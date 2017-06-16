Skip to content
v0.9
v0.9
f350932
First beta release of Balance Open
Jun 16, 2017
released this
Jun 16, 2017
Connect to Coinbase (adding more exchanges in the very near future)
Secured with passcode or TouchID
View your account balances
Full support for USD, EUR, GBP, BTC, LTC, and ETH currencies with more coming soon
Downloads
6.95 MB
BalanceOpen.app.zip
Source code
(zip)
Source code
(tar.gz)
