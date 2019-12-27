About
Spleeter is the Deezer source separation library with pretrained models written in Python and uses Tensorflow. It makes it easy to train source separation model (assuming you have a dataset of isolated sources), and provides already trained state of the art model for performing various flavour of separation :
- Vocals (singing voice) / accompaniment separation (2 stems)
- Vocals / drums / bass / other separation (4 stems)
- Vocals / drums / bass / piano / other separation (5 stems)
2 stems and 4 stems models have state of the art performances on the musdb dataset. Spleeter is also very fast as it can perform separation of audio files to 4 stems 100x faster than real-time when run on a GPU.
We designed Spleeter so you can use it straight from command line as well as directly in your own development pipeline as a Python library. It can be installed with Conda, with pip or be used with Docker.
Quick start
Want to try it out ? Just clone the repository and install a Conda environment to start separating audio file as follows:
git clone https://github.com/Deezer/spleeter
conda install -c conda-forge spleeter
spleeter separate -i spleeter/audio_example.mp3 -p spleeter:2stems -o output
You should get two separated audio files (
vocals.wav and
accompaniment.wav)
in the
output/audio_example folder.
Windows users
It appears that sometimes the shortcut command
spleeter does not work properly on windows. This is a known issue that we will hopefully fix soon. In the meantime replace
spleeter separate by
python -m spleeter separate in the above line and it should work.
For a more detailed documentation, please check the repository wiki
Want to try it out but don't want to install anything ? we've setup a Google Colab
Reference
- Deezer Research - Source Separation Engine Story - deezer.io blog post:
- Music Source Separation tool with pre-trained models / ISMIR2019 extended abstract
If you use Spleeter in your work, please cite:
@misc{spleeter2019,
title={Spleeter: A Fast And State-of-the Art Music Source Separation Tool With Pre-trained Models},
author={Romain Hennequin and Anis Khlif and Felix Voituret and Manuel Moussallam},
howpublished={Late-Breaking/Demo ISMIR 2019},
month={November},
note={Deezer Research},
year={2019}
}
License
The code of Spleeter is MIT-licensed.
Disclaimer
If you plan to use Spleeter on copyrighted material, make sure you get proper authorization from right owners beforehand.
Note
This repository include a demo audio file
audio_example.mp3 which is an excerpt
from Slow Motion Dream by Steven M Bryant (c) copyright 2011 Licensed under a Creative
Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/stevieb357/34740
Ft: CSoul,Alex Beroza & Robert Siekawitch