - Joplin is a note taking application with Markdown editor and encryption support for mobile and desktop platforms. Runs client-side and syncs through self hosted Nextcloud or similar. Consider it like open source alternative to Evernote. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Leanote - Leanote, Not Just A Notepad! Open source cloud notepad. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Go
- Markdown Edit - Online markdown editor/viewer. (Source Code)
MIT
HTML5
- Meemo - Personal notes stream with Markdown support. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- minimalist-web-notepad - Minimalist notepad.cc clone.
Apache-2.0
PHP
- MiniNote - Simple Markdown note-taking app with persistence.
MIT
Nodejs
- OpenNote - OpenNote was built to be an open web-based alternative to Microsoft OneNote (T) and EverNote. (Demo)
MIT
HTML5
- Paperwork - OpenSource note-taking and archiving alternative to Evernote, Microsoft OneNote and Google Keep. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- savepad - Minimalist notepad based on notepad.cc.
MIT
PHP
- ShareLaTex - Web-based collaborative LaTeX editor. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Ruby
- Standard Notes - Simple and private notes app. Protect your privacy while getting more done. That's Standard Notes. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Ruby
- turndown - HTML to Markdown converter written in JavaScript. (Source Code)
MIT
Javascript
- Trilium Notes - Trilium Notes is a hierarchical note taking application with focus on building large personal knowledge bases.
AGPL-3.0
Nodejs
- Turtl - Totally private personal database and note taking app. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
CommonLisp
Office Suites
- Collabora Online Development Edition - Collabora Online Development Edition (CODE) is a powerful LibreOffice-based online office that supports all major document, spreadsheet and presentation file formats, which you can integrate in your own infrastructure. (Source Code)
MPL-2.0
C++
- CryptPad - CryptPad is the zero knowledge realtime collaborative editor (rich-text, files, source-code, ...). (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Nodejs
- EtherCalc - Web spreadsheet. (Source Code)
CPAL-1.0/Other
Nodejs
- EtherDraw - Intuitive collaborative drawing web based tool.
Apache-2.0
Nodejs
- Etherpad - Etherpad is a highly customizable Open Source online editor providing collaborative editing in really real-time. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Nodejs
- Infinoted - Server for Gobby, a multi-platform collaborative text editor. (Source Code)
MIT
C++
- ONLYOFFICE - Office suite that enables you to manage documents, projects, team and customer relations in one place. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Nodejs
- PHPOffice - PHPOffice contains libraries which permits to write and read files from most office suites.
LGPL-3.0
PHP
- WebODF - Tools and libraries to view and edit Open Document Format (ODF) files. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
HTML5
Password Managers
- Bitwarden
⚠- Password manager with webapp, browser extension, and mobile app. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
C#
- bitwarden_rs - Lightweight Bitwarden server API implementation written in Rust.
GPL-3.0
Rust
- keeweb - This webapp is a browser and desktop password manager compatible with KeePass databases. (Source Code)
MIT
HTML5
- Passbolt - Password manager dedicated for managing passwords in a collaborative way on any Web server, using a MySQL database backend. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- PassIt - Simple password manage with sharing features by group and user, but no administration interface. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- Psono - A promising password managers fully featured for teams. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Python
- sysPass - Multiuser password management system. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Teampass - Password manager dedicated for managing passwords in a collaborative way. One symmetric key is used to encrypt all shared/team passwords and stored server side in a file and the database. works on any server Apache, MySQL and PHP. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
Pastebins
- 0bin - Client side encrypted pastebin.
WTFPL
Python
- bepasty - A pastebin for all kinds of files. (Source Code)
BSD-2-Clause
Python
- bin - a paste bin.
WTFPL/0BSD
Rust
- CoderVault - Open source, self-hosted, snippet manager. (Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- cryptonote - Simple open source web application that lets users encrypt and share messages that can only be read once. (Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- EdPaste - Self-hosted pastebin written in Laravel (PHP Framework). (Demo)
MIT
PHP
- fiche - Command line pastebin, all you need is netcat. (Demo)
MIT
C
- Fugacious - Open source short-term secure messaging (OSSSM). (Source Code)
CC0-1.0
Ruby
- GIST - GIST is an open-source application to share code. (Demo)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- hastebin - Open source pastebin written in node.js. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Modern Paste - Modern pastebin with a contemporary, minimalistic user interface backed by a robust feature set.
MIT
Python
- mojopaste - Perl based pastebin. (Demo, Source Code)
Artistic-2.0
Perl
- NoteHub - Free and Hassle-free Pastebin for Markdown Pages. Simple, clean, password provided, generated-short link.
