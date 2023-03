A viewer for mastodon data written in python. It creates a local server that you can use to browse the data. Designed for large (>40,000) toot archives. Supports full text search and the following post content:

Content warnings

Image attachments

Video attachments

Audio attachments

Alt text

Polls (oneOf or anyOf)

Install

pip install -r requirements.txt

Then place mastodon-data-viewer.py in your extracted mastodon data directory (the folder with actor.json/outbox.json) and run it. Open a web browser and go to http://localhost:8000

Screenshots