Self-hosting is the practice of locally hosting and managing applications instead of renting from SaaSS providers.

This is a list of Free Software network services and web applications which can be hosted locally. Non-Free software is listed on the Non-Free page.

Analytics

Web Analytics

Business Intelligence

Metabase - Simple Dashboarding and GUI Query tool, Nightly Emails and Slack Integration w/ PostgreSQL, MySQL, Redshift and other DBs. (Source Code) AGPL-3.0 Clojure

Redash - connect to over 18 types of databases (SQL and "NoSQL"), query your data, visualize it and create dashboards. Everything has a URL that can be shared. Slack and HipChat integration. (Demo, Source Code) BSD-2-Clause Python

Superset - Modern, enterprise-ready business intelligence web application. (Source Code) Apache-2.0 Python

Social Media

IG Monitoring - ⚠ Instagram Analytics and Stats. (Demo, Source Code) MIT PHP

Instagram Analytics and Stats. (Demo, Source Code) Socioboard - ⚠ Social media management, analytics, and reporting platform supporting nine social media networks out-of-the-box. (Source Code) GPL-3.0 C#/JavaScript

Archiving and Digital Preservation (DP)

Some Content Management System solutions also feature archiving and digital preservation.

Automation

Blogging Platforms

Bookmarks and Link Sharing

Calendaring and Contacts Management

CalDAV or CardDAV servers

CalDAV or CardDAV clients.

Communication systems

Custom communication systems

Email

Complete solutions

Mail Transfer Agents

MTAs / SMTP servers

Mail Delivery Agents

MDAs - IMAP/POP3 software

Cyrus IMAP/POP3 - Intended to be run on sealed servers, where normal users are not permitted to log in. (Source Code) BSD-3-Clause-Attribution C

Dovecot - IMAP and POP3 server written primarily with security in mind. (Source Code) MIT/LGPL-2.1 C

Piler - feature rich open source email archiving solution. (Source Code) GPL-3.0 C

Mailing lists and Newsletters

Webmail clients

IRC

SIP

Social Networks and Forums

XMPP

XMPP Servers

XMPP Web Clients

Conference Management

Content Management Systems (CMS)

Recipe management

OpenEats - Recipe management site that allows users to create, store, share and rate recipes, create grocery lists, and more. (Demo) MIT Python

DNS

CoreDNS - Plugin driven DNS Server with support for proxying to Google's DNS-over-HTTPS. (Source Code) Apache-2.0 Go

nsupdate.info - nsupdate.info is a dynamic DNS service. (Demo, Source Code) BSD-3-Clause Python

SPF Toolbox - Application to look up DNS records such as SPF, MX, Whois, and more. (Source Code) MIT PHP

Document Management

CaseBox - Manage all your organization's information in one system. (Source Code) AGPL-3.0 PHP/Java

EdPaper - PDF organizer with users management. MIT PHP

EveryDocs - A simple Document Management System for private use with basic functionality to organize your documents digitally. GPL-3.0 Ruby

Mayan EDMS - Free Open Source Electronic Document Management System. An electronic vault for your documents with preview generation, OCR, and automatic categorization among other features. (Source Code) Apache-2.0 Python

Paperless - Scan, index, and archive all of your paper documents. GPL-3.0 Python

Teedy - (Ex SismicsDocs) Lightweight document management system packed with all the features you can expect from big expensive solutions. (Source Code), (Demo) GPL-2.0 Java

E-books and Integrated Library Systems (ILS)

Personal e-book management software.

Calibre - E-book library manager that can view, convert, and catalog e-books in most of the major e-book formats and provides a built-in Web server for remote clients. (Demo, Source code) GPL-3.0 Python BicBucStriim - Provides web-based access to your Calibre Library's e-book collection. (Source Code) MIT PHP Calibre Web - Web app providing a clean interface for browsing, reading and downloading eBooks using an existing Calibre database. GPL-3.0 Python COPS - Lightweight e-book server alternative to Calibre content server or Calibre2OPDS. (Demo, Source Code) GPL-2.0 PHP Polar Bookshelf - Polar is a personal knowledge repository for PDF and web content supporting incremental reading and document annotation. (Source Code) GPL Javascript



Enterprise-class library management software.

Evergreen - Highly-scalable software for libraries that helps library patrons find library materials, and helps libraries manage, catalog, and circulate those materials. (Source Code) GPL-2.0 PL/pgSQL

Koha - Enterprise-class ILS with modules for acquisitions, circulation, cataloging, label printing, offline circulation for when Internet access is not available, and much more. (Demo, Source Code) GPL-3.0 Perl

Institutional repository and digital library software.

