Myrtille

Myrtille provides a simple and fast access to remote desktops and applications through a web browser, without any plugin, extension or configuration.

Technically, Myrtille is an HTTP(S) to RDP gateway.

How does it works?

It works by forwarding the user inputs (keyboard, mouse, touchscreen) from a web browser to an HTTP(S) gateway, then up to an RDP client which maintain a session with an RDP server.

The display resulting, or not, of such actions is streamed back to the browser, from the rdp client and through the gateway.

The implementation is quite straightforward in order to maintain the best speed and stability as possible. Some optimizations, such as inputs buffering and display quality tweaking, help to mitigate with latency and bandwidth issues.

More information into the DOCUMENTATION.md file.

Features

HTTP(S) to RDP gateway

Start remote application from URL

File transfer (local and roaming accounts)

HTML4 and HTML5 support

Responsive design

Remote clipboard support

PNG, JPEG and WEBP compression

Realtime connection information

On-screen/console/logfile debug information

fully parameterizable

Requirements

Browser: any HTML4 or HTML5 browser (starting from IE6!). No extension or administrative rights required.

Gateway (myrtille): IIS 7 or greater (preferably IIS 8+ with websocket protocol enabled) and .NET 4.5+

RDP server: any RDP enabled computer (preferably Windows Server but can also be Windows XP, 7, 8, 10)

Resources

Myrtille does support multiple users sessions/tabs.

There is no limitation about the maximal number of concurrent users beside what the rdp server(s) can handle (number of CALs, CPU, RAM?).

Regarding the gateway, a simple dual core CPU with 4GB RAM can handle up to 50 simultaneous sessions (about 50MB RAM by rdp client process).

Each session uses about 20KB/sec bandwidth with the browser.

Build

Microsoft Visual Studio 2015. See DOCUMENTATION.md.

Installation

All releases here: https://github.com/cedrozor/myrtille/releases

See DOCUMENTATION.md for more details.

Usage

Once Myrtille is installed on your server, you can use it at http://myserver/myrtille. Set the rdp server address, user domain (if any), name and password then click "Connect!" to log in. "Disconnect" to log out.

You can also connect a remote desktop and start a program automatically from an url (see DOCUMENTATION.md). From version 1.5.0, Myrtille does support encrypted credentials (aka "password 51" into .rdp files) so the urls can be distributed to third parties without compromising on security.

The installer creates a self-signed certificate for https://myserver/myrtille. Like for all self-signed certificates, you will have to add a security exception into your browser (just ignore the warning message and proceed to the website). Of course, you can avoid that by installing a certificate provided by a trusted Certification Authority (see DOCUMENTATION.md).

If you want connection information, you can enable stat (displayed on screen or browser console). If you want debug information, you can enable debug (logs are saved under the Myrtille "log" folder). Hidden from version 1.5.0 (can be enabled into default.css).

You can also choose the rendering mode, HTML4 or HTML5 (HTML4 may be useful, for example, if websockets are blocked by a proxy or firewall). Hidden (autodetected) from version 1.5.0 (can be enabled into default.css).

On touchscreen devices, you can pop the device keyboard with the "Keyboard" button. Then enter some text and click "Send". This can be used, for example, to paste the local clipboard content and send it to the server (then it be copied from there, within the remote session). Alternatively, you can run osk.exe (the Windows on screen keyboard, located into %SystemRoot%\System32) within the remote session. It can even be run automatically on session start (https://www.cybernetman.com/kb/index.cfm/fuseaction/home.viewArticles/articleId/197).

The remote clipboard content can also be retrieved locally with the "Clipboard" button (text format only).

You can upload/download file(s) to/from the user documents folder with the "Files" button. Note that it requires the rdp server to be localhost (same machine as the http server) or a domain to be specified.

Myrtille uses the following licensed software:

RDP client: FreeRDP (https://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP), licensed under Apache 2.0 license. Myrtille uses a fork of FreeRDP (https://github.com/cedrozor/FreeRDP), to enforce a loose coupling architecture and always use the latest version of FreeRDP (the fork is periodically synchronized with the FreeRDP master branch).

OpenSSL toolkit (https://github.com/openssl/openssl), licensed under BSD-style Open Source licenses. Precompiled versions of OpenSSL can be obtained here: https://wiki.openssl.org/index.php/Binaries.

WebP encoding: libWebP 0.5.1 (https://developers.google.com/speed/webp/), licensed under BSD-style Open Source license. Copyright (c) 2010, Google Inc. All rights reserved.

HTML5 websockets: Microsoft.WebSockets 0.2.3.1 (https://www.nuget.org/packages/Microsoft.WebSockets/0.2.3.1), licensed under MIT license. Copyright (c) Microsoft 2012.

Logging: Log4net 2.0.8 (https://logging.apache.org/log4net/), licensed under Apache 2.0 license.

See DISCLAIMERS.md file.

The Myrtille code in FreeRDP is surrounded by region tags "#pragma region Myrtille" and "#pragma endregion".

libWebP are official Google's WebP precompiled binaries, and are left unmodified.

License

Myrtille is licensed under Apache 2.0 license. See LICENSE file.

Author

Cedric Coste (cedrozor@gmail.com).

Contributors

Catalin Trifanescu (AppliKr developer: application server. Steemind cofounder)

Fabien Janvier (AppliKr developer: website css, clipping algorithm, websocket server)

UltraSam (AppliKr developer: rdp client, http gateway)

Links