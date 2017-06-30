Bjarne Lundgren / bjarne@sent.com / @bjarnel

In this example I have taken the simple scenekit tic-tac-toe (another of my repositories), and tried to put it in ARKit:)

The game also includes a decent AI opponent.

It works.. somewhat

The aim is this project is just to improve my knowledge of SceneKit and ARKit.

This obviously requires, Xcode 9 (BETA), iOS 11 (BETA) and a relatively recent iOS device.

I know there are numerous positioning bugs around, and that the scene itself is badly organized. Will improve in time:)

Instructions: You put pieces by tapping where you want them to be. You move pieces by dragging and dropping.

License

Some content comes from freepbr.com or Apple Demo app, this content have their own license. It is generally noted in the code and/or in included text files which content this is.

Copyright 2017 Bjarne Lundgren

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.