MIT
Nodejs
- Paste - Paste is forked from the original source pastebin.com used before it was bought. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- pastebin - Simple pastebin service with convenient api and CLI. (Demo)
MIT
Go
- Pastebin - Modern self-hosted pastebin service with a restful API.
MIT
Go
- pb - Lightweight pastebin (and url shortener) built using flask.
GPL-3.0
Python
- pbnh - Pastebin inspired from project pb and hastebin, with an API and a SQL-based backend.
MIT
Python
- PrivateBin - PrivateBin is a minimalist, opensource online pastebin/discussion board where the server has zero knowledge of hosted data. (Demo, Source Code)
Zlib
PHP
- SharpPaste - Cross-platform C# pastebin with client-side AES-256 encryption that just works.
MIT
C#/NancyFX
- Snibox - Code snippets manager with attractive tag-oriented interface. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- snipt - Long-term memory for coders. Share and store code snippets. (Source Code)
MIT
Python
- Stikked - Advanced and beautiful pastebin. (Demo)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Sup3rS3cretMes5age - Very simple (to deploy and to use) secret message service using Hashicorp Vault as a secrets storage.
MIT
Go
- tastebin - Updated version of hastebin plus additional features.
Apache-2.0
Nodejs
Personal Dashboards
See also Monitoring
- Baby Buddy - Helps caregivers track baby sleep, feedings, diaper changes, and tummy time. (Demo)
BSD-2-Clause
Python
- Dj Diabetes - My Glucose Manager - follow your daily health.
BSD-3-Clause
Python
- Habitica - Habit tracker app which treats your goals like a Role Playing Game. Previously called HabitRPG. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0/CC-BY-NC-SA-3.0/CC-BY-SA-3.0
Nodejs
- Heimdall - Heimdall is an elegant solution to organise all your web applications. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Homepage - Simple, standalone, self-hosted PHP page that is your window to your server and the web.
MIT
PHP
- Homer - A dead simple static homepage to expose your server services, with an easy yaml configuration and connectivity check.
Apache-2.0
HTML5
- iDashboard-PHP - HTPC Dashboard to load website services.
MIT
PHP
- Organizr - Organizr aims to be your one stop shop for your Servers Frontend.
GPL-3.0
PHP
- simple-dash - A simple, fully responsive Dashboard to forward to the services of your choice. (Demo)
MIT
Javascript
- Tipboard - In-house, tasty, local dashboarding system. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Python
- wger - Web-based personal workout, fitness and weight logger/tracker. It can also be used as a simple gym management utility and offers a full REST API as well. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
Photo and Video Galleries
- Chevereto Free - Powerful and fast image hosting script that allows you to create your very own full featured image hosting website in just minutes. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Coppermine - Multilingual photo gallery that integrates with various bulletin boards. Includes upload approval and password protected albums. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- CumulusClips - Your own video sharing website with CumulusClips video sharing script. You can build a YouTube clone where users can upload, rate, comment on videos, and much more. (Demo)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Gallery CSS - Gallery.css is all CSS. Think: Simple, maintainable and understandable galleries without the use of Javascript. (Source Code)
MIT
CSS
- Lychee - Open source grid and album based photo-management-system. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- MediaDrop - Video, audio and podcast publication platform. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- Mediagoblin - Free software media publishing platform that anyone can run. You can think of it as a decentralized alternative to Flickr, YouTube, SoundCloud, etc. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- MinigalNano - MinigalNano is a very simple image gallery. It adheres to the KISS principle and is very easy to install. MinigalNano does not have a web admin interface: You just upload your images in the photo folder on your server (using FTP, SFTP).
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- OwnPhotos - Self hosted wannabe Google Photos clone, with a slight focus on cool graphs.
MIT
Python
- Photato - Self-hosted photo gallery, accessible through a responsive WebUI. Directly uses and indexes a specific folder in the filesystem.
AGPL-3.0
Java
- Photofloat - Web 2.0 Photo Gallery Done Right via Static JSON and Dynamic Javascript. (Demo)
GPL-2.0
Python
- PhotoLight - The easiest photo gallery there is.
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Photonix - A new web-based photo management application with object recognition, location awareness, color analysis and other ML algorithms. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- PhotoPrism - Personal photo management powered by Go and Google TensorFlow. Browse, organize, and share your personal photo collection, using the latest technologies to automatically tag and find pictures. (Source Code)
MIT
Go
- Photoshow - Responsive Web Gallery. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Piwigo - Photo gallery software for the web, built by an active community of users and developers. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Plumi - Create your own sophisticated video-sharing site. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Python
- Quru Image Server - High performance dynamically resizing image server offering directory based access control cropping, rotation, color management and other tools. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- sigal - Yet another simple static gallery generator.
