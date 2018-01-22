🚀⭐ Spaceship ZSH
A Zsh prompt for Astronauts.
Spaceship is a minimalistic, powerful and extremely customizable Zsh prompt. It combines everything you may need for convenient work, without unnecessary complications, like a real spaceship.
Currently it shows:
- Clever hostname and username displaying.
- Prompt character turns red if the last command exits with non-zero code.
- Current Git branch and rich repo status:
?— untracked changes;
+— uncommitted changes in the index;
!— unstaged changes;
»— renamed files;
✘— deleted files;
$— stashed changes;
=— unmerged changes;
⇡— ahead of remote branch;
⇣— behind of remote branch;
⇕— diverged chages.
-
- Current Mercurial branch and rich repo status:
?— untracked changes;
+— uncommitted changes in the index;
!— unstaged changes;
✘— deleted files;
-
- Indicator for jobs in the background (
✦).
- Current Node.js version, through nvm/nodenv/n (
⬢).
- Current Ruby version, through rvm/rbenv/chruby (
💎).
- Current Elixir version, through kiex/exenv/elixir (
💧).
- Current Swift version, through swiftenv (
🐦).
- Current Xcode version, through xenv (
🛠).
- Current Go version (
🐹).
- Current PHP version (
🐘).
- Current Rust version (
𝗥).
- Current version of Haskell Tool Stack (
λ).
- Current Julia version (
ஃ).
- Current Docker version and connected machine (
🐳).
- Current Amazon Web Services (AWS) profile (
☁️) (Using named profiles).
- Current Python virtualenv.
- Current Conda virtualenv (
🅒).
- Current Python pyenv (
🐍).
- Current .NET SDK version, through dotnet-cli (
.NET).
- Current Ember.js version, through ember-cli (
🐹).
- Current Kubectl context (
☸️).
- Package version, if there's is a package in current directory (
📦).
- Current battery level and status:
⇡- charging;
⇣- discharging;
•- fully charged.
-
- Current Vi-mode mode (with handy aliases for temporarily enabling).
- Optional exit-code of last command (how to enable).
- Optional time stamps 12/24hr in format (how to enable).
- Execution time of the last command if it exceeds the set threshold.
Want more features? Please, open an issue or send pull request.
Preview
You can find more examples with different color schemes in Screenshots wiki-page.
Requirements
For correct work you will first need:
zsh(v5.0.6 or recent) must be installed.
- Powerline Font must be installed and used in your terminal.
Installing
npm
npm install -g spaceship-prompt
Done. This command should link
spaceship.zsh as
prompt_spaceship_setup to your
$fpath and set
prompt spaceship in
.zshrc. Just reload your terminal.
oh-my-zsh
Clone this repo:
git clone https://github.com/denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt.git "$ZSH_CUSTOM/themes/spaceship-prompt"
Symlink
spaceship.zsh-theme to your oh-my-zsh custom themes directory:
ln -s "$ZSH_CUSTOM/themes/spaceship-prompt/spaceship.zsh-theme" "$ZSH_CUSTOM/themes/spaceship.zsh-theme"
Set
ZSH_THEME="spaceship" in your
.zshrc.
prezto
- Follow prezto-contrib#usage to clone
prezto-contribto the proper location.
- Enable the
contrib-promptmodule (before the
promptmodule).
- Set
zstyle ':prezto:module:prompt' theme 'spaceship'in your
.zpreztorc.
antigen
Add the following snippet in your `~/.zshrc``:
antigen theme https://github.com/denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt spaceship
antibody
Update your
.zshrc file with the following line:
antibody bundle denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt
zgen
Add the following line to your
~/.zshrc where you're adding your other Zsh plugins:
zgen load denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt spaceship
zplug
Use this command in your
.zshrc to load Spaceship as prompt theme:
zplug denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt, use:spaceship.zsh, from:github, as:theme
Manual
If you have problems with approches above, follow these instructions:
- Clone this repo
git clone https://github.com/denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt.git
- Symlink
spaceship.zshto somewhere in
$fpathas
prompt_spaceship_setup.
- Initialize prompt system and choose
spaceship.
Example
Run
echo $fpath to see possible location and link
spaceship.zsh there, like:
$ ln -sf "$PWD/spaceship.zsh" "/usr/local/share/zsh/site-functions/prompt_spaceship_setup"
For a user-specific installation, simply add a directory to
$fpath for that user in
.zshrc:
fpath=( "$HOME/.zfunctions" $fpath )
Then install the theme like this:
$ ln -sf "$PWD/spaceship.zsh" "$HOME/.zfunctions/prompt_spaceship_setup"
For initializing prompt system add this to your
.zshrc:
# .zshrc
autoload -U promptinit; promptinit
prompt spaceship
Customization
Spaceship works well out of the box, but you can customize almost everything if you want.
- Options — Tweak section's behavior with tons of options.
- API — Define a custom section that will do exactly what you want.
You have ability to customize or disable specific elements of Spaceship. All options must be overridden in your
.zshrc file after the theme.
Also, take a look at popular option presets or share your own configuration on Presets wiki page.
Troubleshooting
Have a trouble? Take a look at out Troubleshooting page.
Still struggling? Please, file an issue, describe your problem and we will gladly help you.
Team
|Denys Dovhan
|Salmanul Farzy
|Maxim Baz
Donate
Hi! I work on this project in my spare time, beside my primary job. I hope enjoy using Spaceship, and if you do, please, buy me a cup of tea
|Credit/Debit card
|Bitcoin
|Ethereum
|Donate with LiqPay
|
1FrPrQb6ACTkbSBAz9PduJWrDFfq41Ggb4
|
0x6aF39C917359897ae6969Ad682C14110afe1a0a1
I would appreciate your support! Thank you!
License
MIT © Denys Dovhan