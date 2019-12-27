Skip to content

/ spleeter

Deezer source separation library including pretrained models.
deezer python tensorflow audio-processing deep-learning model
Python Dockerfile Jupyter Notebook Makefile
  1. Python 90.5%
  2. Dockerfile 5.5%
  3. Jupyter Notebook 3.2%
  4. Makefile 0.8%
Branch: master
Find file
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP

Launching GitHub Desktop

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching GitHub Desktop

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching Xcode

If nothing happens, download Xcode and try again.

Launching Visual Studio

If nothing happens, download the GitHub extension for Visual Studio and try again.

romi1502
romi1502 Added new config for processing until 16kHz
1
Latest commit fc1e3d9 Dec 27, 2019
Permalink
Type Name Latest commit message Commit time
Failed to load latest commit information.
.circleci feat: add gpu python image Nov 21, 2019
.github fix: add missing member Nov 6, 2019
configs Initial commit from private spleeter Oct 28, 2019
docker fix: dockerfiles Nov 22, 2019
images Initial commit Sep 26, 2019
spleeter Added new config for processing until 16kHz Dec 27, 2019
tests Fix file naming tuple bug Nov 23, 2019
.gitignore fix: conda deploy Nov 19, 2019
LICENSE Initial commit from private spleeter Oct 28, 2019
MANIFEST.in fix: embedded configuration link Oct 28, 2019
Makefile fix: project name mapping Nov 21, 2019
README.md Update README.md Dec 18, 2019
audio_example.mp3 Initial commit from private spleeter Oct 28, 2019
requirements.txt fix: add python version wf Nov 9, 2019
setup.py Added new config for processing until 16kHz Dec 27, 2019
spleeter.ipynb fix: remove embedded output from notebook Nov 5, 2019

README.md

CircleCI PyPI - Python Version PyPI version Conda Docker Pulls Open In Colab Gitter chat

About

Spleeter is the Deezer source separation library with pretrained models written in Python and uses Tensorflow. It makes it easy to train source separation model (assuming you have a dataset of isolated sources), and provides already trained state of the art model for performing various flavour of separation :

  • Vocals (singing voice) / accompaniment separation (2 stems)
  • Vocals / drums / bass / other separation (4 stems)
  • Vocals / drums / bass / piano / other separation (5 stems)

2 stems and 4 stems models have state of the art performances on the musdb dataset. Spleeter is also very fast as it can perform separation of audio files to 4 stems 100x faster than real-time when run on a GPU.

We designed Spleeter so you can use it straight from command line as well as directly in your own development pipeline as a Python library. It can be installed with Conda, with pip or be used with Docker.

Quick start

Want to try it out ? Just clone the repository and install a Conda environment to start separating audio file as follows:

git clone https://github.com/Deezer/spleeter
conda install -c conda-forge spleeter
spleeter separate -i spleeter/audio_example.mp3 -p spleeter:2stems -o output

You should get two separated audio files (vocals.wav and accompaniment.wav) in the output/audio_example folder.

Windows users

It appears that sometimes the shortcut command spleeter does not work properly on windows. This is a known issue that we will hopefully fix soon. In the meantime replace spleeter separate by python -m spleeter separate in the above line and it should work.

For a more detailed documentation, please check the repository wiki

Want to try it out but don't want to install anything ? we've setup a Google Colab

Reference

If you use Spleeter in your work, please cite:

@misc{spleeter2019,
  title={Spleeter: A Fast And State-of-the Art Music Source Separation Tool With Pre-trained Models},
  author={Romain Hennequin and Anis Khlif and Felix Voituret and Manuel Moussallam},
  howpublished={Late-Breaking/Demo ISMIR 2019},
  month={November},
  note={Deezer Research},
  year={2019}
}

License

The code of Spleeter is MIT-licensed.

Disclaimer

If you plan to use Spleeter on copyrighted material, make sure you get proper authorization from right owners beforehand.

Note

This repository include a demo audio file audio_example.mp3 which is an excerpt from Slow Motion Dream by Steven M Bryant (c) copyright 2011 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/stevieb357/34740 Ft: CSoul,Alex Beroza & Robert Siekawitch

You can’t perform that action at this time.