MIT
Python
- UberGallery - UberGallery is an easy to use, simple to manage, web photo gallery. UberGallery does not require a database and supports JPEG, GIF and PNG file types. Simply upload your images and UberGallery will automatically generate thumbnails and output HTML. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Videobin - Simple video upload and sharing service with transcoding. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- Zenphoto - Open-source gallery and CMS project. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
Polls and Events
- Calagator - Event aggregator. (Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- Clerk - Simple event logger to keep track of periodic events, habits, etc. as they occur.
GPL-3.0
PHP
- dudle - Online scheduling application. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Ruby
- Fider - Open source alternative to UserVoice for customer feedback. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Go
- Framadate - Online service for planning an appointment or make a decision quickly and easily: Make a poll, Define dates or subjects to choose, Send the poll link to your friends or colleagues, Discuss and make a decision. (Demo, Source Code)
CECILL-B
PHP
- Kyélà - Participation polls for group events. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- LimeSurvey - Feature-rich Open Source web based polling software. Supports extensive survey logic. (Demo, Source code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Nuages - Collaborative meeting poll system, similar to doodle or rdvz. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- Open Event Server - Enables organizers to manage events from concerts to conferences and meet-ups.
GPL-3.0
Python
- PHPBack - The open source feedback system. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
Booking and Scheduling
- Alf.io - The open source ticket reservation system. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Java
- Booked - A web-based calendar and resource scheduling system that allows administered management of reservations on any number of resources. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Easy!Appointments - A highly customizable web application that allows your customers to book appointments with you via the web. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
Proxy
- http2-serverpush-proxy - Reverse proxy that helps to automatically utilize HTTP/2.0's server push mechanism for static websites. Available as middleware and standalone application.
MIT
Nodejs
- imgproxy - Fast and secure standalone server for resizing and converting remote images. It works great when you need to resize multiple images on the fly without preparing a ton of cached resized images or re-doing it every time the design changes.
MIT
Go/Docker
- iodine - IPv4 over DNS tunnel solution, enabling you to start up a socks5 proxy listener. (Source Code)
ISC
C
- microproxy - lightweight non-caching HTTP/HTTPS proxy server.
MIT
Go
- miniProxy - Simple web proxy written in PHP that can allow you to bypass Internet content filters, or to browse the internet anonymously. Only one php file. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Oranjeproxy - Anonymizing web proxy. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- PHP-Proxy - Web proxy script built specifically to be fast, easy to modify and to support video sites such as YouTube. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Pomerium - An identity-aware reverse proxy, successor to now obsolete oauth_proxy. It inserts an OAuth step before proxying your request to the backend, so that you can safely expose your self-hosted websites to public Internet. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Go
- Pound - Light-weight reverse proxy and load balancer for HTTP/HTTPS.
GPL-2.0
C
- Privoxy - Non-caching web proxy with advanced filtering capabilities for enhancing privacy, modifying web page data and HTTP headers, controlling access, and removing ads and other obnoxious Internet junk.
GPL-2.0
C
- Redbird - A modern reverse proxy for node that includes cluster, HTTP2, LetsEncrypt, and Docker support.
BSD-2-Clause
Javascript
- sish - Open source serveo/ngrok alternative providing HTTP(S)/WS(S)/TCP tunnels to localhost using only SSH.
MIT
Go
- socks5-proxy-server - SOCKS5 proxy server with built-in authentication and Telegram-bot for user management and user statistics on data spent (handy when you pay per GB of data). It is dockerised and simple to install.
Apache-2.0
NodeJS
- SOCKS5Engine - Lightweight & resource-efficient SOCKS5 proxy server, optimized for high-load.
AGPL-3.0
Go
- Squid - Caching proxy for the Web supporting HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. It reduces bandwidth and improves response times by caching and reusing frequently-requested web pages. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C
- Swiperproxy - Lightning-fast, open source web proxy that is easy for you to run and customize. (Source Code)
MIT
Python
- Tinyproxy - Light-weight HTTP/HTTPS proxy daemon. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
C
- Traefik - Træfɪk is a modern HTTP reverse proxy and load balancer made to deploy microservices with ease. It supports several backends (Docker, Swarm, Mesos/Marathon, …) to manage its configuration automatically and dynamically. (Source Code)
MIT
Go
Read it Later Lists
- Nunux Keeper - Your personal content curation service. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Nodejs
- Wallabag - Wallabag, formerly Poche, is a web application allowing you to save articles to read them later with improved readability. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
Resource Planning
- farmOS - Web-based farm record keeping application. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- grocy - ERP beyond your fridge - grocy is a web-based self-hosted groceries & household management solution for your home. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Tania - Tania is a free and open source farming management system for everyone. You can manage your areas, reservoirs, farm tasks, inventories, and the crop growing progress.
