@workers-devprod workers-devprod released this 23 Jul 15:05
Minor Changes

  • #6295 ebc85c3 Thanks @andyjessop! - feat: introduce an experimental flag for wrangler types to dynamically generate runtime types according to the user's project configuration.

  • #6272 084d39e Thanks @emily-shen! - fix: add legacy-assets config and flag as alias of current assets behavior

    • The existing behavior of the assets config key/flag will change on August 15th.
    • legacy-assets will preserve current functionality.

Patch Changes

  • #6203 5462ead Thanks @geelen! - fix: Updating to match new D1 import/export API format

  • #6315 3fd94e7 Thanks @penalosa! - chore: Add RayID to wrangler login error message displayed when a user hits a bot challenge page

