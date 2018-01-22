🚀 ⭐ Spaceship ZSH

A Zsh prompt for Astronauts.

Spaceship is a minimalistic, powerful and extremely customizable Zsh prompt. It combines everything you may need for convenient work, without unnecessary complications, like a real spaceship.

Currently it shows:

Clever hostname and username displaying.

Prompt character turns red if the last command exits with non-zero code.

Current Git branch and rich repo status: ? — untracked changes; + — uncommitted changes in the index; ! — unstaged changes; » — renamed files; ✘ — deleted files; $ — stashed changes; = — unmerged changes; ⇡ — ahead of remote branch; ⇣ — behind of remote branch; ⇕ — diverged chages.

Current Mercurial branch and rich repo status: ? — untracked changes; + — uncommitted changes in the index; ! — unstaged changes; ✘ — deleted files;

Indicator for jobs in the background ( ✦ ).

). Current Node.js version, through nvm/nodenv/n ( ⬢ ).

). Current Ruby version, through rvm/rbenv/chruby ( 💎 ).

). Current Elixir version, through kiex/exenv/elixir ( 💧 ).

). Current Swift version, through swiftenv ( 🐦 ).

). Current Xcode version, through xenv ( 🛠 ).

). Current Go version ( 🐹 ).

). Current PHP version ( 🐘 ).

). Current Rust version ( 𝗥 ).

). Current version of Haskell Tool Stack ( λ ).

). Current Julia version ( ஃ ).

). Current Docker version and connected machine ( 🐳 ).

). Current Amazon Web Services (AWS) profile ( ☁️ ) (Using named profiles).

) (Using named profiles). Current Python virtualenv.

Current Conda virtualenv ( 🅒 ).

). Current Python pyenv ( 🐍 ).

). Current .NET SDK version, through dotnet-cli ( .NET ).

). Current Ember.js version, through ember-cli ( 🐹 ).

). Current Kubectl context ( ☸️ ).

). Package version, if there's is a package in current directory ( 📦 ).

). Current battery level and status: ⇡ - charging; ⇣ - discharging; • - fully charged.

Current Vi-mode mode (with handy aliases for temporarily enabling).

Optional exit-code of last command (how to enable).

Optional time stamps 12/24hr in format (how to enable).

Execution time of the last command if it exceeds the set threshold.

Want more features? Please, open an issue or send pull request.

Preview

You can find more examples with different color schemes in Screenshots wiki-page.

Requirements

For correct work you will first need:

zsh (v5.0.6 or recent) must be installed.

(v5.0.6 or recent) must be installed. Powerline Font must be installed and used in your terminal.

Installing

npm install -g spaceship-prompt

Done. This command should link spaceship.zsh as prompt_spaceship_setup to your $fpath and set prompt spaceship in .zshrc . Just reload your terminal.

💡 Tip: Update Spaceship to new versions as any other package.

Clone this repo:

git clone https://github.com/denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt.git " $ZSH_CUSTOM /themes/spaceship-prompt "

Symlink spaceship.zsh-theme to your oh-my-zsh custom themes directory:

ln -s " $ZSH_CUSTOM /themes/spaceship-prompt/spaceship.zsh-theme " " $ZSH_CUSTOM /themes/spaceship.zsh-theme "

Set ZSH_THEME="spaceship" in your .zshrc .

Follow prezto-contrib#usage to clone prezto-contrib to the proper location.

to the proper location. Enable the contrib-prompt module (before the prompt module).

module (before the module). Set zstyle ':prezto:module:prompt' theme 'spaceship' in your .zpreztorc .

Add the following snippet in your `~/.zshrc``:

antigen theme https://github.com/denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt spaceship

Update your .zshrc file with the following line:

antibody bundle denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt

Add the following line to your ~/.zshrc where you're adding your other Zsh plugins:

zgen load denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt spaceship

Use this command in your .zshrc to load Spaceship as prompt theme:

zplug denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt, use:spaceship.zsh, from:github, as:theme

Manual

If you have problems with approches above, follow these instructions:

Clone this repo git clone https://github.com/denysdovhan/spaceship-prompt.git

Symlink spaceship.zsh to somewhere in $fpath as prompt_spaceship_setup .

to somewhere in as . Initialize prompt system and choose spaceship .

Example

Run echo $fpath to see possible location and link spaceship.zsh there, like:

$ ln -sf " $PWD /spaceship.zsh " " /usr/local/share/zsh/site-functions/prompt_spaceship_setup "

For a user-specific installation, simply add a directory to $fpath for that user in .zshrc :

fpath=( " $HOME /.zfunctions " $fpath )

Then install the theme like this:

$ ln -sf " $PWD /spaceship.zsh " " $HOME /.zfunctions/prompt_spaceship_setup "

For initializing prompt system add this to your .zshrc :

# .zshrc autoload -U promptinit ; promptinit prompt spaceship

Customization

Spaceship works well out of the box, but you can customize almost everything if you want.

Options — Tweak section's behavior with tons of options.

— Tweak section's behavior with tons of options. API — Define a custom section that will do exactly what you want.

You have ability to customize or disable specific elements of Spaceship. All options must be overridden in your .zshrc file after the theme.

Also, take a look at popular option presets or share your own configuration on Presets wiki page.

Troubleshooting

Have a trouble? Take a look at out Troubleshooting page.

Still struggling? Please, file an issue, describe your problem and we will gladly help you.

Team

License

MIT © Denys Dovhan