Apache-2.0
Go
Enterprise Resource Planning
- ERPNext - Free open source ERP system. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- LedgerSMB - Integrated accounting and ERP system for small and midsize businesses, with double entry accounting, budgeting, invoicing, quotations, projects, orders and inventory management, shipping and more. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Perl
- Odoo - Free open source ERP system. (Demo, Source Code)
LGPL-3.0
Python
- Tryton - Free open source business solution. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
Search Engines
- Ambar - Document Search Engine (OCR, Store & Search). (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs/Python
- Gigablast - open source search engine. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
C++
- Searx - Privacy-respecting, hackable metasearch engine. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- Yacy - Peer based, decentralized search engine server. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Java
Software Development
Project Management
See also Ticketing, Task management/To-do lists, awesome-sysadmin/Code Review
- Bonobo Git Server - Set up your own self hosted git server on IIS for Windows. Manage users and have full control over your repositories with a nice user friendly graphical interface. (Source Code)
MIT
C#
- Fossil - Distributed version control system featuring wiki and bug tracker.
BSD-2-Clause-FreeBSD
C
- Goodwork - Self hosted project management and collaboration tool powered by Laravel & VueJS. (Demo)
MIT
PHP
- Gitblit - Pure Java stack for managing, viewing, and serving Git repositories. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- gitbucket - Easily installable GitHub clone powered by Scala. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Scala/Java
- Gitea - Community managed fork of Gogs, lightweight code hosting solution. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Go
- GitLab - Self Hosted Git repository management, code reviews, issue tracking, activity feeds and wikis. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- Gitlist - Web-based git repository browser - GitList allows you to browse repositories using your favorite browser, viewing files under different revisions, commit history and diffs. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
PHP
- Gitolite - Gitolite allows you to setup git hosting on a central server, with fine-grained access control and many more powerful features. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Perl
- GitPrep - Portable Github clone. (Demo, Source Code)
Artistic-2.0
Perl
- Git WebUI - Standalone web based user interface for git repositories.
Apache-2.0
Python
- Gogs - Painless self-hosted Git Service written in Go. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Go
- Kallithea - Source code management system that supports two leading version control systems, Mercurial and Git, with a web interface. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- Klaus - Simple, easy-to-set-up Git web viewer that Just Works.
ISC
Python
- Lavagna - Lavagna is an open-source issue/project management tool designed for small teams. Lightweight, pure Java, easy to install, easy to use. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Java
- Octobox
⚠- Take back control of your GitHub Notifications. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Ruby
- OpenProject - OpenProject is a web-based project management system. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Ruby
- Phabricator - Collection of web applications that help build better software. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
PHP
- Phproject - High performance full-featured project management system. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- ProjeQtOr - A complete, mature, multi-user project management system with extensive functionality for all phases of a project. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Redmine - Redmine is a flexible project management web application. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Ruby
- RhodeCode - RhodeCode is an open source platform for software development teams. It unifies and simplifies repository management for Git, Subversion, and Mercurial. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- SCM Manager - The easiest way to share and manage your Git, Mercurial and Subversion repositories over http. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Java
- Taiga - Agile Project Management Tool based on the Kanban and Scrum methods. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python
- Trac - Trac is an enhanced wiki and issue tracking system for software development projects.
BSD-3-Clause
Python
- Tuleap - Tuleap is a libre suite to plan, track, code and collaborate on software projects. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- UVDesk - UVDesk community is a service oriented, event driven extensible opensource helpdesk system that can be used by your organization to provide efficient support to your clients effortlessly whichever way you imagine. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
Bug Trackers
See Ticketing
IDE/Tools
- Babelfish - Self-hosted server for source code parsing. It can parse any file, in any supported language, extract an Abstract Syntax Tree from it, and convert it to a Universal Abstract Syntax Tree which can enable further analysis and transformation. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Go
- Code-Server - Visual Studio Code in the browser, hosted on a remote server. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs/Docker
- Eclipse Che - Open source workspace server and cloud IDE. (Source Code)
EPL-1.0
Docker/Java
- ICEcoder - ICEcoder is a web IDE / browser based code editor, which allows you to develop websites directly within the web browser. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- JS Bin - Open source collaborative web development debugging tool. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Judge0 API - Open source API to compile and run source code. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Ruby
- Koding - The simplest way to manage your entire Dev Infrastructure. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Nodejs
- ML Workspace - All-in-one web-based IDE for machine learning and data science.
Apache-2.0
Docker
- Regexr - RegExr is a HTML/JS based tool for creating, testing, and learning about Regular Expressions. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- RequestBin - Inspect HTTP requests. Debug webhooks.
