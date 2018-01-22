/spaceship-prompt

🚀⭐️ A Zsh prompt for Astronauts
  1. Shell 100.0%
Shell
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit c33a02c Jan 22, 2018 @denysdovhan denysdovhan 3.0.3
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
.github Merge branch '3.0' into 3.0-docs Jan 17, 2018
docs Update battery section docs (fixes #335) Jan 20, 2018
lib a65a2f0 should use print' since echo breakes prompt Jan 17, 2018
logos Add icons and docs scripts Jan 16, 2018
scripts Change interpreter to zsh Jan 20, 2018
sections Don't check for deactivate to detect a virtualenv (#301) Jan 22, 2018
.editorconfig Add .editorconfig. Close #85 May 5, 2017
.gitignore Drop lockfiles Jan 17, 2018
CONTRIBUTING.md Suggest to use new branch for PRs Jan 18, 2018
LICENSE.md Update licence year as range Jan 19, 2018
README.md Merge pull request #330 from segevfiner/oh-my-zsh-installation-readme Jan 22, 2018
SUMMARY.md Generate GitBook Jan 15, 2018
book.json Rename spaceship-zsh-theme -> spaceship-prompt Jan 17, 2018
package.json 3.0.3 Jan 22, 2018
preview.gif New preview.gif May 6, 2017
spaceship.zsh 3.0.3 Jan 22, 2018
spaceship.zsh-theme Add link for spaceship.zsh-theme. (#22) Jun 26, 2016

README.md

🚀⭐ Spaceship ZSH

NPM version Zsh Donate with card Donate with Bitcoin Donate with Ethereum

A Zsh prompt for Astronauts.

Spaceship is a minimalistic, powerful and extremely customizable Zsh prompt. It combines everything you may need for convenient work, without unnecessary complications, like a real spaceship.

Currently it shows:

  • Clever hostname and username displaying.
  • Prompt character turns red if the last command exits with non-zero code.
  • Current Git branch and rich repo status:
    • ? — untracked changes;
    • + — uncommitted changes in the index;
    • ! — unstaged changes;
    • » — renamed files;
    • — deleted files;
    • $ — stashed changes;
    • = — unmerged changes;
    • — ahead of remote branch;
    • — behind of remote branch;
    • — diverged chages.
  • Current Mercurial branch and rich repo status:
    • ? — untracked changes;
    • + — uncommitted changes in the index;
    • ! — unstaged changes;
    • — deleted files;
  • Indicator for jobs in the background ().
  • Current Node.js version, through nvm/nodenv/n ().
  • Current Ruby version, through rvm/rbenv/chruby (💎).
  • Current Elixir version, through kiex/exenv/elixir (💧).
  • Current Swift version, through swiftenv (🐦).
  • Current Xcode version, through xenv (🛠).
  • Current Go version (🐹).
  • Current PHP version (🐘).
  • Current Rust version (𝗥).
  • Current version of Haskell Tool Stack (λ).
  • Current Julia version ().
  • Current Docker version and connected machine (🐳).
  • Current Amazon Web Services (AWS) profile (☁️) (Using named profiles).
  • Current Python virtualenv.
  • Current Conda virtualenv (🅒).
  • Current Python pyenv (🐍).
  • Current .NET SDK version, through dotnet-cli (.NET).
  • Current Ember.js version, through ember-cli (🐹).
  • Current Kubectl context (☸️).
  • Package version, if there's is a package in current directory (📦).
  • Current battery level and status:
    • - charging;
    • - discharging;
    • - fully charged.
  • Current Vi-mode mode (with handy aliases for temporarily enabling).
  • Optional exit-code of last command (how to enable).
  • Optional time stamps 12/24hr in format (how to enable).
  • Execution time of the last command if it exceeds the set threshold.

Want more features? Please, open an issue or send pull request.

Preview

Spaceship with Hyper and One Dark

You can find more examples with different color schemes in Screenshots wiki-page.

Requirements

For correct work you will first need:

  • zsh (v5.0.6 or recent) must be installed.
  • Powerline Font must be installed and used in your terminal.

Installing

npm

npm install -g spaceship-prompt

Done. This command should link spaceship.zsh as prompt_spaceship_setup to your $fpath and set prompt spaceship in .zshrc. Just reload your terminal.

💡 Tip: Update Spaceship to new versions as any other package.

oh-my-zsh

Clone this repo:

git clone https://github.com/denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt.git "$ZSH_CUSTOM/themes/spaceship-prompt"

Symlink spaceship.zsh-theme to your oh-my-zsh custom themes directory:

ln -s "$ZSH_CUSTOM/themes/spaceship-prompt/spaceship.zsh-theme" "$ZSH_CUSTOM/themes/spaceship.zsh-theme"

Set ZSH_THEME="spaceship" in your .zshrc.

prezto

  • Follow prezto-contrib#usage to clone prezto-contrib to the proper location.
  • Enable the contrib-prompt module (before the prompt module).
  • Set zstyle ':prezto:module:prompt' theme 'spaceship' in your .zpreztorc.

antigen

Add the following snippet in your `~/.zshrc``:

antigen theme https://github.com/denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt spaceship

antibody

Update your .zshrc file with the following line:

antibody bundle denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt

zgen

Add the following line to your ~/.zshrc where you're adding your other Zsh plugins:

zgen load denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt spaceship

zplug

Use this command in your .zshrc to load Spaceship as prompt theme:

zplug denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt, use:spaceship.zsh, from:github, as:theme

Manual

If you have problems with approches above, follow these instructions:

  • Clone this repo git clone https://github.com/denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt.git
  • Symlink spaceship.zsh to somewhere in $fpath as prompt_spaceship_setup.
  • Initialize prompt system and choose spaceship.

Example

Run echo $fpath to see possible location and link spaceship.zsh there, like:

$ ln -sf "$PWD/spaceship.zsh" "/usr/local/share/zsh/site-functions/prompt_spaceship_setup"

For a user-specific installation, simply add a directory to $fpath for that user in .zshrc:

fpath=( "$HOME/.zfunctions" $fpath )

Then install the theme like this:

$ ln -sf "$PWD/spaceship.zsh" "$HOME/.zfunctions/prompt_spaceship_setup"

For initializing prompt system add this to your .zshrc:

# .zshrc
autoload -U promptinit; promptinit
prompt spaceship

Customization

Spaceship works well out of the box, but you can customize almost everything if you want.

  • Options — Tweak section's behavior with tons of options.
  • API — Define a custom section that will do exactly what you want.

You have ability to customize or disable specific elements of Spaceship. All options must be overridden in your .zshrc file after the theme.

Also, take a look at popular option presets or share your own configuration on Presets wiki page.

Troubleshooting

Have a trouble? Take a look at out Troubleshooting page.

Still struggling? Please, file an issue, describe your problem and we will gladly help you.

Team

Denys Dovhan Salmanul Farzy Maxim Baz
Denys Dovhan Salmanul Farzy Maxim Baz

Donate

Hi! I work on this project in my spare time, beside my primary job. I hope enjoy using Spaceship, and if you do, please, buy me a cup of tea ☕️.

Credit/Debit card Bitcoin Ethereum
Donate with LiqPay 1FrPrQb6ACTkbSBAz9PduJWrDFfq41Ggb4 0x6aF39C917359897ae6969Ad682C14110afe1a0a1

I would appreciate your support! Thank you!

License

MIT © Denys Dovhan