Dumpstream
MPEG-TS stream dump. Works with rtp and udp streams.
rtpdump compatible.
Usage
usage: dumpstream [-h] [-a IP_ADDRESS] [-p PORT] [-d SAVE_DIRECTORY]
[-n PIECES_NUMBER] [-c CALLBACK_URL] [-l LENGTH]
[-s START_DELAY] [-o OUT_FILE] [-b BUFFERING]
optional arguments:
-h, --help show this help message and exit
-a IP_ADDRESS, --ip_address IP_ADDRESS
ip address
-p PORT, --port PORT port
-d SAVE_DIRECTORY, --save_directory SAVE_DIRECTORY
directory to save pieces
-n PIECES_NUMBER, --pieces_number PIECES_NUMBER
number of pieces
-c CALLBACK_URL, --callback_url CALLBACK_URL
callback url, use to send HTTP PUT with
start_time/end_time params
-l LENGTH, --length LENGTH
recording length
-s START_DELAY, --start_delay START_DELAY
delay before start recording
-o OUT_FILE, --out_file OUT_FILE
save output to file with specified name
-b BUFFERING, --buffering BUFFERING
buffer to use when opening files
Examples
python ./dumpstream -a 224.1.1.1 -p 1234 -s 60 -l 3600 -c /api/callback/ -o /save/path/dump.mpg -b 1
Stores one piece of 1 hour duration in
/save/path/dump.mpg with start delay in 60 seconds. Also uses API callback and buffering setting.
python ./dumpstream -a 224.1.1.1 -p 1234 -d /save/path/ -n 24 -b 1
Stores pieces of 1 hour duration in a directory
/save/path/ for 24 hours.
License
Licensed under the MIT license.