blackle
Add link to replies, add license (CC0)
Jan 15, 2023
Add link to replies, add license (CC0)
74da9b4

mastodon-data-viewer.py

A viewer for mastodon data written in python. It creates a local server that you can use to browse the data. Designed for large (>40,000) toot archives. Supports full text search and the following post content:

  • Content warnings
  • Image attachments
  • Video attachments
  • Audio attachments
  • Alt text
  • Polls (oneOf or anyOf)

Install

pip install -r requirements.txt

Then place mastodon-data-viewer.py in your extracted mastodon data directory (the folder with actor.json/outbox.json) and run it. Open a web browser and go to http://localhost:8000

Screenshots

Screenshot

Screenshot (Dark Mode)

a viewer for mastodon export data

mastodon activitypub

License

CC0-1.0 license