MIT
python
- RStudio Server - Web browser based IDE for R. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Java/C++
- sourcegraph - Sourcegraph is a fast, open-source, fully-featured code search and navigation engine written in Go. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Go
- Wide - Web-based IDE for Teams using Go programming language/Golang. (Demo)
Apache-2.0
Go
Continuous Integration
See awesome-sysadmin/Continuous Integration & Continuous Deployment
UX testing
- Uier - Codeless or low-code User Experience test editing and management using Selenium to perform testing or UI automation. Uier tends to be a free self hostable alternative to Applitools, Endtest, Ghost Inspector, Usetrace, Screenster and many others.
Apache-2.0
Nodejs
- Selenoid - Lightweight Selenium hub implementation launching browsers within Docker containers. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Go
- Zalenium - Allows anyone to have a disposable and flexible Docker-based Selenium Grid infrastructure featuring video recording, live preview and online/offline dashboards.
Apache-2.0
Java/Shell
FaaS/Serverless
Serverless computing on Wikipedia
- fx - fx is a tool to help you do Function as a Service with painless on your own servers.
MIT
Go
- IronFunctions - The serverless microservices platform by iron.io.
Apache-2.0
Go
- LocalStack - LocalStack is a fully functional local AWS cloud stack. This includes Lambda for serverless computation. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Python/Other
- OpenFaaS - Serverless Functions Made Simple for Docker & Kubernetes. (Source Code)
MIT
Go
API Management
- DreamFactory - Turns any SQL/NoSQL/Structured data into Restful API. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
PHP
- Endpoint - Super simple mock HTTP API endpoints that return static JSON data, for testing webhooks and client libraries in development.
MIT
Nodejs
- Fusio - Open-source API management platform which helps to build and manage REST APIs. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Hapttic - Simple HTTP server that forwards all requests to a shell script to handle webhooks you receive.
Apache-2.0
Go
- Kong - The World’s Most Popular Open Source Microservice API Gateway and Platform. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Lua
- Para - Flexible and modular backend framework/server for object persistence, API development and authentication. (Source Code)
Apache-2.0
Java
- Tyk - Fast and scalable open source API Gateway. Out of the box, Tyk offers an API Management Platform with an API Gateway, API Analytics, Developer Portal and API Management Dashboard. (Source Code)
MPL-2.0
Go
Documentation Generators
See also Static site generators
- Docstore - Static document hosting without any server-side processing, does not require you to recompile every time you change an article. Clone the repository and add articles in the text/ directory to get started. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Javascript
- Flatdoc - Small Javascript file that fetches Markdown files and renders them as full pages.
MIT
Javascript
- markdown-tree - Serve a hierarchy / tree directory of markdown files. Use intended for small sites built in markdown.
MIT
Ruby
- Read the Docs - Host documentation, making it fully searchable and easy to find; import your docs using any major version control system, including Mercurial, Git, Subversion, and Bazaar. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Python
Localization
- Accent - Open-source, self-hosted, developer-oriented translation tool. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Elixir
- Pootle - Online translation and localization tool. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- Weblate - Web-based translation tool with tight version control integration. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python
- Zanata - Web-based translation platform for translators, content creators and developers to manage localisation projects. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Java
Static site generators
See https://staticsitegenerators.net and https://www.staticgen.com
Task management/To-do lists
See also Project Management and Ticketing.
- Crepido - Create (kanban) boards to track users and projects from flat markdown files.
MIT
Nodejs
- Kanboard - Simple and open source visual task board. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- myTinyTodo - Simple way to manage your todo list in AJAX style. Uses PHP, jQuery, SQLite/MySQL. GTD compliant. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- PHP Task/Todo list - Simple task/todo list that uses a JSON text file for the tasks.
MIT
PHP
- Restyaboard - Open source Trello-like kanban board. (Demo, Source Code)
OSL-3.0
PHP
- scrumblr - Collaborative Online Scrum Tool Using Websockets, Node.js, jQuery, and CSS3. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Nodejs
- TaskBoard - Kanban-inspired app for keeping track of things that need to get done. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Taskfreak - Simple but efficient web based task manager written in PHP.
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Tasks - Simple tasks and notes manager written in PHP, jQuery and Bootstrap using a custom flat file database.
MPL-2.0
PHP
- Tasks - Kanban based to-do list manager written in Go.
MIT
Go
- tasks.php - Simple task/todo list manager.
MIT
PHP
- Taskwarrior - Taskwarrior is Free and Open Source Software that manages your TODO list from your command line. It is flexible, fast, efficient, and unobtrusive. It does its job then gets out of your way. (Source Code)
MIT
C++
- Tinyissue - Simple Issue Tracking for Teams.
