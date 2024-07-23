/ workers-sdk Public
workers-devprod released this
23 Jul 15:05
Minor Changes
#6295
ebc85c3Thanks @andyjessop! - feat: introduce an experimental flag for
wrangler typesto dynamically generate runtime types according to the user's project configuration.
#6272
084d39eThanks @emily-shen! - fix: add
legacy-assetsconfig and flag as alias of current
assetsbehavior
- The existing behavior of the
assetsconfig key/flag will change on August 15th.
legacy-assetswill preserve current functionality.
- The existing behavior of the