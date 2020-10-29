DAIN (Depth-Aware Video Frame Interpolation)

Project | Paper

Wenbo Bao, Wei-Sheng Lai, Chao Ma, Xiaoyun Zhang, Zhiyong Gao, and Ming-Hsuan Yang

IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, Long Beach, CVPR 2019

This work is developed based on our TPAMI work MEMC-Net, where we propose the adaptive warping layer. Please also consider referring to it.

Table of Contents

Introduction

We propose the Depth-Aware video frame INterpolation (DAIN) model to explicitly detect the occlusion by exploring the depth cue. We develop a depth-aware flow projection layer to synthesize intermediate flows that preferably sample closer objects than farther ones. Our method achieves state-of-the-art performance on the Middlebury dataset. We provide videos here.

Citation

If you find the code and datasets useful in your research, please cite:

@inproceedings{DAIN, author = {Bao, Wenbo and Lai, Wei-Sheng and Ma, Chao and Zhang, Xiaoyun and Gao, Zhiyong and Yang, Ming-Hsuan}, title = {Depth-Aware Video Frame Interpolation}, booktitle = {IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition}, year = {2019} } @article{MEMC-Net, title={MEMC-Net: Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation Driven Neural Network for Video Interpolation and Enhancement}, author={Bao, Wenbo and Lai, Wei-Sheng, and Zhang, Xiaoyun and Gao, Zhiyong and Yang, Ming-Hsuan}, journal={IEEE Transactions on Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence}, doi={10.1109/TPAMI.2019.2941941}, year={2018} }

Requirements and Dependencies

Ubuntu (We test with Ubuntu = 16.04.5 LTS)

Python (We test with Python = 3.6.8 in Anaconda3 = 4.1.1)

Cuda & Cudnn (We test with Cuda = 9.0 and Cudnn = 7.0)

PyTorch (The customized depth-aware flow projection and other layers require ATen API in PyTorch = 1.0.0)

GCC (Compiling PyTorch 1.0.0 extension files (.c/.cu) requires gcc = 4.9.1 and nvcc = 9.0 compilers)

NVIDIA GPU (We use Titan X (Pascal) with compute = 6.1, but we support compute_50/52/60/61 devices, should you have devices with higher compute capability, please revise this)

Installation

Download repository:

$ git clone https://github.com/baowenbo/DAIN.git

Before building Pytorch extensions, be sure you have pytorch >= 1.0.0 :

$ python -c "import torch; print(torch.__version__)"

Generate our PyTorch extensions:

$ cd DAIN $ cd my_package $ ./build.sh

Generate the Correlation package required by PWCNet:

$ cd ../PWCNet/correlation_package_pytorch1_0 $ ./build.sh

Testing Pre-trained Models

Make model weights dir and Middlebury dataset dir:

$ cd DAIN $ mkdir model_weights $ mkdir MiddleBurySet

Download pretrained models,

$ cd model_weights $ wget http://vllab1.ucmerced.edu/~wenbobao/DAIN/best.pth

and Middlebury dataset:

$ cd ../MiddleBurySet $ wget http://vision.middlebury.edu/flow/data/comp/zip/other-color-allframes.zip $ unzip other-color-allframes.zip $ wget http://vision.middlebury.edu/flow/data/comp/zip/other-gt-interp.zip $ unzip other-gt-interp.zip $ cd ..

preinstallations:

$ cd PWCNet/correlation_package_pytorch1_0 $ sh build.sh $ cd ../my_package $ sh build.sh $ cd ..

We are good to go by:

$ CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=0 python demo_MiddleBury.py

The interpolated results are under MiddleBurySet/other-result-author/[random number]/ , where the random number is used to distinguish different runnings.

Downloading Results

Our DAIN model achieves the state-of-the-art performance on the UCF101, Vimeo90K, and Middlebury (eval and other). Download our interpolated results with:

$ wget http://vllab1.ucmerced.edu/~wenbobao/DAIN/UCF101_DAIN.zip $ wget http://vllab1.ucmerced.edu/~wenbobao/DAIN/Vimeo90K_interp_DAIN.zip $ wget http://vllab1.ucmerced.edu/~wenbobao/DAIN/Middlebury_eval_DAIN.zip $ wget http://vllab1.ucmerced.edu/~wenbobao/DAIN/Middlebury_other_DAIN.zip

Slow-motion Generation

Our model is fully capable of generating slow-motion effect with minor modification on the network architecture. Run the following code by specifying time_step = 0.25 to generate x4 slow-motion effect:

$ CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=0 python demo_MiddleBury_slowmotion.py --netName DAIN_slowmotion --time_step 0.25

or set time_step to 0.125 or 0.1 as follows

$ CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=0 python demo_MiddleBury_slowmotion.py --netName DAIN_slowmotion --time_step 0.125 $ CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=0 python demo_MiddleBury_slowmotion.py --netName DAIN_slowmotion --time_step 0.1

to generate x8 and x10 slow-motion respectively. Or if you would like to have x100 slow-motion for a little fun.

$ CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=0 python demo_MiddleBury_slowmotion.py --netName DAIN_slowmotion --time_step 0.01

You may also want to create gif animations by:

$ cd MiddleBurySet/other-result-author/[random number]/Beanbags $ convert -delay 1 *.png -loop 0 Beanbags.gif //1*10ms delay

Have fun and enjoy yourself!

Training New Models

Download the Vimeo90K triplet dataset for video frame interpolation task, also see here by Xue et al., IJCV19.

$ cd DAIN $ mkdir /path/to/your/dataset & cd /path/to/your/dataset $ wget http://data.csail.mit.edu/tofu/dataset/vimeo_triplet.zip $ unzip vimeo_triplet.zip $ rm vimeo_triplet.zip

Download the pretrained MegaDepth and PWCNet models

$ cd MegaDepth/checkpoints/test_local $ wget http://vllab1.ucmerced.edu/~wenbobao/DAIN/best_generalization_net_G.pth $ cd ../../../PWCNet $ wget http://vllab1.ucmerced.edu/~wenbobao/DAIN/pwc_net.pth.tar $ cd ..

Run the training script:

$ CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=0 python train.py --datasetPath /path/to/your/dataset --batch_size 1 --save_which 1 --lr 0.0005 --rectify_lr 0.0005 --flow_lr_coe 0.01 --occ_lr_coe 0.0 --filter_lr_coe 1.0 --ctx_lr_coe 1.0 --alpha 0.0 1.0 --patience 4 --factor 0.2

The optimized models will be saved to the model_weights/[random number] directory, where [random number] is generated for different runs.

Replace the pre-trained model_weights/best.pth model with the newly trained model_weights/[random number]/best.pth model. Then test the new model by executing:

$ CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=0 python demo_MiddleBury.py

Google Colab Demo

This is a modification of DAIN that allows the usage of Google Colab and is able to do a full demo interpolation from a source video to a target video.

Original Notebook File by btahir can be found here.

To use the Colab, follow these steps:

Download the Colab_DAIN.ipynb file (link).

file (link). Visit Google Colaboratory (link)

Select the "Upload" option, and upload the .ipynb file

file Start running the cells one by one, following the instructions.

Colab file authors: Styler00Dollar and Alpha.

Contact

Wenbo Bao; Wei-Sheng (Jason) Lai

License

See MIT License