MIT
PHP
- todo - Simple todo list manager. (Demo)
MIT
Go
- todoMini - Mobile friendly zero-feature TODO list web app. Unix philosophy. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP/Clojure
- Tracks - Web-based application to help you implement David Allen’s Getting Things Done™ methodology. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Ruby
- Volition - Opinionated open-source task management.
MIT
Ruby
- Wekan - Open-source Trello-like kanban. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
Ticketing
See also Task management/To-do lists and Project Management
- Bugzilla - General-purpose bugtracker and testing tool originally developed and used by the Mozilla project.
MPL-2.0
Perl
- Bumpy Booby - Simple, responsive and highly customizable PHP bug tracking system. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Cerb - Group-based e-mail management project. (Source Code)
DPL
PHP
- Deskulu - Opensource helpdesk and ticketing system based on Drupal 7. (Demo)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- DiamanteDesk - DiamanteDesk is FREE Open Source easy-to-use help-desk solution. (Demo, Source Code)
OSL-3.0
PHP
- django-todo - django-todo is a pluggable, multi-user, multi-group, multi-list todo and ticketing system - a reusable app designed to be dropped into any existing Django project. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Python/Django
- Flyspray - Uncomplicated, web-based bug tracking system. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- FreeScout - Open source clone of Help Scout: email-based customer support application, help desk and shared mailbox.
AGPL-3.0
PHP
- Helpy - Helpy is a modern, open source helpdesk customer support application. Features include knowledgebase, community discussions and support tickets integrated with email. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
Ruby
- HuBoard
⚠- Instant project management for your GitHub issues (Connects directly GitHub API).
MIT
Ruby
- MantisBT - Self hosted bug tracker, fits best for software development. (Demo), (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- OpenSupports - Multi language ticket system with FAQ, role management, metrics and canned response features. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- osTicket - Manage, organize and archive all your support requests and responses in one place. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- OTRS - Trouble ticket system for assigning tickets to incoming queries and tracking further communications. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Perl
- Request Tracker - An enterprise-grade issue tracking system. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Perl
- Sentry On-Premise - A powerful error tracking platform with wide language support and a robust API. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Python/Django
- SIT - SCM-agnostic, file-based, offline-first, immutable issue tracker. (Source Code)
MIT
Apache-2.0
Rust
- TheBugGenie - friendly project management and issue tracking tool, with extensive user rights system. (Source Code)
MPL-2.0
PHP
- Zammad - Easy to use but powerful open-source support and ticketing system. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Ruby
URL Shorteners
- devShort - A simple and privacy-friendly URL shortener for web developers, admins and all professionals. (Demo)
MIT
PHP
- Kutt - A modern URL shortener with support for custom domains. (Source Code)
MIT
Nodejs
- Link-shortener-bot
⚠- URL shortener using a Telegram Bot. (Demo)
MIT
Ruby
- Linkr - Beautiful, fast URL shortening.
MIT
Python/Nodejs
- liteshort - User-friendly, actually lightweight, and configurable URL shortener. (Demo)
MIT
Python
- Lstu - Let's SHorten That Url - Lightweight URL shortener.
WTFPL
Perl
- Nimbus - URL shortener and file sharer with a drag-and-drop OS X menu bar client and web interface.
MIT
Python
- Polr - Modern, minimalist, modular, and lightweight URL shortener. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- reduc.io - URL shortener service written in Scala, using Akka-Http and Redis.
MIT
Scala
- schort - No login, no javascript, just short links. (Demo)
CC0-1.0
Python
- Shlink - URL shortener with REST API and command line interface. Includes official progressive web application and docker images. (Source Code, Clients))
MIT
PHP
- shorturl - Simple URL shortener with very tiny URLs. (Demo)
MIT
Go
- shuri - SHort URI - Lightweight URL shortener.
MIT
PHP
- Simple-URL-Shortener - KISS URL shortener, public or private (with account). Minimalist and lightweight. No dependencies. (Demo)
MIT
PHP
- url-shortener
⚠- Shitty url shortener, emoji and AI powered.
MIT
Nodejs
- URL-Shortener - Make your long links short and only uses lowercase, so you can write and spell them faster. (Demo)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- YOURLS - YOURLS is a set of PHP scripts that will allow you to run Your Own URL Shortener. Features include password protection, URL customization, bookmarklets, statistics, API, plugins, jsonp. (Source Code)
MIT
PHP
VPN
See https://github.com/n1trux/awesome-sysadmin#vpn
Web servers
See https://github.com/n1trux/awesome-sysadmin#web
Wikis
See also Documentation Generators, Wikimatrix, Wiki Engines on WikiIndex, List of wiki software on wikipedia, Comparison of wiki software on wikipedia.
