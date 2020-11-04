Both IPv4 and IPv6 are supported. Note that nf_conntrack_ipv4 or nf_conntrack_ipv6 kernel modules must be loaded beforehand.

SOCKS5 and HTTP proxy (CONNECT)

We recommend using SOCKS5 server if available. Take a look at our SOCKS server usocksd if you are looking for.

HTTP proxies often prohibits CONNECT method to make connections to ports other than 443. Make sure your HTTP proxy allows CONNECT to the ports you want.