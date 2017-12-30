Baby Buddy

A buddy for babies! Helps caregivers track sleep, feedings, diaper changes, and tummy time to learn about and predict baby's needs without (as much) guess work.

Table of Contents

Demo

A demo of Baby Buddy is available on Heroku. The demo instance resets every hour. Login credentials are:

Username: admin

Password: admin

Deployment

The default user name and password for Baby Buddy is admin / admin . For any deployment, log in and change the default admin password immediately.

Many of Baby Buddy's configuration settings can be controlled using environment variables - see Configuration for detailed information.

AWS Elastic Beanstalk

A basic Elastic Beanstalk configuration is provided in .ebextensions/babybuddy.config . The steps below are a rough guide to deployment. See Working with Python for detailed information.

Clone/download the Baby Buddy repo git clone https://github.com/cdubz/babybuddy.git Enter the cloned/downloaded directory cd babybuddy Change the SECRET_KEY value to something random in .ebextensions/babybuddy.config Create an IAM user in AWS with EB, EC2, RDS and S3 privileges. Initialize the Elastic Bean application (using the IAM user from the previous step) eb init -p python-3.6 Create/deploy the environment! 🚀 eb create -db -db.engine postgres

The create command will also do an initial deployment. Run eb deploy to redeploy the app (e.g. if there are errors or settings are changed).

Docker

A Docker deploy requires Docker and Docker Compose to create two containers - one for the database and one for the application. Baby Buddy uses a multi-stage build, which requires Docker version 17.05 or newer.

Copy the docker.env.example to docker.env and set the ALLOWED_HOSTS and SECRET_KEY variables within cp docker.env.example docker.env editor docker.env See Configuration for other settings that can be controlled by environment variables added to the docker.env file. Build/run the application docker-compose up -d Initialize the database (first run/after updates) docker-compose exec app python manage.py migrate Initialize static assets (first run/after updates) docker-compose exec app python manage.py collectstatic

The app should now be locally available at http://127.0.0.1:8000. See Get Started, Part 6: Deploy your app for detailed information about how to deployment methods with Docker.

Nanobox

An example Nanobox configuration, boxfile.yml , is provided with Baby Buddy. The steps below are a rough guide to deployment. See Create and Deploy a Custom Django App for detailed information about Nanobox's deployment and configuration process.

Clone/download the Baby Buddy repo git clone https://github.com/cdubz/babybuddy.git Enter the cloned/downloaded directory cd babybuddy Add the SECRET_KEY and DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE environment variables nanobox evar add DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE=babybuddy.settings.nanobox nanobox evar add SECRET_KEY=<CHANGE TO SOMETHING RANDOM> See Configuration for other settings that can be controlled by environment variables. Deploy! 🚀 nanobox deploy

Heroku

For manual deployments to Heroku without using the deploy button, make sure to create two settings before pushing using heroku config:set :

heroku config:set DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE=babybuddy.settings.heroku heroku config:set SECRET_KEY=<CHANGE TO SOMETHING RANDOM>

See Configuration for other settings that can be controlled by heroku config:set .

Manual

There are a number of ways to deploy Baby Buddy manually to any server/VPS. The application can run fine in low memory (below 1GB) situations, however a 32-bit operating system is recommended in such cases. This is primarily because the build process can be memory intensive and cause excessive memory usage on 64-bit systems. If all fails, assets can be built on a local machine and then uploaded to a server.

Requirements

Python 3.4+, pip, pipenv

Web server (nginx, Apache, etc.)

Application server (uwsgi, gunicorn, etc.)

Database (sqlite, Postgres, MySQL, etc.)

NodeJS 8.x and NPM 5.x (for building assets)

Gulp (for building assets)

Example deployment

This example assumes a 512MB VPS instance with Ubuntu 16.04 x32. It uses Python 3.x, nginx, uwsgi and sqlite and should be sufficient for a few users (e.g. two parents and 1+ child).