- BookStack - BookStack is a simple, self-hosted, easy-to-use platform for organizing and storing information. It allows for documentation to be stored in a book like fashion. (Demo, Source Code)
MIT
PHP
- Cowyo - Cowyo is a feature-rich wiki for minimalists. (Demo)
MIT
Go
- django-wiki - Wiki system with complex functionality for simple integration and a superb interface. Store your knowledge with style: Use django models. (Demo)
GPL-3.0
Python
- Documize - Modern Docs + Wiki software with built-in workflow, single binary executable, just bring MySQL/Percona. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Go
- Dokuwiki - Easy to use, lightweight, standards-compliant wiki engine with a simple syntax allowing reading the data outside the wiki. All data is stored in plain files, therefore no database is required. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- Gitit - Wiki program that stores pages and uploaded files in a git repository, which can then be modified using the VCS command line tools or the wiki's web interface.
GPL-2.0
Haskell
- Gollum - Simple, Git-powered wiki with a sweet API and local frontend.
MIT
Ruby
- jingo - Git based wiki engine written for node.js, with a decent design, a search capability and good typography. (Demo)
MIT
Nodejs
- Mediawiki - MediaWiki is a free and open-source wiki software package written in PHP. It serves as the platform for Wikipedia and the other Wikimedia projects, used by hundreds of millions of people each month. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- MoinMoin - Advanced, easy to use and extensible WikiEngine with a large community of users. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Python
- Olelo - Olelo is a wiki that stores pages in a Git repository, supports many markup styles and has an extensible, hackable architecture. (Demo)
MIT
Ruby
- Outline
⚠- An open, extensible, wiki for your team built using React and Node.js. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Nodejs
- Pepperminty Wiki - Complete markdown-powered wiki contained in a single PHP file. (Demo)
MPL-2.0
PHP
- PineDocs - Simple, fast, customizable and lightweight site for browsing files.
GPL-3.0
PHP
- PmWiki - Wiki-based system for collaborative creation and maintenance of websites.
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Raneto - Raneto is an open source Knowledgebase platform that uses static Markdown files to power your Knowledgebase.
MIT
Nodejs
- TiddlyWiki - Reusable non-linear personal web notebook. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Nodejs
- Tiki - Wiki CMS Groupware with the most built-in features. (Demo, Source Code)
LGPL-2.1
PHP
- TWiki - TWiki is a Perl-based structured wiki application, typically used to run a collaboration platform, knowledge or document management system, a knowledge base, or team portal. (Demo, Source Code)
GPL-1.0
Perl
- wiki - Simple Markdown based wiki engine. (Demo)
MIT
Go
- Wiki.js - Modern, lightweight and powerful wiki app built on NodeJS, Git and Markdown. (Demo)
AGPL-3.0
Nodejs
- WiKiss - Wiki, simple to use and install. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
PHP
- XWiki - Second generation wiki that allows the user to extend its functionalities with a powerful extension-based architecture. (Demo, Source Code)
LGPL-2.1
Java
Self-hosting Solutions
- 1Backend - Self-host web apps, microservices and lambdas on your server. Advanced features enable service reuse and composition.
AGPL-3.0
Go
- Ansible-NAS - Build a full-featured home server with this playbook and an Ubuntu box.
MIT
YAML/Docker
- Cloud Computer - A computer in the cloud that deploys with one click and makes applications accessible through a web browser. (Source Code)
MIT
Docker
- DietPi - Minimal Debian OS optimized for single-board computers, which allows you to easily install and manage several services for selfhosting at home. (Source Code)
GPL-2.0
Shell
- DockSTARTer - DockSTARTer helps you get started with home server apps running in Docker. (Source Code)
MIT
Shell
- DPlatform - Deploy self-hosted apps easily: simple, bloat-free, independent installation. (Source Code)
MIT
Shell
- FreedomBone - Home server configuration based on Debian. (Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Shell
- FreedomBox - Community project to develop, design and promote personal servers running free software for private, personal, communications.
GPL-3.0
Python/Other
- FreeNAS - Network-attached storage (NAS) software based on FreeBSD and the OpenZFS file system. Support for SMB, AFP, NFS, iSCSI, SSH, rsync and FTP/TFTP protocols. Advanced features include full-disk encryption and plug-ins. (Source Code)
BSD-3-Clause
Python/Other
- HomelabOS - Your very own offline-first privacy-centric open-source data-center.