Federated Identity/Authentication

Feed Readers

RSS/Atom automation

Full-Text RSS - Extract article content from news sites and blogs and convert RSS feeds that contain only extracts of stories to full-text feeds. Developed by FiveFilters.org. (Source Code) GPL-3.0 PHP

PolitePol - Online tool for creation of RSS feeds for any web page. (Demo) MIT Python

RSS Fulltext Proxy - Mirrors RSS feeds to return the full content of the items, extracted from the website. MIT NodeJS

RSS Merger - PHP script which will take multiple RSS / Atom feeds as input and merge them into a single RSS feed. GPL-2.0 PHP

RSS-Bridge - rss-bridge is a PHP project capable of generating ATOM feeds for websites which don't have one. Public domain PHP

RSS2EMail - Fetches RSS/Atom-feeds and pushes new Content to any email-receiver, supports OPML. (Source Code) GPL-2.0 Python

Screaming Liquid Tiger - Simple script to automatically generate valid RSS and Atom feeds from a list of media files in the same folder. MIT PHP

File Sharing and Synchronization

Distributed filesystems

File transfer/synchronization

Peer-to-peer filesharing

Object storage/file servers

Minio - Minio is an open source object storage server compatible with Amazon S3 APIs. (Source Code) Apache-2.0 Go

Zenko CloudServer - Zenko CloudServer, an open-source Node.js implementation of a server handling the Amazon S3 protocol. (Source Code) Apache-2.0 Nodejs

Single-click/drag-n-drop upload

Command-line file upload

Beauties - Minimalist file sharing written in Go, to be used primarily from Unix shell (e.g. with curl). Can be built as a Debian package for easy install. MIT Go

transfer.sh - Easy file sharing from the command line. (Source Code) MIT Go

Web based file managers

Games

Games, game servers and control panels.

Gateways and terminal sharing

Groupware

Human Resources Management (HRM)

admidio - Admidio is a free open source user management system for websites of organizations and groups. The system has a flexible role model so that it’s possible to reflect the structure and permissions of your organization. (Demo, Source Code) GPL-2.0 PHP

IceHrm - IceHrm employee management system allows companies to centralize confidential employee information. (Demo, Source Code) Apache-2.0 PHP

OrangeHRM - OrangeHRM is a comprehensive HRM system that captures all the essential functionalities required for any enterprise. (Source Code) GPL-2.0 PHP

Sentrifugo - Sentrifugo is a HRM system that can be easily configured to meet your organizational needs. (Source Code) GPL-3.0 PHP

TimeOff.Management - Simple yet powerful absence management software for small and medium size business. (Demo, Source Code) MIT Nodejs

Internet Of Things (IoT)

DeviceHive - Open Source IoT Platform with a wide range of integration options. (Demo, Source Code) Apache-2.0 Java

Domoticz - Home Automation System that lets you monitor and configure various devices like: Lights, Switches, various sensors/meters like Temperature, Rain, Wind, UV, Electra, Gas, Water and much more. (Source Code, Clients) GPL-3.0 C/C++

Thingsboard - Open-source IoT Platform - Device management, data collection, processing and visualization. (Demo, Source Code) Apache-2.0 Java

Thingspeak - Open source “Internet of Things” application and API to store and retrieve data from things using HTTP. (Demo, Source Code) GPL-3.0 Ruby

Knowledge Management Tools

Mindmaps - Open source, offline capable, mind mapping application. (Demo) AGPL-3.0 HTML5

My Mind - Web application for creating and managing mind maps. (Demo) MIT Javascript

TagTool - Collaborative knowledge management tool. Create word clouds and link the elements. (Demo, Source Code) MIT Python

Weaviate - GraphQL based Knowledge Graph. (Demo) BSD-3-Clause Go

Learning and Courses

Maps and Global Positioning System (GPS)

Media Streaming

Multimedia Streaming

Audio Streaming

Video Streaming

Money, Budgeting and Management

^ back to top ^

Monitoring

Note-taking and Editors

Office Suites

Password Managers

Pastebins

Personal Dashboards

Baby Buddy - Helps caregivers track baby sleep, feedings, diaper changes, and tummy time. (Demo) BSD-2-Clause Python

Dj Diabetes - My Glucose Manager - follow your daily health. BSD-3-Clause Python

Habitica - Habit tracker app which treats your goals like a Role Playing Game. Previously called HabitRPG. (Source Code) GPL-3.0/CC-BY-NC-SA-3.0/CC-BY-SA-3.0 Nodejs

Heimdall - Heimdall is an elegant solution to organise all your web applications. (Source Code) MIT PHP

Homepage - Simple, standalone, self-hosted PHP page that is your window to your server and the web. MIT PHP

