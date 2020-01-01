Dumpstream

MPEG-TS stream dump. Works with rtp and udp streams.

rtpdump compatible.

Usage

usage: dumpstream [-h] [-a IP_ADDRESS] [-p PORT] [-d SAVE_DIRECTORY] [-n PIECES_NUMBER] [-c CALLBACK_URL] [-l LENGTH] [-s START_DELAY] [-o OUT_FILE] [-b BUFFERING] Stream dump. Works with rtp and udp streams. optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -a IP_ADDRESS, --ip_address IP_ADDRESS ip address -p PORT, --port PORT port -d SAVE_DIRECTORY, --save_directory SAVE_DIRECTORY directory to save pieces -n PIECES_NUMBER, --pieces_number PIECES_NUMBER number of pieces -c CALLBACK_URL, --callback_url CALLBACK_URL callback url, use to send HTTP PUT with start_time/end_time params -l LENGTH, --length LENGTH recording length -s START_DELAY, --start_delay START_DELAY delay before start recording -o OUT_FILE, --out_file OUT_FILE save output to file with specified name -b BUFFERING, --buffering BUFFERING buffer to use when opening files

Examples

python ./dumpstream -a 224.1.1.1 -p 1234 -s 60 -l 3600 -c /api/callback/ -o /save/path/dump.mpg -b 1

Stores one piece of 1 hour duration in /save/path/dump.mpg with start delay in 60 seconds. Also uses API callback and buffering setting.

python ./dumpstream -a 224.1.1.1 -p 1234 -d /save/path/ -n 24 -b 1

Stores pieces of 1 hour duration in a directory /save/path/ for 24 hours.

License

Licensed under the MIT license.