Install Python 3.x, pip, nginx and uwsgi sudo apt-get install python3 python3-pip nginx uwsgi uwsgi-plugin-python3 Install pipenv sudo -H pip install pipenv Install NodeJS, NPM and Gulp curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_8.x | sudo -E bash - sudo apt-get install nodejs sudo npm install -g gulp-cli Set up directories and files sudo mkdir /var/www/babybuddy sudo chown user:user /var/www/babybuddy mkdir -p /var/www/babybuddy/data/media sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/babybuddy/data git clone https://github.com/cdubz/babybuddy.git /var/www/babybuddy/public Move in to the application folder cd /var/www/babybuddy/public Initiate the Python environment pipenv --three --dev Build static assets npm install gulp build Create a production settings file and set the SECRET_KEY and ALLOWED_HOSTS values cp babybuddy/settings/production.example.py babybuddy/settings/production.py editor babybuddy/settings/production.py Initiate the application export DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE=babybuddy.settings.production gulp collectstatic gulp migrate Set appropriate permissions on the database and data folder sudo chown www-data:www-data /var/www/babybuddy/data/db.sqlite3 sudo chmod 640 /var/www/babybuddy/data/db.sqlite3 sudo chmod 750 /var/www/babybuddy/data Create and configure the uwsgi app sudo editor /etc/uwsgi/apps-available/babybuddy.ini sudo ln -s /etc/uwsgi/apps-available/babybuddy.ini /etc/uwsgi/apps-enabled/babybuddy.ini sudo service uwsgi restart Example config: [uwsgi] plugins = python3 project = babybuddy base_dir = /var/www/babybuddy virtualenv = /home/user/.local/share/virtualenvs/babybuddy-XXXXXXXX chdir = %(base_dir)/babybuddy module = %(project).wsgi:application env = DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE=%(project).settings.production master = True vacuum = True See the uWSGI documentation for more advanced configuration details. Note: Find the location of the pipenv virtual environment with the command pipenv --venv . Create and configure the nginx server sudo vim /etc/nginx/sites-available/babybuddy sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/babybuddy /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/babybuddy sudo service nginx restart Example config: upstream babybuddy { server unix:///var/run/uwsgi/app/babybuddy/socket; } server { listen 80; server_name babybuddy.example.com; location / { uwsgi_pass babybuddy; include uwsgi_params; } } See the nginx documentation for more advanced configuration details. That's it (hopefully)! 🎉

Configuration

Environment variables can be used to define a number of configuration settings. Baby Buddy will check the application directory structure for an .env file or take these variables from the system environment. System environment variables take precedence over the contents of an .env file.

Default: * (any)

This option may be set to a single host or comma-separated list of hosts (without spaces). This should always be set to a specific host or hosts in production deployments.

See also: Django's documentation on the ALLOWED_HOSTS setting

Default: True

Whether or not to allow uploads (e.g. of Child photos). For some deployments (AWS, Heroku, Nanobox) this setting will default to False due to the lack of available persistent storage.

DEBUG

Default: False

When in debug mode, Baby Buddy will print much more detailed error information for exceptions. This setting should be False in production deployments.

See also Django's documentation on the DEBUG setting.

Default: 18:00

The maximum start time (in the instance's time zone) before which a sleep entry is consider a nap. Expects the format %H:%M.

Default: 06:00

The minimum start time (in the instance's time zone) after which a sleep entry is considered a nap. Expects the format %H:%M.

Default: None

A random, unique string must be set as the "secret key" before Baby Buddy can be deployed and run.

See also Django's documentation on the SECRET_KEY setting.

Default: Etc/UTC

The time zone to use for the instance. See List of tz database time zones for all possible values.

API

Baby Buddy uses the Django REST Framework (DRF) to provide a REST API.

The only requirement for (most) requests is that the Authorization header is set as described in the Authentication section. The one exception is the /api endpoint, which lists all available endpoints.

Currently, the following endpoints are available for GET , OPTIONS , and POST requests:

/api/children/

/api/changes/ (Diaper Changes)

(Diaper Changes) /api/feedings/

/api/notes/

/api/sleep/

/api/timers/

/api/tummy-times/

/api/weight/

Authentication

By default, the TokenAuthentication and SessionAuthentication classes are enabled. Session authentication covers local API requests made by the application itself. Token authentication allows external requests to be made.

❗️ In a production environment, token authentication should only be used for API calls to an https endpoint. ❗️

Each user is automatically assigned an API key that can be used for token authentication. This key can be found on the User Settings page for the logged in the user. To use a key for an API request, set the request Authorization header to Token <user-key> . E.g.

Authorization: Token 2h23807gd72h7hop382p98hd823dw3g665g56

If the Authorization header is not set or the key is not valid, the API will return 403 Forbidden with additional details in the response body.