Homer - A dead simple static homepage to expose your server services, with an easy yaml configuration and connectivity check. Apache-2.0 HTML5

iDashboard-PHP - HTPC Dashboard to load website services. MIT PHP

Organizr - Organizr aims to be your one stop shop for your Servers Frontend. GPL-3.0 PHP

simple-dash - A simple, fully responsive Dashboard to forward to the services of your choice. (Demo) MIT Javascript

Tipboard - In-house, tasty, local dashboarding system. (Source Code) Apache-2.0 Python

wger - Web-based personal workout, fitness and weight logger/tracker. It can also be used as a simple gym management utility and offers a full REST API as well. (Demo, Source Code) AGPL-3.0 Python

Photo and Video Galleries

Polls and Events

Booking and Scheduling

Alf.io - The open source ticket reservation system. (Demo, Source Code) GPL-3.0 Java

Booked - A web-based calendar and resource scheduling system that allows administered management of reservations on any number of resources. (Demo, Source Code) GPL-3.0 PHP

Easy!Appointments - A highly customizable web application that allows your customers to book appointments with you via the web. (Demo, Source Code) GPL-3.0 PHP

Proxy

http2-serverpush-proxy - Reverse proxy that helps to automatically utilize HTTP/2.0's server push mechanism for static websites. Available as middleware and standalone application. MIT Nodejs

imgproxy - Fast and secure standalone server for resizing and converting remote images. It works great when you need to resize multiple images on the fly without preparing a ton of cached resized images or re-doing it every time the design changes. MIT Go/Docker

iodine - IPv4 over DNS tunnel solution, enabling you to start up a socks5 proxy listener. (Source Code) ISC C

microproxy - lightweight non-caching HTTP/HTTPS proxy server. MIT Go

miniProxy - Simple web proxy written in PHP that can allow you to bypass Internet content filters, or to browse the internet anonymously. Only one php file. (Source Code) GPL-3.0 PHP

Oranjeproxy - Anonymizing web proxy. (Source Code) GPL-2.0 PHP

PHP-Proxy - Web proxy script built specifically to be fast, easy to modify and to support video sites such as YouTube. (Demo, Source Code) MIT PHP

Pomerium - An identity-aware reverse proxy, successor to now obsolete oauth_proxy. It inserts an OAuth step before proxying your request to the backend, so that you can safely expose your self-hosted websites to public Internet. (Source Code) Apache-2.0 Go

Pound - Light-weight reverse proxy and load balancer for HTTP/HTTPS. GPL-2.0 C

Privoxy - Non-caching web proxy with advanced filtering capabilities for enhancing privacy, modifying web page data and HTTP headers, controlling access, and removing ads and other obnoxious Internet junk. GPL-2.0 C

Redbird - A modern reverse proxy for node that includes cluster, HTTP2, LetsEncrypt, and Docker support. BSD-2-Clause Javascript

sish - Open source serveo/ngrok alternative providing HTTP(S)/WS(S)/TCP tunnels to localhost using only SSH. MIT Go

socks5-proxy-server - SOCKS5 proxy server with built-in authentication and Telegram-bot for user management and user statistics on data spent (handy when you pay per GB of data). It is dockerised and simple to install. Apache-2.0 NodeJS

SOCKS5Engine - Lightweight & resource-efficient SOCKS5 proxy server, optimized for high-load. AGPL-3.0 Go

Squid - Caching proxy for the Web supporting HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. It reduces bandwidth and improves response times by caching and reusing frequently-requested web pages. (Source Code) GPL-2.0 C

Swiperproxy - Lightning-fast, open source web proxy that is easy for you to run and customize. (Source Code) MIT Python

Tinyproxy - Light-weight HTTP/HTTPS proxy daemon. (Source Code) GPL-2.0 C

Traefik - Træfɪk is a modern HTTP reverse proxy and load balancer made to deploy microservices with ease. It supports several backends (Docker, Swarm, Mesos/Marathon, …) to manage its configuration automatically and dynamically. (Source Code) MIT Go

Read it Later Lists

Nunux Keeper - Your personal content curation service. (Source Code) GPL-3.0 Nodejs

Wallabag - Wallabag, formerly Poche, is a web application allowing you to save articles to read them later with improved readability. (Demo, Source Code) MIT PHP

Resource Planning

farmOS - Web-based farm record keeping application. (Source Code) GPL-2.0 PHP

grocy - ERP beyond your fridge - grocy is a web-based self-hosted groceries & household management solution for your home. (Demo, Source Code) MIT PHP

Tania - Tania is a free and open source farming management system for everyone. You can manage your areas, reservoirs, farm tasks, inventories, and the crop growing progress. Apache-2.0 Go

