/style-guide-guide

A boilerplate for creating your own custom style guide
  1. HTML 56.8%
  2. CSS 35.4%
  3. JavaScript 7.8%
HTML CSS JavaScript

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit c625e4a May 16, 2017 @bradfrost committed on GitHub Merge pull request #14 from Emkaytoo/master 
Fixes typo in guidelines/notifications
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
_includes Fixed overview mess up in styles. May 15, 2017
_layouts Made the table of classes and descriptions dynamic. May 15, 2017
_posts Release history template May 14, 2017
_sass Adjust padding on small screens May 16, 2017
components Added dynamic component overview pages May 15, 2017
css Fixed a bug with the iframe May 15, 2017
guidelines Fixes typo in guidelines/notifications May 16, 2017
js Removed minified JS and added it to styleguide.js May 12, 2017
patterns Added variations for the hero. Removed old code. May 15, 2017
styles Add baseurl to links May 16, 2017
utilities Swap out name for Style Guide Guide May 14, 2017
.DS_Store Added categories back into the mix in the primary navigation and only… May 15, 2017
.gitignore Add DS_Store to gitignore May 14, 2017
LICENSE Added license to style guide guide Jun 6, 2016
README.md Add coming soon message May 15, 2017
_config.yml Initial commit May 2, 2016
about.html About page content May 14, 2017
contribute.html Add baseurl to links May 16, 2017
downloads.md Downloads page content May 14, 2017
favicon.ico Update favicon May 14, 2017
feed.xml Initial commit May 2, 2016
gallery.html Gallery page content May 14, 2017
getting-started.html Fix typo on Getting Started page May 16, 2017
history.md Update layouts May 14, 2017
icons.svg Initial Push Of Refactored Style Guide Guide May 10, 2017
index.html Add baseurl to link May 15, 2017
page-templates.md Update layouts May 14, 2017
release-history.html Release history template May 14, 2017
roadmap.md Add baseurl to links May 16, 2017
support.md Add baseurl to links May 16, 2017

README.md

Style Guide Guide

Style Guide Guide is a boilerplate for creating a custom style guide for your organization's design system. It provides just enough IA and hooks to get you going. As a bonus, I've provided links to helpful resources and inspiration to help you as you create your own custom style guide.

How it works

Style Guide Guide is built using Jekyll, a static site generator which works quite well for managing the content of a style guide.

The tool can consume and display components from anywhere, but in my own workflow we import patterns from Pattern Lab into Style Guide Guide for display. For more info, check out this blog post (coming soon for now).

Getting Started

  1. Download or clone the files from the repository on Github.
  2. In the command line, navigate to the root of the project and run the jekyll serve command. This will build the static site and watch for changes.
  3. Visit http://127.0.0.1:4000/ in your browser to see the style guide.

From here, obviously the point is to customize the style guide for your needs and populate it with your content and components.

Importing components and assets from Pattern Lab

Coming soon!

Feedback and Questions

If you have questions or issues with Style Guide Guide, please feel free to open an issue. If your organization is creating a design system and style guide and would like some help taking it to the next level, feel free to get in touch!