GET Method

Request

The limit and offset request parameters can be used to limit and offset the results set respectively. For example, the following request will return five diaper changes starting from the 10th diaper change entry:

curl -X GET 'https://[...]/api/changes/?limit=5&offset=10' -H 'Authorization: Token [...]' { "count": <int>, "next": "https://[...]/api/changes/?limit=5&offset=15", "previous": "https://[...]/api/changes/?limit=5&offset=5", "results": [...] }

Field-based filters for specific endpoints can be found the in the filters field of the OPTIONS response for specific endpoints.

Response

Returns JSON data in the response body in the following format:

{ "count":<int>, "next":<url>, "previous":<url>, "results":[{...}] }

count : Total number of records (in the database, not just the response).

: Total number of records (in the database, not just the response). next : URL for the next set of results.

: URL for the next set of results. previous : URL for the previous set of results.

: URL for the previous set of results. results : An array of the results of the request.

OPTIONS Method

Request

All endpoints will respond to an OPTIONS request with detailed information about the endpoint's purpose, parameters, filters, etc.

Response

Returns JSON data in the response body describing the endpoint, available options for POST requests, and available filters for GET requests. The following example describes the /api/children endpoint:

{ "name": "Child List", "renders": [ "application/json", "text/html" ], "parses": [ "application/json", "application/x-www-form-urlencoded", "multipart/form-data" ], "actions": { "POST": { "id": { "type": "integer", "required": false, "read_only": true, "label": "ID" }, [...] } }, "filters": [ "first_name", "last_name", "slug" ] }

POST Method

Request

To add new entries for a particular endpoint, send a POST request with the entry data in JSON format in the request body. The Content-Type header for POST request must be set to application/json .

Regular sanity checks will be performed on relevant data. See the OPTIONS response for a particular endpoint for details on required fields and data formats.

Response

Returns JSON data in the response body describing the added/updated instance or error details if errors exist. Errors are keyed by either the field in error or the general string "non_field_errors" (usually when validation incorporates multiple fields).

Development

Requirements

Python 3.4+, pip, pipenv

NodeJS 8.x and NPM 5.x

Gulp

Installation

Install pipenv pip install pipenv Install required Python packages, including dev packages pipenv install --dev Install Gulp CLI npm install -g gulp-cli Install required Node packages npm install Set, at least, the DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE environment variable export DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE=babybuddy.settings.development This process will differ based on the host OS. The above example is for Linux-based systems. See Configuration for other settings and methods for defining them. Migrate the database gulp migrate Build assets and run the server gulp This command will also watch for file system changes to rebuild assets and restart the server as needed.

Open http://127.0.0.1:8000 and log in with the default user name and password ( admin / admin ).

Gulp commands

Baby Buddy's Gulp commands are defined and configured by files in the gulpfile.js folder. Django's management commands are defined in the babybuddy/management/commands folder.

gulp

Executes the build and watch commands and runs Django's development server.

build

Creates all script, style and "extra" assets and places them in the babybuddy/static folder.

collectstatic

Executes Django's collectstatic management task. This task relies on files in the babybuddy/static folder, so generally gulp build should be run before this command for production deployments. Gulp also passes along non-overlapping arguments for this command, e.g. --no-input .

compress

❗️ DEPRECATED ❗️

Compresses built scripts and styles. This command has been deprecated in favor of WhiteNoise's compression as part of the collectstatic command.

coverage

Create a test coverage report. See .coveragerc for default settings information.

extras

Copies "extra" files (fonts, images and server root contents) to the build folder.

fake

Adds some fake data to the database. By default, fake creates one child and 31 days of random data. Use the --children and --days flags to change the default values, e.g. gulp fake --children 5 --days 7 to generate five fake children and seven days of data for each.

lint

Executes Python and SASS linting for all relevant source files.

makemigrations

Executes Django's makemigrations management task. Gulp also passes along non-overlapping arguments for this command.

migrate

Executes Django's migrate management task. In addition to migrating the database, this command creates the default admin user. Gulp also passes along non-overlapping arguments for this command.

reset

Resets the database to a default state with one fake child and 31 days of fake data.

runserver

Executes Django's runserver management task. Gulp also passes along non-overlapping arguments for this command.

scripts

Builds and combines relevant application scripts. Generally this command does not need to be executed independently - see the build command.

styles

Builds and combines SASS styles in to CSS files. Generally this command does not need to be executed independently - see the build command.

test

Executes Baby Buddy's suite of tests.