Enterprise Resource Planning

Search Engines

Software Development

Project Management

Bug Trackers

IDE/Tools

Continuous Integration

UX testing

Uier - Codeless or low-code User Experience test editing and management using Selenium to perform testing or UI automation. Uier tends to be a free self hostable alternative to Applitools, Endtest, Ghost Inspector, Usetrace, Screenster and many others. Apache-2.0 Nodejs

Selenoid - Lightweight Selenium hub implementation launching browsers within Docker containers. (Source Code) Apache-2.0 Go

Zalenium - Allows anyone to have a disposable and flexible Docker-based Selenium Grid infrastructure featuring video recording, live preview and online/offline dashboards. Apache-2.0 Java/Shell

fx - fx is a tool to help you do Function as a Service with painless on your own servers. MIT Go

IronFunctions - The serverless microservices platform by iron.io. Apache-2.0 Go

LocalStack - LocalStack is a fully functional local AWS cloud stack. This includes Lambda for serverless computation. (Source Code) Apache-2.0 Python/Other

OpenFaaS - Serverless Functions Made Simple for Docker & Kubernetes. (Source Code) MIT Go

API Management

DreamFactory - Turns any SQL/NoSQL/Structured data into Restful API. (Source Code) Apache-2.0 PHP

Endpoint - Super simple mock HTTP API endpoints that return static JSON data, for testing webhooks and client libraries in development. MIT Nodejs

Fusio - Open-source API management platform which helps to build and manage REST APIs. (Demo, Source Code) AGPL-3.0 PHP

Hapttic - Simple HTTP server that forwards all requests to a shell script to handle webhooks you receive. Apache-2.0 Go

Kong - The World’s Most Popular Open Source Microservice API Gateway and Platform. (Source Code) Apache-2.0 Lua

Para - Flexible and modular backend framework/server for object persistence, API development and authentication. (Source Code) Apache-2.0 Java

Tyk - Fast and scalable open source API Gateway. Out of the box, Tyk offers an API Management Platform with an API Gateway, API Analytics, Developer Portal and API Management Dashboard. (Source Code) MPL-2.0 Go

Documentation Generators

Docstore - Static document hosting without any server-side processing, does not require you to recompile every time you change an article. Clone the repository and add articles in the text/ directory to get started. (Source Code) BSD-3-Clause Javascript

Flatdoc - Small Javascript file that fetches Markdown files and renders them as full pages. MIT Javascript

markdown-tree - Serve a hierarchy / tree directory of markdown files. Use intended for small sites built in markdown. MIT Ruby

Read the Docs - Host documentation, making it fully searchable and easy to find; import your docs using any major version control system, including Mercurial, Git, Subversion, and Bazaar. (Demo, Source Code) MIT Python

Localization

Static site generators

Task management/To-do lists

Ticketing

URL Shorteners

devShort - A simple and privacy-friendly URL shortener for web developers, admins and all professionals. (Demo) MIT PHP

Kutt - A modern URL shortener with support for custom domains. (Source Code) MIT Nodejs

Link-shortener-bot ⚠ - URL shortener using a Telegram Bot. (Demo) MIT Ruby

- URL shortener using a Telegram Bot. (Demo) Linkr - Beautiful, fast URL shortening. MIT Python/Nodejs

liteshort - User-friendly, actually lightweight, and configurable URL shortener. (Demo) MIT Python

Lstu - Let's SHorten That Url - Lightweight URL shortener. WTFPL Perl

Nimbus - URL shortener and file sharer with a drag-and-drop OS X menu bar client and web interface. MIT Python

Polr - Modern, minimalist, modular, and lightweight URL shortener. (Source Code) GPL-2.0 PHP

reduc.io - URL shortener service written in Scala, using Akka-Http and Redis. MIT Scala

schort - No login, no javascript, just short links. (Demo) CC0-1.0 Python

Shlink - URL shortener with REST API and command line interface. Includes official progressive web application and docker images. (Source Code, Clients)) MIT PHP

shorturl - Simple URL shortener with very tiny URLs. (Demo) MIT Go

shuri - SHort URI - Lightweight URL shortener. MIT PHP

Simple-URL-Shortener - KISS URL shortener, public or private (with account). Minimalist and lightweight. No dependencies. (Demo) MIT PHP

url-shortener ⚠ - Shitty url shortener, emoji and AI powered. MIT Nodejs

- Shitty url shortener, emoji and AI powered. URL-Shortener - Make your long links short and only uses lowercase, so you can write and spell them faster. (Demo) GPL-3.0 PHP

YOURLS - YOURLS is a set of PHP scripts that will allow you to run Your Own URL Shortener. Features include password protection, URL customization, bookmarklets, statistics, API, plugins, jsonp. (Source Code) MIT PHP

VPN

Web servers

Wikis

Self-hosting Solutions

List of Licenses

External links