MIT
Docker
- OpenMediaVault - OpenMediaVault is the next generation network attached storage (NAS) solution based on Debian Linux. It contains services like SSH, (S)FTP, SMB/CIFS, DAAP media server, RSync, BitTorrent client and many more. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
PHP
- Piratebox - DIY anonymous offline file-sharing and communications system built with free software and inexpensive off-the-shelf hardware. (Source Code).
GPL-3.0
Python/Other
- Puffin - Lightweight webapp catalog based on containers, with user interface à la mobile app store.
AGPL-3.0
Python/Docker
- Sandstorm - Personal server for running self-hosted apps easily and securely. (Demo, Source Code)
Apache-2.0
C++/Other
- sovereign - Set of Ansible playbooks to build and maintain your own private cloud: email, calendar, contacts, file sync, IRC bouncer, VPN, and more.
GPL-3.0
YAML/Other
- Syncloud - Your own online file storage, social network or email server. (Source Code)
GPL-3.0
Python/Other
- UBOS - Linux distro that runs on indie boxes (personal servers and IoT devices). Single-command installation and management of apps - Jenkins, Mediawiki, Owncloud, WordPress, etc., and other features.
GPL-3.0
Perl/Other
- WikiSuite - The most comprehensive and integrated Free / Libre / Open Source software suite ever developed. (Source Code)
Multiple
ClearOS
- YunoHost - Server operating system aiming to make self-hosting accessible to everyone. (Demo, Source Code)
AGPL-3.0
Python/Other
List of Licenses
⚠- Depends on a third party network service
0BSD- BSD Zero-Clause Licence
AAL- Attribution Assurance License
AGPL-3.0- GNU Affero General Public License 3.0
AGPL-3.0-only- GNU Affero General Public License 3.0 only
Apache-2.0- Apache, Version 2.0
APSL-2.0- Apple Public Source License, Version 2.0
Artistic-2.0- Artistic License Version 2.0
Beerware- Beerware License
BSD-2-Clause- BSD 2-clause "Simplified"
BSD-2-Clause-FreeBSD- BSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
BSD-3-Clause- BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised"
BSD-3-Clause-Attribution- BSD with attribution
CC-BY-NC-SA-3.0- Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 International License
CC-BY-SA-3.0- Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 International License
CC-BY-SA-4.0- Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License
CC0-1.0- Public Domain
CDDL-1.0- Common Development and Distribution License
CECILL-B- CEA CNRS INRIA Logiciel Libre
CPAL-1.0- Common Public Attribution License Version 1.0
DPL- Devblocks Public License 1.0
ECL-2.0- Educational Community License, Version 2.0
EPL-1.0- Eclipse Public License, Version 1.0
GFDL-1.1-only- GNU Free Documentation License v1.1
GFDL-1.1-or-later- GNU Free Documentation License v1.1
GFDL-1.2-only- GNU Free Documentation License v1.2
GFDL-1.2-or-later- GNU Free Documentation License v1.2
GFDL-1.3-only- GNU Free Documentation License v1.2
GFDL-1.3-or-later- GNU Free Documentation License v1.2
GPL-1.0- GNU General Public License
GPL-2.0- GNU General Public License 2.0
GPL-3.0-only- GNU General Public License v3.0 only
GPL-3.0-or-later- GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
GPL-3.0- GNU General Public License 3.0
GPL-3.0-only- GNU General Public License 3.0
IPL-1.0- IBM Public License
ISC- Internet Systems Consortium License
LGPL-2.1- Lesser General Public License 2.1
LGPL-3.0- Lesser General Public License 3.0
MIT- MIT License
MPL-1.1- Mozilla Public License Version 1.1
MPL-2.0- Mozilla Public License
Multiple- Various different licenses, for different components of the project's software.
OSL-3.0- Open Software License 3.0
Other- Non-standard license, usually unique to the project itself.
Sendmail- Sendmail License
Unlicense- The Unlicense
WTFPL- Do What the Fuck You Want to Public License
Zlib- Zlib/libpng License
ZPL-2.0- Zope Public License 2.0
External links
- Awesome Big Data - Curated list of awesome big data frameworks, resources and other awesomeness.
- Awesome Public Datasets - List of high quality, topic-centric public data sources.
- Awesome Sysadmin - Curated list of amazingly awesome open source sysadmin resources.
- Lists of software aimed at privacy and decentralization in some form: PRISM Break, privacytools.io, Alternative Internet, Libre Projects
- Dynamic Domain Name services: Afraid.org, Pagekite
- Communities/forums: /r/selfhosted, IndieWeb
- Mirrors: GitHub.com, Gitlab.com
Contributing
Contributing guidelines can be found in .github/CONTRIBUTING.md.
Authors
The list of authors can be found in AUTHORS.md.
License
This list is under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.