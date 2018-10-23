tsconfig-paths doesn't work with node (works with ts-node) #61

kel-sakal-biyik
Oct 25, 2018
I have the same problem. I also tried to put tsconfig.json file under dist but didn't help.
dotansimha
Oct 26, 2018
As a workaround, you can do
kel-sakal-biyik
Oct 26, 2018
@darkbasic I moved a tsconfig.json file under dist folder with only path configuration and run the index.js under dist folder. By doing so it read the tsconfig file under the dist folder and it worked. You can give it a try, it might help you too.
chanlito
Oct 29, 2018
Yep just tried it not working with node, and @dotansimha solution I believe it's not optimal for production environment.
jelling
Oct 30, 2018
@bushybuffalo reported a fix here. I couldn't get it to work with my project but our configuration is more complicated than the example. I went with @kel-sakal-biyik's solution for now.
chanlito
Dec 2, 2018
So I end up using the following:
Hope it doesn't have any negative impact.
joseluisq
Jan 24, 2019
Right, but the particularity about this temporary workaround is that I need to move
Ideal solution (again) would be just run the transpiled code:
{
"prod": "node -r tsconfig-paths/register dist/main.js"
}
joseluisq
Jul 22, 2019
I have created a persistent Typescript paths replacer for those wants to replace TS path aliases directly. No runtime replace.
jeffminsungkim
Oct 16, 2019
@chanlito Tried your solution, but I'm having the following error message.
Any ideas?
chanlito
Oct 16, 2019
@jeffminsungkim are you using
keesvanlierop
Oct 16, 2019
So this bit from the README should be removed to avoid confusion
jeffminsungkim
Oct 17, 2019
@chanlito I believe that the Nest.js framework uses
mkalam-alami
Mar 15, 2020
I managed to make it work by using the
Launch script
tsconfig.prod.json
{
"extends": "./tsconfig.js",
"compilerOptions": {
"baseUrl": "dist"
}
}
For some reason I could not override the
ejhayes
Apr 3, 2020
Running into this issue as well. Seems like the common solution requires changing the
SkaceKamen
commented
May 3, 2020
So the issue is, that the
So the node.js is trying to load your actual typescript source files. Using the
One possible solution is to copy
Another possible solution (and probably much cleaner) is to use mentioned https://github.com/ilearnio/module-alias, just keep in mind you have to point to your
Example
Project structure
then you can use vscode to debug run with following config:
baba43
Oct 18, 2020
@ejhayes sorry, but can you explain what you mean by that?
I'm usually specifying '.' as the baseUrl and then I get the explained error. Right now, I'm sticking with the workaround from above (#61 (comment))
DmytroSokhach
Oct 22, 2020
For me all of the above didn't work. Also had to use json5, cause have comments in tsconfig.json.
my "./tsconfig"
"outDir": "./dist",
"./tsconfig-paths-bootstrap.js" (also in the root of the project)
const json5 = require("json5");
const fs = require("fs");
const tsConfigPaths = require("tsconfig-paths");
const tsConfigPath = "./tsconfig.json";
const data = fs.readFileSync(tsConfigPath);
const tsConfig = json5.parse(data);
const paths = tsConfig.compilerOptions.paths;
tsConfigPaths.register({
baseUrl: tsConfig.compilerOptions.outDir,
paths: Object.keys(paths).reduce(
(agg, key) => ({
...agg,
[key]: paths[key].map(p =>
p.replace(tsConfig.compilerOptions.baseUrl, tsConfig.compilerOptions.outDir),
),
}),
{},
),
});
DmytroSokhach
Oct 23, 2020
Solution above didn't work after deployment (probably more variables involved in building Docker image and environment variables etc.)
tsiege
Feb 4, 2021
I ended up going with a modified solution based on @mkalam-alami's approach. The issue is that the
g-kawin
Feb 18, 2021
Thanks, @tsiege. Your solution is awesome.
"paths": {
"@/*": ["./src/*"]
}
you should set the
vilmes21
Jul 4, 2021
Instead of
use:
inspiration from: https://youtu.be/QVxxgEyZt9Y (TDD With TypeScript, Express, NodeJS, and Mocha Unit Tests)
ajparrah
Jul 19, 2021
@tsiege Your solution is the more elegant solution while PR #114 is approved.
tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es5",
"module": "commonjs",
"outDir": "./dist",
"rootDir": "./",
"moduleResolution": "node",
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": {
"@server/*": ["./src/server/*"],
"@globals/*": ["./src/globals/*"],
"@plugins/*": ["./src/plugins/*"],
"@modules/*": ["./src/modules/*"]
},
"esModuleInterop": true,
"resolveJsonModule": true,
},
"exclude": ["node_modules", "dist", "tests"],
"ts-node": {
"require": ["tsconfig-paths/register"]
}
}
Scripts on package.json. It's going to build then run build
Windows user, remember using copy instead of cp command with
Ge-yuan-jun
Nov 17, 2021
All above may be not elegant or convenient, I won't use these solutions because ROI is too low
pieeee
Mar 2, 2022
This solved my problem
zingerj
Mar 10, 2022
You can now specify
darkbasic commented
Oct 23, 2018
Repro: https://github.com/darkbasic/guild-review
yarn && yarn workspace server build && cd server && node -r tsconfig-paths/register dist/index.js
