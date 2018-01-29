Commit together with co-authors

With faster onboarding for junior developers, increased code quality, and more thorough code review, it's easy to see why more developers than ever are writing code collaboratively. Your team's (and our own) great results from social coding motivated us to popularize the pull request—and more recently—bring real-time collaboration to your text editor with Teletype for Atom. Today, we're building on these tools with support for multiple commit authors.

Commit co-authors makes it easy to see who has contributed to every commit, regardless of how many contributors there are—and every author gets attribution in the pull request and in their contribution graph.

How it works

To add co-authors to a commit, just add one or more "Co-authored-by" trailers to the end of the commit message:

Commit message Co-authored-by: Joel Califa <602352+califa@users.noreply.github.com> Co-authored-by: Matt Clark <44023+mclark@users.noreply.github.com>

Include your trailers at the end of your commit message, and have at least one line of white space before them.

Learn more about using trailers

Try co-authors out today anywhere on the GitHub platform, including GitHub Desktop.