/Crunch

Insane(ly slow but wicked good) PNG image optimization
  1. Python 68.3%
  2. HTML 15.9%
  3. Shell 12.5%
  4. Makefile 3.3%
Python HTML Shell Makefile
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Find file
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP

Launching GitHub Desktop...

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching GitHub Desktop...

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching Xcode...

If nothing happens, download Xcode and try again.

Launching Visual Studio...

If nothing happens, download the GitHub extension for Visual Studio and try again.

Fetching latest commit…
Cannot retrieve the latest commit at this time.
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
bin/Crunch.app/Contents Crunch macOS GUI application v2.0.0 May 12, 2018
docs revised colors Crunch GUI About window May 12, 2018
html HTML for UI Mar 24, 2018
img Crunch v2.0.0 image optimization updates May 12, 2018
installer add v2.0.0 macOS GUI installer May 12, 2018
profile updated profile for v2.0.0 May 8, 2018
service/Crunch Image(s).workflow/Contents support for parallel image file optimization with macOS right click m… May 9, 2018
src fix image size in test file (updated for v2.0.0) May 12, 2018
testfiles added new image files for unit tests May 8, 2018
ui/MainMenu.nib created custom nib file to fix window size and prevent resizing Mar 24, 2018
.gitignore update gitignore May 11, 2018
CHANGELOG.md changelog update for v2.0.0 May 12, 2018
LICENSE.md year bump Mar 26, 2018
Makefile [Makefile] updated macos service install target, updated python test … May 10, 2018
README.md minor text update May 12, 2018
coverage.sh added Python coverage testing shell script May 3, 2018
dmg-builder.sh updated dmg builder script to automate SHA1 checksum files on installer Mar 26, 2018
tox.ini add tox.ini settings file for tox testing May 3, 2018

README.md

Crunch PNG file optimizationCrunch PNG file optimization Crunch PNG file optimization

GitHub release Build Status

About

Crunch is a tool for lossy PNG image file optimization. It combines selective bit depth, color type, and color palette reduction with zopfli DEFLATE compression algorithm encoding using the pngquant and zopflipng PNG optimization tools. This approach leads to a significant file size gain relative to lossless approaches at the expense of a relatively modest decrease in image quality (see example images below).

Historical benchmarks with the files included in Cédric Louvrier's PNG Test Corpus versus other commonly used PNG optimization software are available in BENCHMARKS.md.

Crunch PNG image optimization is available through the following applications in this repository:

  • crunch - a *nix command line executable that can be used on macOS, Linux, and Windows POSIX application deployment environments such as Cygwin
  • Crunch GUI - a native macOS drag and drop GUI tool
  • Crunch Image(s) service - a macOS right-click menu service for PNG images selected in the Finder

Install and Usage

Install and usage documentation links for each of the Crunch applications are available below.

crunch Command Line Executable

The crunch command line executable can be installed with make or manually. Please see the Install documentation.

Enter paths to your PNG image files as arguments to the crunch executable. Please see the Usage documentation.

Crunch macOS GUI Application

The Crunch native macOS GUI application can be installed with Homebrew or the dmg installer that can be downloaded from the repository releases. Please see the Install documentation.

Drag and drop one or more images on the application window to process your PNG files. Please see the Usage documentation.

Crunch Image(s) macOS Right Click Menu Service

The macOS right-click menu service "Crunch Image(s)" can be installed with make or manually by drag and drop in the macOS Finder. Please see the Install documentation.

Select one or more PNG images in the Finder, right-click, and select the Services > Crunch Image(s) menu item to process your files. Please see the Usage documentation.

Contents

Examples

The following examples demonstrate the benefits and disadvantages of the current iteration of Crunch's aggressive space saving optimization strategy. In many cases, the PNG optimization minimizes file size with an imperceptible decrease in image quality. In some cases, degradation of image quality is visible. For example, view the horizon line + clouds in the prairie photo below for a demonstration of the introduction of undesirable image artifacts in the image. Experiment with the image types that you use and please submit a report with examples of any images where the image quality falls short of expectations for production-ready files.

Photography Examples

Cat Image

  • Original Size: 583,398 bytes
  • Optimized Size: 195,430 bytes
  • DSSIM similarity score: 0.001504
Original

cat example pre optimization

Optimized

cat example post optimization

Sun's Rays

  • Original Size: 138,272
  • Optimized Size: 64,982
  • DSSIM similarity score: 0.000913
Original

sun rays example pre optimization

Optimized

sun rays example pre optimization

Prairie Image

  • Original Size: 196,794 bytes
  • Optimized Size: 77,968 bytes
  • DSSIM similarity score: 0.002988
Original

prarie example pre optimization

Optimized

prarie example post optimization

Illustration Examples

Robot Image

  • Original Size: 197,193 bytes
  • Optimized Size: 67,773 bytes
  • DSSIM similarity score: 0.000163
Original

robot example pre optimization

Optimized

robot example post optimization

Color Circle Image

  • Original Size: 249,251 bytes
  • Optiimized Size: 67,326 bytes
  • DSSIM similarity score: 0.002503
Original

colors example pre optimization

Optimized

colors example post optimization

Flowers Image

  • Original Size: 440,126 bytes
  • Optimized Size: 196,979 bytes
  • DSSIM similarity score: 0.000481
Original

748

Optimized

748

All images above were obtained from Pixabay and are dedicated to the public domain under the CC0 Public Domain Dedication.

Issue Reporting

Have you identified a problem? Please create a new issue report on the Github issue tracker so that we can address it.

Licenses

Crunch is licensed under the MIT license.

Embedded Software

pngquant is licensed under the Gnu General Public License, version 3. The pngquant source code is available here.

zopflipng is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. The zopflipng source code is available here.

See the LICENSE.md document for details and additional licensing information for this project.

Contributing

Contributions to the project are warmly welcomed. Please suggest enhancements as new issue reports on this repository. Source contributors should fork the git repository and submit changes as a Github pull request.

Acknowledgments

Crunch is a simple tool that makes excellent, free, open source software built by others more accessible. The hard work on the optimization engines that run Crunch has been performed by: