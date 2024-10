DNS over HTTPS

A

AdFilter Perth: https://per.adfilter.net/dns-query

Sydney: https://syd.adfilter.net/dns-query

Adelaide: https://adl.adfilter.net/dns-query ✔️

✔️

✔️ Adblocking, aggregated statistics kept for 30 days. Also support DoT

Adfreedns https://adfreedns.top/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking. Also support DoT & DoQ

AdGuard Default: https://dns.adguard-dns.com/dns-query

Family protection: https://family.adguard-dns.com/dns-query

Uncensored: https://unfiltered.adguard-dns.com/dns-query

✔️

✔️

✔️ Default provides ad-blocking at DNS level, while Family protection adds adult site blocking. DNSSEC enabled and TLS 1.3. Also support DoT & DoQ

AhaDNS Blitz Uncensored : https://blitz.ahadns.com

OISD filter : https://blitz.ahadns.com/1:1 ✔️

✔️ Customizable globally distributed DoH-only server with no logging

AhaDNS Netherlands:

https://doh.nl.ahadns.net/dns-query ✔️ Also support DoT through dot.nl.ahadns.net . Deprecated in favor of AhaDNS Blitz

AliDNS https://dns.alidns.com/dns-query ✔️ Also support DoT & DoQ

André Kelpe https://doh.kel.pe ✔️ Block ads, also support DoT

Angry.im https://doh.angry.im/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, OpenNIC

anon.no https://dns.anon.no/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use AdGuard browsing security web service, also support DoT & DoQ

Anudeep https://secure.anudeep.me/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use Cloudflare upstream and AdGuard browsing security web service, also support DoT

Apollinaria https://dns.hypercute.eu/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream, also support DoT

applewebkit.dev https://dns.applewebkit.dev/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, also support DoT

ARKBO Technologies https://dns.arkbotech.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

arnor.org https://nsec.arnor.org/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, malware, phishing. support DoT, DoQ & DoH3. Only logs filtered URLs. Redirects some URLs for privacy. DNSSEC is enforced. (see DNS Disclaimer)

Artikel10 https://dns.artikel10.org/dns-query ✔️ Non-logging service based in Germany, also support DoT

Asteri Moon https://dns.asterimoon.com/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, also support DoT

auapi.fun https://dns.auapi.fun/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & gambling, support DoT & DoQ

Awan.ftp.sh Ads and gambling blocking : https://awan.ftp.sh/dns-query

Ads, gambling, drug, tobacco block : https://awan.ftp.sh/no-vice

Porn, ads, gambling, drug, tobacco block : https://awan.ftp.sh/noporn-cl

Unblocked : https://awan.ftp.sh/unblocked ✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️ Based in Japan, use Cloudflare upstream with malware and family filtering, AdGuard browsing security and parental control web service. Also support DoT & DoQ

B

bahopir188.dnshome.de https://bahopir188.dnshome.de/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, also support DoT

bermeitinger.eu https://dns.bermeitinger.eu/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, also support DoT

Bitdefender https://dns.bitdefender.net/dns-query ✔️ Also support DoT

BITServices https://dns.bitservices.io/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use Cloudflare upstream, also support DoT & DoQ

Blahdns Germany: https://doh-de.blahdns.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, non-logging, no ECS, DNSSEC ready, support OpenNIC & ENS, also support DoT

blaumer.dev https://dns.blaumer.dev/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream and AdGuard browsing security web service, also support DoT & DoQ

BlissDNS https://us1.blissdns.net/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, also support DoT & DoQ

Blokada DNS https://dns.blokada.org/dns-query ✔️ No logging, also support DoT

bod.lol https://d.bod.lol/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

bonis.de https://adguard.bonis.de/dns-query ✔️ Use AdGuard browsing security web service, also support DoT

Braene https://dns.braene.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

Brahma World https://dns.brahma.world/dns-query ✔️ No logging • Blocks Ads + Trackers + Malware + Phishing domains, DNSSEC ready • QNAME Minimization • No EDNS Client-Subnet • Also support DoT

Bravoc.one https://dns.bravoc.one/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, AdGuard browsing security web service

brembeck.cloud https://dns.brembeck.cloud/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & porn, use AdGuard browsing security and parental control web service

buckyfan.net https://goose.buckyfan.net/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

bugz.fr https://stratus.bugz.fr/dns-query ✔️ Ad & porn blocking, use AdGuard browsing security and parental control web service, also support DoT & DoQ

Burgas https://dns.burgas.pro/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream with malware filtering, support DoT

busold.ws https://dns.busold.ws/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, also support DoT

b612.me https://dns.b612.me/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream, also support DoT

C

cabbage.zone https://dns.cabbage.zone/dns-query ✔️ Block ads

cahlen.com https://dns.cahlen.com/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT & DoQ

Canarypwn https://doh.aaaab3n.moe/dns-query-114514 ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream

carter.me https://dns.carter.me/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use Cloudflare upstream

caspervk.net https://dns.caspervk.net/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

catchen121299.top https://catchen121299.top/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT & DoQ

CERT Estonia https://dns.cert.ee/dns-query ✔️ Block phishing, malware, porn & gambling, support DoT

chriswservers.com https://dns.chriswservers.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare and ControlD upstream

cippapp.com https://doh.cippapp.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream

CIRA Canadian Shield Private:

https://private.canadianshield.cira.ca/dns-query

Protected:

https://protected.canadianshield.cira.ca/dns-query

Family:

https://family.canadianshield.cira.ca/dns-query ✔️

✔️

✔️ Supports DNSSEC, DoT, keeps DNS traffic inside Canada.

Private: DNS resolution service that keeps your DNS data private from third-parties.

Protected: Includes Private features and adds malware and phishing blocking.

Family: Includes Protected and Private features and blocks pornographic content.

CleanBrowsing https://doh.cleanbrowsing.org/doh/family-filter/



Filter that allows some mixed-content sites: https://doh.cleanbrowsing.org/doh/adult-filter/



Malware blocking only: https://doh.cleanbrowsing.org/doh/security-filter/ ✔️ anycast DoH server with parental control (restricts access to adult content + enforces safe search), support DoT

Cloudflare https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query



Mozilla: https://mozilla.cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query



Block Malware: https://security.cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query



Block Malware and Adult Content: https://family.cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query



DNS64: https://dns64.cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query ✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️ Supports both -04 and -13 content-types, also support DoT

comff.net https://dns.comff.net/dns-query ✔️ Block ads

Comss https://dns.comss.one/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

Control D Unfiltered:

https://freedns.controld.com/p0

Malware (Block Malware):

https://freedns.controld.com/p1

Ads & Tracking (Block Malware + Ads & Tracking):

https://freedns.controld.com/p2

Social (Block Malware + Ads & Tracking + Social Networks):

https://freedns.controld.com/p3

Family Friendly (Block Malware + Ads & Tracking + Adult Content + Drugs):

https://freedns.controld.com/family

Uncensored (Unblock censored domains from various countries)

https://freedns.controld.com/uncensored



- 3rd Party Filters -



OISD - Full:

https://freedns.controld.com/x-oisd

OISD - Basic:

https://freedns.controld.com/x-oisd-basic

StevenBlack Unified:

https://freedns.controld.com/x-stevenblack

Dev Dan's Hosts:

https://freedns.controld.com/x-devdan

1Hosts - Mini:

https://freedns.controld.com/x-1hosts-mini

1Hosts - Lite:

https://freedns.controld.com/x-1hosts-lite

1Hosts - Pro:

https://freedns.controld.com/x-1hosts-pro

Hagezi's DNS - Light

https://freedns.controld.com/x-hagezi-light

Hagezi's DNS - Normal:

https://freedns.controld.com/x-hagezi-normal

Hagezi's DNS - Pro:

https://freedns.controld.com/x-hagezi-pro

Hagezi's DNS - Pro Plus:

https://freedns.controld.com/x-hagezi-proplus

Hagezi's DNS - Ultimate:

https://freedns.controld.com/x-hagezi-ultimate

Hagezi's DNS - TIF (Threat Intelligence Feeds)

https://freedns.controld.com/x-hagezi-tif

GoodbyeAds:

https://freedns.controld.com/x-goodbyeads

AdGuard Filter:

https://freedns.controld.com/x-adguard

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️ ControlD is a fully customizable anycast DNS service that allows you to not only block annoyances like malware, tracking, ads, IoT telemetry, and more but also unblock over 180 services through a network of proxies in over 100 cities, support DoT & DoQ

cornes.me https://doh.cornes.me/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT through dot.cornes.me

Crystalyx https://dns.crystalyx.net/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream and AdGuard browsing security web service, also support DoT & DoQ

csa-rz.de https://dns.csa-rz.de/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

cybertonic.tech https://dns.cybertonic.tech/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, supports DoT & DoQ

CycleWorld https://newd.rezyro.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads

CZ.NIC https://odvr.nic.cz/dns-query ✔️ Runs on Knot Resolver ( doh2 ), supports DNSSEC, provided by .cz TLD operator, support DoT

D

daarrk.tech https://dns.daarrk.tech/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT & DoQ

dantynes.cyou https://adguard.dantynes.cyou/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

datenquark.de https://dns.datenquark.de/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

dev-umbrellagov https://dns.dev-umbrellagov.com/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

diarbagus.id https://dns.diarbagus.id/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

Disconnect.app https://doh.disconnect.app/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream

dltuykfgp.top https://www.dltuykfgp.top/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & gambling, use Cloudflare upstream

dns.digitalsize.net https://dns.digitalsize.net/dns-query ✔️ A public, non-tracking, non-filtering DNS resolver with DNSSEC enabled and hosted in Germany. Support DoT

DNS4all https://doh.dns4all.eu/dns-query ✔️ Non-logging, support DoT & DoQ

dnsforge.de Adblocking : https://dnsforge.de/dns-query

Ads and pornblocking : https://clean.dnsforge.de/dns-query

Hard : https://hard.dnsforge.de/dns-query ✔️

✔️ No logging. Support DNSSEC. Hosted in Germany, support DoT & DoQ

dnsHome.de https://dns.dnshome.de/dns-query ✔️ Supports DoH/DoH3 DoT/DoQ and DNSCrypt, No logging, No blocking

dnslow.me https://dnslow.me/dns-query ✔️ A protective DNS that blocks Ads, Malware, Trackers, Phishing and Newly Registered Domains. Randomly forward requests to different upstreams for enhanced privacy. Support DoT

DNSPod https://dns.pub/dns-query ✔️ Operated by Tencent Cloud, support DoT

domreg.lt https://doh.domreg.lt/dns-query ✔️ Block porn & gambling, support DoT

dshubham.xyz https://agh.dshubham.xyz/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT & DoQ

d94.xyz https://dns.d94.xyz/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

d96.info https://dns.d96.info/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

E

easez.net https://adguard.easez.net/dns-query ✔️ Block ads

EDDI https://doh.eddi.net/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, also support DoT through dot.eddi.net

Edgeburn Media https://dns.edgeburnmedia.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT & DoQ

edison42.dev https://dns.edison42.dev/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

editechstudio https://dns.editechstudio.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & gambling

eliatofani.ovh https://eliatofani.ovh/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT & DoQ

ELIV DNS https://dns.eliv.kr/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, Fast Cloudflare (priority IP) connection, support DoT

engineer.web.id https://dns.engineer.web.id/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

Ersei https://doh.ersei.net/dns-query ✔️ Block ads

excdn.eu.org https://doh.excdn.eu.org ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream

F

faked.org https://dns.faked.org/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT & DoQ

familiamv.net https://dnsvps.familiamv.net/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

farshidhakimy.de https://dns.farshidhakimy.de/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT

farewellkou.click https://farewellkou.click/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream and AdGuard browsing security web service

FBI NICS E-Check https://nicsezcheckfbi.gov ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream with malware filtering

Feroz https://doh.li/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream

ffmuc.net https://doh.ffmuc.net/dns-query ✔️ DoH & DoT Server of Freifunk München. No logging, no filter, DNSSEC, OpenNIC, own recursion. More in our wiki

FLY_MC https://dns.flymc.cc/dns-query

https://dns.pari.network/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream

Foundation for Applied Privacy https://doh.applied-privacy.net/query ✔️ No query/IP logging, no filtering, QNAME minimization, no EDNS client subnet, TLS 1.3, DNSSEC, RFC7706, RFC8198, DoT

Froth.zone https://dns.froth.zone/dns-query ✔️ OpenNIC, support DoT & DoQ

frutuozo.com.br https://adguard.frutuozo.com.br/dns-query ✔️ Block ads

FutaDNS https://doh.futa.gg/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT through dot.futa.gg

G

gambini.org https://adguard.gambini.org/dns-query ✔️ Block ads

girino.org https://dns.girino.org/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

Google https://dns.google/dns-query

DNS64: https://dns64.dns.google/dns-query

https://8888.google/dns-query ✔️

✔️

✔️ Full RFC 8484 support, EDNS, DNSSEC, no filtering, support DoT

Gorgeous Japan: https://nana-is.so-gorgeo.us.kg/dns-query

Japan: https://tetty-is.so-gorgeo.us.kg/dns-query

Japan: https://luna-is.so-gorgeo.us.kg/dns-query

Singapore: https://mita-is.so-gorgeo.us.kg/dns-query

India: https://yussy-is.so-gorgeo.us.kg/dns-query

South Africa: https://nova-is.so-gorgeo.us.kg/dns-query

Netherlands: https://nindy-is.so-gorgeo.us.kg/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use Cloudflare upstream with malware filtering and AdGuard browsing security web service

Gottlieb Freitag https://dns.glf.wtf/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

grisumedia.de https://dnsblock.grisumedia.de/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

guardmydns.com https://dns.guardmydns.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

gutwe.in https://dns.gutwe.in/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

H

Hacki https://dns.deadsec.net/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream

Hakase https://dns.haka.se/dns-query ✔️ Block ads

hannielzhang.com https://dns.hannielzhang.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream and AdGuard browsing security web service

hfgx.shop https://hfgx.shop/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT & DoQ

home-server.store https://home-server.store/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT & DoQ

Hongjun Li https://dns.lihj.me/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream

Hoody https://dns.hoody.com/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

hoservers.com https://dns.hoservers.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT & DoQ

huas.me https://dns.huas.me/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT & DoQ

Huque https://doth.huque.com/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

Hurricane Electric https://ordns.he.net ✔️ Support DoT & DoQ

I

ikarosalpha.xyz https://ikarosalpha.xyz/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking and AdGuard browsing security web service

Inclusio https://dns.inclusioproject.com/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

indybanipal.com https://dns.indybanipal.com/dns-query ✔️ Ad & porn blocking, use AdGuard parental control web service, support DoT & DoQ

Inforlogia https://dns.inforlogia.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

Internet Initiative Japan https://public.dns.iij.jp/dns-query ✔️ Planned to run until March 2027, support DoT

Ishan Jain https://dns.ishan.pw/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & gambling, support DoT & DoQ

is0mino.com https://dns.is0mino.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

J

jhangy.us https://dns.jhangy.us/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & gambling, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

jkdns.me https://jkdns.me/dns-query ✔️ Block ads

johanliebert.top https://adguard.johanliebert.top/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use AdGuard browsing security web service

johneldenring.lol https://johneldenring.lol/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

Jupitr DNS https://dns.jupitrdns.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT & DoQ

Justin Counts https://ad.justincounts.com/dns-query ✔️ Use AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT

K

kapite.in https://dns.kapite.in/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & gambling, use Cloudflare upstream with malware filtering and AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT & DoQ

Karadağlar https://dns.karadag.me/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

kastner-online.de https://dns.kastner-online.de/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

kawa.tf https://dns.kawa.tf/dns-query ✔️ OpenNIC, block ads

kebree.fr https://dns.kebree.fr/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT

kepegawaiandju.id https://chr.kepegawaiandju.id/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

Kerekes https://dns.kerekes.xyz/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT

kescher https://dns.kescher.at/dns-query ✔️ DNSSEC-validating, support DoT & DoQ

ketan.dev https://pihole.aws.ketan.dev/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

keviland https://dns.keviland.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT & DoQ

khon.dev https://adg.khon.dev/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream

Koala https://dns.koala.us.to/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, support DoT

Konikoni428 https://adguard.konikoni428.com/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, support DoT

Kosan https://dns.kosan.moe/dns-query ✔️ Block ads

kpsn.org https://dart.kpsn.org/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

krctech.dev https://adblock.krctech.dev/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

kukal.cz https://dns.kukal.cz/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

kumoumi.net https://dns.kumoumi.net/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

kuuhaku.moe https://dns.kuuhaku.moe/dns-query ✔️ OpenNIC, support DoT

k3nny.fr https://dns.k3nny.fr/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

L

La Contre-Voie https://doh.lacontrevoie.fr/dns-query ✔️ Supports DNSSEC and IPv6, not logging queries' content, uses unbound. Commits for net neutrality, hosted in France.

LavaDNS Finland: https://eu1.dns.lavate.ch/dns-query ✔️ DoH server in Finland. OpenNIC, no logging, no filtering, no ECS, DNSSEC support.

lepilleur.com https://dns.lepilleur.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & gambling, use AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT

lesuo.top https://lesuo.top/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

Levonet https://dns.levonet.sk/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

Lindung Adblocking: https://lindung.pp.ua/dns-query

Ad & porn blocking: https://lindung.pp.ua/family ✔️

✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream with malware and family filtering, AdGuard browsing security and parental control web service

LobbyGod https://dns.lobbygod.com/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

LuMa Medien https://dns.luma-medien.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT & DoQ

l337.site https://dns.l337.site/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT & DoQ

M

marasov.id https://dns.marasov.id/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream

Marbled Fennec Networks / FurrIX https://multi.dns.marbledfennec.net/dns-query ✔️ OpenNIC compatible, support for DoT and DoH, Small community project providing two name servers, IPv4/IPv6

Marco Fox https://dns.technologycage.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT

mateo.ovh https://dns.mateo.ovh/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & porn, use Cloudflare upstream, AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT & DoQ

Mathijs Ronald Lermer https://dns.lermer.nl/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & gambling, support DoT

MC Host https://doh.serverhost.no/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & porn, use Cloudflare upstream with malware filtering

mc-sft.cn https://mc-sft.cn/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & gambling, support DoT & DoQ

meddy94.de https://adguard.meddy94.de/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, support DoT

melvin2204.nl https://dns.melvin2204.nl/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

meshkov.info https://testaghome.meshkov.info/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT

mh4ckt3mh4ckt1c4s.xyz https://dns.mh4ckt3mh4ckt1c4s.xyz/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

michelo.line.pm https://michelo.line.pm/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream with malware filtering and AdGuard browsing security web service. Also support DoT & DoQ

mismat.ch https://netcup.mismat.ch/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT & DoQ

m-it.ro https://addns1.m-it.ro/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream and AdGuard browsing security web service

mmmalia.com https://doh.mmmalia.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & porn, use AdGuard parental control web service

mnet-online.de https://dns.mnet-online.de/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

mobik https://dnstls.mobik.com/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

moderateinfra.net https://nue2.moderateinfra.net/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT & DoQ

momou! DNS Adblock: https://dns.momou.ch/dns-query

Kids filter: https://dns.momou.ch/dns-query/kids

Unfiltered: https://dns.momou.ch/dns-query/unfiltered ✔️ Block ads, kids filter use AdGuard browsing security and parental control web service, support DoT

Mullvad Non-blocking https://dns.mullvad.net/dns-query

Adblocking https://adblock.dns.mullvad.net/dns-query

Ad & malware blocking https://base.dns.mullvad.net/dns-query

Ad, malware, social media blocking https://extended.dns.mullvad.net/dns-query

Ad, malware, social media, adult content and gamble blocking https://all.dns.mullvad.net/dns-query

Ad, malware, adult content and gamble blocking https://family.dns.mullvad.net/dns-query ✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️ Public DoH server in US, DE, GB, SG, and SE with QNAME minimization, audited by Assured, support DoT

mydns.network Uncensored: https://freedom.mydns.network/dns-query

Paranoia (no Google/Cloudflare): https://paranoia.mydns.network/dns-query

Adblocking: https://adblock.mydns.network/dns-query

Family: https://family.mydns.network/dns-query ✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️ Public DoH server powered by Cloudflare Workers. Uniquely disguises your queries by relaying queries your behalf to upstream DoH servers with no IP address information. Open source, deploy your own instance at any time! Also support DoT

N

nako.kr https://dns.nako.kr/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream

neeb.it https://dns.neeb.it/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

neon0404.space https://adguard.neon0404.space/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

nerdytechgeeks.co.za https://ns.nerdytechgeeks.co.za/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & gambling, support DoT & DoQ

Net Raptor https://dns.netraptor.com.au/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT & DoQ

NetVPN https://dns.netvpn.net/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

NextDNS https://dns.nextdns.io ✔️ The first cloud-based private DNS service that gives you full control over what is allowed and what is blocked on the Internet. 300,000 domain resolution per month is free with non-filtering afterward until the end of the month. Granular dashboard, Each account can create multiple configurations, which can be used for multiple devices with prefixes to track activities on the dashboard. Create a config ID, support DoT & DoQ

nhtsky https://dns.nhtsky.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

niaox.com https://d.niaox.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

NIC.LV https://doh.lv/dns-query

https://doh.nic.lv/dns-query ✔️

✔️ Run by .lv TLD registry , support DoT

Nightly Moon Adblocking https://nightlymoon.us.kg/dns-query

Adblocking & porn blocking https://nightlymoon.us.kg/family ✔️

✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream with malware and family filtering, AdGuard browsing security and parental control web service

niko.NWPS.fi Family Filter: https://ns.nwps.fi/dns-query/family

Security Filter: https://ns.nwps.fi/dns-query/public ✔️ Block ads, hosted in Helsinki, support DoT, use AdGuard browsing security and parental filtering web service.

Ningkelle Adblock: https://dns.ningkelle.id/dns-query

Family: https://family.dns.ningkelle.id/dns-query ✔️ Block ads. Adblock endpoint uses Cloudflare upstream, Family endpoint uses AdGuard browsing security and parental filtering web service. Support DoT.

NiYaWe https://doh.niyawe.de/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT through dot.niyawe.de

Njalla https://dns.njal.la/dns-query ✔️ Non logging, based in Sweden

nodoa.me https://dns.nodoa.me/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

nonexiste.net https://kiri.nonexiste.net/dns-query ✔️ Block porn & gambling

novali.date https://dns.novali.date/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

ns71.net https://dnscache0.ns71.net/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

numerus https://dns.numerus.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream and AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT & DoQ

nymterm.com https://qdns02.nymterm.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use AdGuard browsing security web service

O

Odin https://dns.odinpl.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

ofdoom.net https://dns.ofdoom.net/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

oliviertv https://dns.oliviertv.co.za/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use Cloudflare upstream with malware filtering, support DoT

OpenLoop https://ag.apollohct.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

ourvau.lt https://dns.ourvau.lt/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream

o51r15.com https://ha.o51r15.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use AdGuard browsing security web service

P

PaesaDNS https://dns.paesa.es/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, non-logging, use Cloudflare upstream with malware filtering

Paulo https://paulo.nom.za/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use Cloudflare upstream with malware filtering and AdGuard browsing security web service

Pavol Decky https://dns.decky.eu/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

phillipjberry.net https://dns.phillipjberry.net/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use AdGuard browsing security and parental control web service, support DoT & DoQ

pietjacobs.be https://dns1.pietjacobs.be/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use Cloudflare upstream with malware filtering

PlumeDNS https://privacy.plumedns.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

pooblet.co.za https://pooblet.co.za/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use Cloudflare upstream

PragmaSEC https://dns.pragmasec.nl/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT & DoQ

propheci.xyz https://dns.propheci.xyz/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & porn, use ControlD upstream, support DoT & DoQ

Pubhole https://doh.archuser.org/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, also resolves OpenNIC, support DoT

Q

Quadrant Information Security https://doh.qis.io/dns-query ✔️ Non logging and non filtering, support DoT through dns-tls.qis.io

Quad9 9.9.9.9 (Secure): A threat-blocking, privacy-first recursive DNS service.

https://dns.quad9.net/dns-query



9.9.9.10 (No Threat Blocking): For users who want to take advantage of privacy-first recursive DNS service, but do not want threat blocking.

https://dns10.quad9.net/dns-query



9.9.9.11 (Secure + ECS): For users who do not route to the closest-possible Quad9 location, use 9.9.9.11 for better CDN performance.

https://dns11.quad9.net/dns-query



9.9.9.12 (No Threat Blocking + ECS): For users who do not route to the closest-possible Quad9 location, and also do not want threat blocking, use 9.9.9.12 for better CDN performance.

https://dns12.quad9.net/dns-query ✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️ 9.9.9.9 - Malware blocking, DNSSEC validation

9.9.9.10 - No malware blocking, no DNSSEC validation

9.9.9.11 - Malware blocking, DNSSEC validation, ECS enabled

9.9.9.12 - No malware blocking, no DNSSEC validation, ECS enabled, support DoT

Quiet Rocks https://dns.quiet.rocks/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

QWER DNS https://ant.dns.qwer.pw/dns-query

https://dog.dns.qwer.pw/dns-query

https://lion.dns.qwer.pw/dns-query

https://frog.dns.qwer.pw/dns-query

https://tiger.dns.qwer.pw/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT on port 853 and DoQ on port 784

R

Rabbit DNS Non filtering: https://dns.rabbitdns.org/dns-query

Malware filtering: https://security.rabbitdns.org/dns-query

Malware and adult filtering: https://family.rabbitdns.org/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream with malware and family filtering

RAL9005 https://ns.ral9005.org/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

redhosting.com.ar https://dns.redhosting.com.ar/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & gambling, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

redvau.lt https://dns.redvau.lt/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream

reitmeier.me https://dns.reitmeier.me/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream , support DoT & DoQ

reckoningslug.name https://dns.reckoningslug.name/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream

repomansd https://dns.falkenthal.org/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

Restena https://dnspub.restena.lu/dns-query ✔️ DNSSEC validation, support DoT

RetakeCS https://dns.retakecs.com/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT & DoQ

RobinGroppe.de https://dns.rbn.gr/dns-query ✔️ Malware blocking, DNSSEC validation, support DoT

robotboard.de https://vps.robotboard.de/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

roedel.cloud https://dns.roedel.cloud/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT & DoQ

rslvr.eu https://dns.rslvr.eu/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

S

SafeServe https://safeservedns.com/dns-query ✔️ Operated by Namecheap, support DoT

Sari https://dns.sarilouis.com/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

sec511.com https://dns.sec511.com/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream

senthil.us https://adguard.senthil.us/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & porn

seiffert.me https://dns.seiffert.me/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream

shareworx.net https://dns.shareworx.net/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

Sheggi https://dns.sheggi.ch/dns-query ✔️ Porn blocking, use Cloudflare upstream with malware and family filtering, support DoT

Shimul D https://dns.shimul.me/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & gambling, support DoT

shoupperuser.com https://adguard.shoupperuser.com/dns-query ✔️ Ad & porn blocking, use AdGuard browsing security and parental control web service, support DoT

silen.org https://dns.silen.org/dns-query ✔️ Block ads

skrep.eu https://dns.skrep.eu/dns-query ✔️ OpenNIC, block ads, support DoT & DoQ

Slinkyman.net https://dns.slinkyman.net/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

SmartGuard https://dns.smartguard.io/dns-query ✔️ Customizable policy and filtering, support DoT

stevenz https://dns.stevenz.net/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT & DoQ

stirringphoto.com https://dns.stirringphoto.com/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

StormyCloud https://dns.stormycloud.org/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

suhaila.dev https://dns.suhaila.dev/dns-query ✔️ Block ads

Sundalandia Adblock https://sundalandia.pp.ua/dns-query

Family filter https://sundalandia.pp.ua/family ✔️

✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream with malware and family filtering, AdGuard browsing security and parental control web service

sunnygyl.com https://sunnygyl.com/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

superstefan.win https://dns.superstefan.win/dns-query ✔️ Adblocking, use Cloudflare upstream

sv-zauner.at https://dns.sv-zauner.at/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, OpenNIC, support DoT & DoQ

Switch https://dns.switch.ch/dns-query ✔️ Block porn & gambling, support DoT

szpadel.ovh https://dns.szpadel.ovh/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

T

t53.de https://dns.t53.de/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

thebuckners.org https://dns.thebuckners.org/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

thethorsens.org https://blocker.thethorsens.org/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare and ControlD upstream, support DoT & DoQ

thio.me https://doh.thio.me/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

tierradeayala.com https://dns.tierradeayala.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads

TipsyCoffee https://dns.tipsy.coffee/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & gambling, support DoT

TN Photography https://adb.timnichollsphotography.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

TrcNeTin https://ns.trcnet.fi/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

TWNIC https://dns.twnic.tw/dns-query ✔️ No source IP logging. Operated by Quad101 project, according to this announcement

Tiarap https://doh.tiar.app/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, tracking, malware, scam and phising domains. No Logging, dns0x20, No ECS, DNSSEC Validation

U

UncensoredDNS https://anycast.uncensoreddns.org/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT & DoQ

unx.io https://dns.unx.io/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

Usable Privacy https://adfree.usableprivacy.net/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

V

Vault 81 https://dns.vault81.de/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream

VIA https://doh.viatech.com.tw/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream

Virga DNS Adblocking https://virga.pp.ua/dns-query

Adblocking & porn blocking https://virga.pp.ua/porn ✔️

✔️ Server in Japan, use Cloudflare upstream with malware and family filtering, AdGuard browsing security and parental control web service, support DoT & DoQ

vorlif.org https://vorlif.org/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

W

wang art https://dns.wang.art/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

webnmail.de https://doh.webnmail.de/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT through dot.webnmail.de

WEG B72 https://dns.b72.com/dns-query ✔️ OpenNIC, block ads, gambling & porn, support DoT

Wikimedia DNS https://wikimedia-dns.org/dns-query ✔️ No filtering, no ECS except for Wikimedia-run servers, QNAME minimization enabled, DNSSEC validation enforced. Requests are served by the nearest Wikimedia data center, support DoT

wil.cloud https://dns-1.wil.cloud/dns-query

https://dns-2.wil.cloud/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream

X

xlion.tw https://dns.xlion.tw/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream and AdGuard browsing security web service

Xstl DNS SK Broadband: https://dns.seia.io/dns-query

Oracle Cloud: https://secondary.dns.seia.io/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT, hosted in South Korea

xuming.studio https://dns.xuming.studio/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream

Y

Yarp https://yarp.lefolgoc.net/dns-query ✔️

✔️ Hosted in France, no logging, support DoT

your-dns https://your-dns.run/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT

Youcef Badaoui https://net01.youcef.io/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & porn, use AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT & DoQ

Z

zdn.ro https://zdn.ro/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream and AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT & DoQ

zknt.org https://doh.zknt.org/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT

zxilly https://dns.learningman.top/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream

0-9

0ms Unfiltered: https://0ms.dev/dns-query

Adblock: https://0ms.dev/dns-adblock ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream

0ooo.icu https://dns.0ooo.icu/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream, support DoT & DoQ

0rz.ing https://dns.0rz.ing/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use Cloudflare upstream

0x55 https://dns.0x55.net/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT & DoQ

123000123.xyz https://123000123.xyz/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, use AdGuard browsing security web service, support DoT

3wv.de https://dns.3wv.de/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

4NetGuides https://ns2.4netguides.org/dns-query ✔️ Block ads, support DoT

5ososea Family: https://family.5ososea.com/dns-query

Children: https://kids.5ososea.com/dns-query ✔️ Block ads & porn, use Cloudflare upstream with family filtering and AdGuard browsing security web service

52306.org https://dns.52306.org/dns-query ✔️ Support DoT & DoQ

688447.xyz https://dns.688447.xyz/dns-query ✔️ Use Cloudflare upstream

Others

@null31 https://ibuki.cgnat.net/dns-query ✔️ Based in Brazil / doh-server (nginx - unbound) / dot-server (unbound) / DNSSEC / QNAME minimization / Uncensored / no logging, no ECS, hosted on Oracle Cloud VPS by null31, support DoT