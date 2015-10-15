Now that you have Travis CI monitoring your repository for commits, you don’t even need to use git to make changes to your site. You can use GitHub’s in-browser editor to edit and commit files.

Navigate to your repository at GitHub in your browser. Select one of the files in your repository, perhaps a blog entry. Then click the "Edit" button and type away. You can even go into full-screen mode by clicking the box in the lower right-hand corner of the editor. How zen.

When you are done editing, just click "Commit Changes", entring an optional message if you choose. Once again, sit back and wait. Those changes are headed to your website!