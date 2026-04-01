⋰⋱ Starling (v0.0.6)

The simplest way to run your own fediverse server: no database, no workers, no DevOps.

Runs on shared hosting

No MySQL or PostgreSQL required (uses SQLite)

No background workers or cron jobs

Deploy like a simple PHP app

Starling is a lightweight ActivityPub server built with PHP and SQLite, designed to run on shared hosting and low-resource environments. It is built for small, independent instances that want to stay simple: PHP, SQLite, a Mastodon-compatible API, and built-in web and admin interfaces.

Inspired by starling murmurations: decentralized, leaderless, and shaped by nearby connection.

An idea by Domingos Faria.

Highlights

ActivityPub federation for posts, follows, replies, likes, and boosts

Mastodon-compatible API surface

Built-in web client and admin panel

SQLite storage for straightforward deployment

No heavy external dependencies such as dedicated cron jobs or extra worker services

Designed to run comfortably on typical shared hosting and small VPS hosts.

Why Starling?

Starling aims to keep the fediverse approachable.

It favors a small stack, simple deployment, and practical compatibility over heavy infrastructure. The goal is not to be the biggest platform, but to make it easy to run a personal or community server that can still speak to the wider network without depending on a large service stack.

Fediverse Compatibility

Starling speaks ActivityPub and can interact with platforms such as:

Mastodon

GoToSocial

Misskey

Pleroma

PixelFed

other ActivityPub-compatible servers

Tested clients so far include Ivory, Mastodon iOS, Elk, Phanpy, Fedicat, MastoBlaster, and IceCubes.

What You Can Do

publish posts and replies

follow local and remote account's

like, boost, bookmark, lists, and filter content

use Mastodon-compatible clients and web apps

manage an instance with admin tools for federation, relays, maintenance, and delivery queues

Requirements

PHP 8.2 or newer with SQLite support

Starling runs on a minimal PHP stack and is compatible with typical LAMP-style hosting environments (no MySQL required). This makes it suitable for shared hosting, low-cost hosting, small VPS, or personal instances.

Quick Start

Copy the project to your server. Open /install and complete the installer. Open /admin for general settings and instance operation.

Project Status

Starling is already usable and feature-rich, but it is still a compact project with an intentionally simple architecture.

It is best suited to small instances, experiments, and independent deployments that value simplicity over large-scale operational complexity.

License

Starling is free software. You can use, copy, modify, and redistribute it under the terms of the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later. Starling is an idea by Domingos Faria.