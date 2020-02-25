SHADERed

SHADERed is a lightweight tool for creating and testing HLSL and GLSL shaders. It is easy to use, open source, cross-platform (runs on Windows & Linux - HLSL shaders work on both OSes) and -frequently updated with new features.

Features

Shader debugger

Shader debugger is the newest addition to SHADERed. It is simple to use - you just pause the preview and select the pixel that you are interested in. After starting the debug process, you will be able to:

step through your shader code line by line

place normal and conditional breakpoints

run custom expressions in the Immediate window

create watches

see list of all variables and their values

Compute & geometry shaders

You are not limited to vertex and pixel shaders. SHADERed also has support for compute & geometry shaders. To use GS, enable it in the shader pass' properties and set the path to your shader. You can create advanced animations and effects using geometry shaders.

You can also add compute passes alongside normal shader passes:

Plugin API

You can develop your own SHADERed plugins (which I currently don't suggest since I still need to change a lot of things) or download and install some plugins. To see the plugin API's potential, check out:

GodotShaders - adds support for Godot's shading language

ShadertoyImporter - makes loading Shadertoy project a super easy task

You can download them through the shadered.org website too.

See changes instantly

There are different ways to recompile your shaders. You can press F5 to manually recompile your shader, make it recompile shaders on file modify event (which then allows you to use external editors) or make it recompile changed and nonsaved shaders every 200ms:

Render states

You can modify rasterizer, blend and depth-stencil states. Using these states you can: turn on wireframe mode, disable depth test, use stencil buffer, disable culling, custom blending, etc... All these things help you achieve even more advanced effects.

3D models, textures (2D, 3D, cubemaps) & audio files

You can add music and create amazing visualizers!

Custom 3D models can also be easily added to the scene. You can also use built-in geometry objects such as cubes, spheres, planes, full screen quads, etc...

Load textures from files and bind them to your shader. SHADERed also supports cubemaps & 3D textures.

Render textures

You can render your scene to render textures. You can bind multiple render textures to one shader pass. This can help with creating G-Buffer and similar things more easily. You can modify these render texture properties: size, format & clear color

Shader input variables

You can create your own variables and edit their values in real time. SHADERed also comes with lots of built-in 'system' shader variables (elapsed time, window size, various view matrices, etc...). You can also change shader variable value only for a specific 3D object - no programming required.

Zooming in & pausing

Do you need to zoom in on an area of your shader output? You can do that by holding ALT and selecting the area you want to zoom in. This can be useful when developing antialiasing shaders. It is also possible to pause the time



Shader made by The Art Of Code

And many more

Instancing, buffers, audio shaders, ability to have more than one camera, shader macros, pausing time, input layout/vertex attribute manager, export as image and image sequence, variable pointers, etc...

You can also check this list too: link.

Supporters

Silver supporter(s): Hugo Locurcio

Support

Binaries

You can download precompiled binaries through the Releases page or you can use the shadered.org website.

Building

First clone the project & submodules:

git clone https://github.com/dfranx/SHADERed.git cd SHADERed git submodule update --init --recursive

Linux

Install all the libraries that are needed:

# Ubuntu sudo apt install libsdl2-dev libsfml-dev libglew-dev libglm-dev libassimp-dev libgtk-3-dev # Fedora sudo dnf install assimp-devel SFML-devel glm-devel glew-devel SDL2-devel gtk3-devel

Build:

cmake . make

NOTE: If you dont have SFML 2.5 installed on your machine, run these commands:

cmake -DUSE_FINDSFML=ON . make

If you would like to perform an out-of-source build, do the following:

mkdir build cd build cmake .. # or, if SFML 2.5 is not installed, cmake -DUSE_FINDSFML=ON .. make

Run:

./bin/SHADERed

Windows

Install SDL2, SFML, GLEW, GLM, ASSIMP through your favourite package manager (I recommend vcpkg) Run cmake-gui and set CMAKE_TOOLCHAIN_FILE variable Press Configure and then Generate if no errors occured Open the .sln and build the project!

Tutorial

Don't know how or where to start? The debugger is confusing? Want to create your own shader or custom SHADERed theme? Visit TUTORIAL.md to see detailed steps on how to do these things.

Used by

Screenshots

Shader made by The Art Of Code

Dependencies

This project uses:

Some of the examples in the examples directory were taken from AMD's Render Monkey, so credits to AMD.

LICENSE

SHADERed is licensed under MIT license. See LICENSE for more details.