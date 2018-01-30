Sieve
Usage for ASP.NET Core
In this example, consider an app with a
Post entity.
We'll use Sieve to add sorting, filtering, and pagination capabilities when GET-ing all available posts.
1. Add required services
Inject the
SieveProcessor<TEntity> service for each entity you'd like to use Sieve with.
So to use Sieve with
Posts, in
ConfigureServices in
Startup.cs add:
services.AddScoped<ISieveProcessor<Post>, SieveProcessor<Post>>();
2. Tell Sieve which properties you'd like to sort/filter in your models
Sieve will only sort/filter properties that have the attribute
[Sieve(CanSort = true, CanFilter = true)] on them (they don't have to be both true).
So for our
Post entity model example:
public int Id { get; set; }
[Sieve(CanFilter = true, CanSort = true)]
public string Title { get; set; }
[Sieve(CanFilter = true, CanSort = true)]
public int LikeCount { get; set; }
[Sieve(CanFilter = true, CanSort = true)]
public int CommentCount { get; set; }
[Sieve(CanFilter = true, CanSort = true, name = "created")]
public DateTimeOffset DateCreated { get; set; } = DateTimeOffset.UtcNow;
There is also the
name parameter that you can use to have a different name for use by clients.
3. Get sort/filter/page queries by using the Sieve model in your controllers
In the action that handles returning Posts, use
SieveModel to get the sort/filter/page query.
Apply it to your data by injecting
SieveProcessor<Post> into the controller and using its
ApplyAll method.
For instance:
[HttpGet]
public JsonResult GetPosts(SieveModel sieveModel)
{
var result = _dbContext.Posts.AsNoTracking(); // Makes read-only queries faster
result = _sieveProcessor.ApplyAll(sieveModel, result); // Returns `result` after applying the sort/filter/page query in `SieveModel` to it
return Json(result.ToList());
}
There are also
ApplySorting,
ApplyFiltering, and
ApplyPagination methods.
4. Send a request
Add custom sort/filter methods
If you want to add custom sort/filter methods, inject
ISieveCustomSortMethods<TEntity> or
ISieveCustomFilterMethods<TEntity> with the implementation being a class that has custom sort/filter methods for
TEntity.
For instance:
services.AddScoped<ISieveCustomSortMethods<Post>, SieveCustomSortMethodsOfPosts>();
services.AddScoped<ISieveCustomFilterMethods<Post>, SieveCustomFilterMethodsOfPosts>();
Where
SieveCustomSortMethodsOfPosts for example is:
public class SieveCustomSortMethodsOfPosts : ISieveCustomSortMethods<Post>
{
public IQueryable<Post> Popularity(IQueryable<Post> source, bool useThenBy, bool desc) // The method is given an indicator of weather to use ThenBy(), and if the query is descending
{
var result = useThenBy ?
((IOrderedQueryable<Post>)source).ThenBy(p => p.LikeCount) : // ThenBy only works on IOrderedQueryable<TEntity>
source.OrderBy(p => p.LikeCount)
.ThenBy(p => p.CommentCount)
.ThenBy(p => p.DateCreated);
return result; // Must return modified IQueryable<TEntity>
}
}
And
SieveCustomFilterMethodsOfPosts:
public class SieveCustomFilterMethodsOfPosts : ISieveCustomFilterMethods<Post>
{
public IQueryable<Post> IsNew(IQueryable<Post> source, string op, string value) // The method is given the {Operator} & {Value}
{
var result = source.Where(p => p.LikeCount < 100 &&
p.CommentCount < 5);
return result; // Must return modified IQueryable<TEntity>
}
}
Configure Sieve
Use the ASP.NET Core options pattern with
SieveOptions to tell Sieve where to look for configuration. For example:
services.Configure<SieveOptions>(Configuration.GetSection("Sieve"));
Then you can add the configuration:
{
"Sieve": {
"CaseSensitive": `boolean: should property names be case-sensitive? Defaults to false`,
"DefaultPageSize": `number: optional number to fallback to when no page argument is given`
}
}
Send a request
With all the above in place, you can now send a GET request that includes a sort/filter/page query. An example:
GET /GetPosts
?sorts= LikeCount,CommentCount,-created // sort by likes, then comments, then descendingly by date created
&filters= LikeCount>10, Title@=awesome title, // filter to posts with more than 10 likes, and a title that contains the phrase "awesome title"
&page= 1 // get the first page...
&pageSize= 10 // ...which contains 10 posts
More formally:
sortsis a comma-delimited ordered list of property names to sort by. Adding a
-before the name switches to sorting descendingly.
filtersis a comma-delimited list of
{Name}{Operator}{Value}where
{Name}is the name of a property with the Sieve attribute or the name of a custom filter method for TEntity
{Operator}is one of the Operators (has to be preceeded by a space when using custom filter methods)
{Value}is the value to use for filtering
-
pageis the number of page to return
pageSizeis the number of items returned per page
Notes:
- Don't forget to remove commas from any
{Value}fields
- You can have spaces anywhere except within
{Name}or
{Operator}fields
Creating your own DSL
You can replace this DSL with your own (eg. use JSON instead) by implementing an ISieveModel. You can use the default SieveModel for reference.
Operators
|Operator
|Meaning
|
==
|Equals
|
!=
|Not equals
|
>
|Greater than
|
<
|Less than
|
>=
|Greater than or equal to
|
<=
|Less than or equal to
|
@=
|Contains
|
_=
|Starts with
Example project
You can find an example project incorporating most Sieve concepts in SieveTests.
License & Contributing
Sieve is licensed under Apache 2.0. Any contributions highly appreciated!