Travis is a sleek continuous integration (CI) server that’s tightly integrated with GitHub. Like GitHub, it’s a hosted service so you don’t have to worry about setting anything up. All you need to do is sign in using your GitHub account.

Once you’ve signed in, hover over your name and click on the "Accounts" link, which will take you to your profile . Scroll down to the <username>/demosite repository and click the radio button from Off to On .

Travis is now ready and waiting for instructions about how to build your project. Let’s give it the details.

Travis will setup the appropriate Ruby environment, checkout the repository and run the requested command. So what does rake travis do? We need to define it.

We only want to build the develop branch

Create the file .travis.yml and populate it with the following configuration:

You control Travis from a configuration file in the root of your project named .travis.yml . This file puts a wealth of automation at your fingertips. We’re only going to tap into a small part of it.

Don’t let that script scare you. Most of the code involves configuring git so that Awestruct can commit and push the changes to the publish branch, using the HTTPS protocol along with a token-based authentication. In the future, this may get rolled into the Awestruct deployer.

# if this is a pull request, do a simple build of the site and stop

Run Awestruct to generate and publish the site to the publish branch

Setup the git credentials to allow a commit to be pushed

Configure git to be able to push to the remote repository

Here are the steps we want this travis task to perform (above setting up the Ruby environment and cloning the repository):

We’re going to use Rake to bundle up the commands we want Travis to execute. Rake (Ruby Make) is a build tool for Ruby projects.

GitHub commits from Travis

You’ll notice references to three environment variables in the travis task:

GIT_NAME

GIT_EMAIL

GH_TOKEN

This is crucial information for this process to work, but also sensitive. That’s why Travis provides a way to encrypt this data so that it can be safely stored in your git repository. Once you encrypt the information, it won’t be visible anywhere except on Travis during the build.

Before we encrypt, we need to get a new authentication token from GitHub. An authentication token allows a script to have the permission to push changes to your repository using the HTTPS protocol, instead of using the ssh protocol which would require you to deploy your private key on Travis.

The following curl command will send an OAuth token creation request on github:

$ curl -u <username> \ -d '{"scopes":["public_repo"],"note":"CI: demosite"}' \ https://api.github.com/authorizations

Enter your GitHub password at the prompt. In the output, you’ll see a token property. Save that value.

(If you have two factor authentication enabled on GitHub, it is easier to go to your settings page and generate a new OAuth token there.)

Next, install the travis gem:

$ gem install travis

The Travis gem provides the travis command. Use the travis command to encrypt the three environment variables listed above. Replace <token> with your GitHub authentication token:

$ travis encrypt GIT_NAME=<Your_Name> --add $ travis encrypt GIT_EMAIL=<Your_Email> --add $ travis encrypt GH_TOKEN=<token> --add

Each call to the encrypt command will output a long string that looks like:

secure: ABC123ABC123ABC123ABC123ABC123ABC123ABC123ABC123ABC123...

directly into the .travis.yml file under the env / global node.

env: global: - secure: "<encrypted string for the github user name>" - secure: "<encrypted string for the github user email>" - secure: "<encrypted string for the github user token>"

Each secure string contains one of the environment variable encrypted using Travis' public key. It can only be unencrypted by Travis' private key (secured in some vault, somewhere).

That defines the secure environment variables, which Travis will decrypt at the start of the build, so that they can be used by the build task (in our case, rake travis ).

All that’s left is to commit your changes, push them to GitHub and let Travis work it’s magic.

$ git add . $ git commit -m "Configure Travis to build and publish site" $ git push origin develop

You’ll have to wait a little longer this time before viewing the site. It takes a few minutes for your build to make it it to the top of the queue and for Travis to setup the build environment. Aside from the extra steps, Travis is effectively running the command you previously had to run manually:

$ awestruct -P production -g --deploy