tsconfig-paths doesn't work with node (works with ts-node) #61

darkbasic opened this issue Oct 23, 2018 · 28 comments
@darkbasic
darkbasic commented Oct 23, 2018 

$ node -r tsconfig-paths/register dist/index.js
module.js:550
    throw err;
    ^

Error: Cannot find module '@modules/webhooks'
    at Function.Module._resolveFilename (module.js:548:15)
    at Function.Module._resolveFilename (/home/niko/WebstormProjects/guild-review/node_modules/tsconfig-paths/lib/register.js:73:40)
    at Function.Module._load (module.js:475:25)
    at Module.require (module.js:597:17)
    at require (internal/module.js:11:18)
    at Object.<anonymous> (/home/niko/WebstormProjects/guild-review/server/dist/index.js:5:20)
    at Module._compile (module.js:653:30)
    at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:664:10)
    at Module.load (module.js:566:32)
    at tryModuleLoad (module.js:506:12)

Repro: https://github.com/darkbasic/guild-review
yarn && yarn workspace server build && cd server && node -r tsconfig-paths/register dist/index.js
@kel-sakal-biyik
kel-sakal-biyik commented Oct 25, 2018

I have the same problem. I also tried to put tsconfig.json file under dist but didn't help.

@dotansimha
dotansimha commented Oct 26, 2018

As a workaround, you can do node -r ts-node/register -r tsconfig-paths/register dist/index.js.
@kel-sakal-biyik @darkbasic

@kel-sakal-biyik
kel-sakal-biyik commented Oct 26, 2018

@darkbasic I moved a tsconfig.json file under dist folder with only path configuration and run the index.js under dist folder. By doing so it read the tsconfig file under the dist folder and it worked. You can give it a try, it might help you too.

@chanlito
chanlito commented Oct 29, 2018

Yep just tried it not working with node, and @dotansimha solution I believe it's not optimal for production environment.

@jelling
jelling commented Oct 30, 2018

@bushybuffalo reported a fix here. I couldn't get it to work with my project but our configuration is more complicated than the example. I went with @kel-sakal-biyik's solution for now.

@chanlito
chanlito commented Dec 2, 2018

So I end up using the following:

"start": "node -r ts-node/register/transpile-only -r tsconfig-paths/register dist/main.js"

Hope it doesn't have any negative impact.

@joseluisq
joseluisq commented Jan 24, 2019
So I end up using the following:

"start": "node -r ts-node/register/transpile-only -r tsconfig-paths/register dist/main.js"

Hope it doesn't have any negative impact.

Right, but the particularity about this temporary workaround is that I need to move ts-node to dependencies section. For example to deploy my app into a Docker container.

Ideal solution (again) would be just run the transpiled code:

{
  "prod": "node -r tsconfig-paths/register dist/main.js"
}

@sandangel
sandangel commented Mar 20, 2019

May I ask for an update on this issue?

@mehtamanan
mehtamanan commented Jul 21, 2019

+1

@joseluisq
joseluisq commented Jul 22, 2019
I have created a persistent Typescript paths replacer for those wants to replace TS path aliases directly. No runtime replace.

@jeffminsungkim
jeffminsungkim commented Oct 16, 2019

@chanlito Tried your solution, but I'm having the following error message.

EntityMetadataNotFound: No metadata for "SomeEntityClass" was found.

Any ideas?

@chanlito
chanlito commented Oct 16, 2019

@jeffminsungkim are you using reflect-metadata? did you import or require it?

@keesvanlierop
keesvanlierop commented Oct 16, 2019

With node
node -r tsconfig-paths/register main.js

So this bit from the README should be removed to avoid confusion

@jeffminsungkim
jeffminsungkim commented Oct 17, 2019
@chanlito I believe that the Nest.js framework uses reflect-metadata. So my answer is yes.

@mkalam-alami
mkalam-alami commented Mar 15, 2020
I managed to make it work by using the TS_NODE_PROJECT env variable to point to a tweaked tsconfig file. In practice this means:

Launch script

TS_NODE_PROJECT=tsconfig.prod.json node -r tsconfig-paths/register dist/index.js

tsconfig.prod.json

{
  "extends": "./tsconfig.js",
  "compilerOptions": {
    "baseUrl": "dist"
  }
}

For some reason I could not override the compilerOptions.paths to rewrite them from the new baseUrl, but this particular setup seems OK.

@ejhayes
ejhayes commented Apr 3, 2020

Running into this issue as well. Seems like the common solution requires changing the baseUrl value so it'll work in prod. See #114

@SkaceKamen
Copy link

So the issue is, that the baseUrl will be resolved relative to tsconfig.json in root of your project, but in reality, it should point to your dist folder (or wherever your compiled files are). This package is working fine and it's not actually a bug, but I think adding something like TS_PATHS_ROOT environment variable, that would allow people to override the root of baseUrl would be much appreciated (actually there's already a PR for that - #114)

So the node.js is trying to load your actual typescript source files. Using the -r ts-node/register/transpile-only workaround basically means you will compile your typescript files twice because you'll be importing the typescript files (that use the paths) not the compiled javascript. It's almost the same as running ts-node on your uncompiled index file.

One possible solution is to copy tsconfig.json to your dist path and set the current working directory (CWD) to said dist path when running the file. You have to set the CWD to dist because the tsconfig.json in CWD has the highest priority.

Another possible solution (and probably much cleaner) is to use mentioned https://github.com/ilearnio/module-alias, just keep in mind you have to point to your dist folder.

Example

Project structure

tsconfig.json          - original tsconfig
src/index.ts           - your sources
dist/index.js          - tsc output
dist/tsconfig.json     - tsconfig copy next to the index.js

then you can use vscode to debug run with following config:

{
	"type": "node",
	"request": "launch",
	"name": "Launch Program",
	"skipFiles": [
		"<node_internals>/**"
	],
	"cwd": "${workspaceFolder}/dist/",
	"runtimeArgs": ["-r", "tsconfig-paths/register"],
	"program": "${workspaceFolder}\\dist\\src\\index.js",
	"outFiles": [
		"${workspaceFolder}/dist/**/*.js"
	]
}

@baba43
baba43 commented Oct 18, 2020

@ejhayes sorry, but can you explain what you mean by that?

I'm usually specifying '.' as the baseUrl and then I get the explained error. Right now, I'm sticking with the workaround from above (#61 (comment))

@DmytroSokhach
DmytroSokhach commented Oct 22, 2020
For me all of the above didn't work. Also had to use json5, cause have comments in tsconfig.json.
The solution from this post worked: nestjs/nest#986 (comment)

my "./tsconfig"

"outDir": "./dist",

"./tsconfig-paths-bootstrap.js" (also in the root of the project)

const json5 = require("json5");
const fs = require("fs");
const tsConfigPaths = require("tsconfig-paths");

const tsConfigPath = "./tsconfig.json";
const data = fs.readFileSync(tsConfigPath);
const tsConfig = json5.parse(data);

const paths = tsConfig.compilerOptions.paths;
tsConfigPaths.register({
  baseUrl: tsConfig.compilerOptions.outDir,
  paths: Object.keys(paths).reduce(
    (agg, key) => ({
      ...agg,
      [key]: paths[key].map(p =>
        p.replace(tsConfig.compilerOptions.baseUrl, tsConfig.compilerOptions.outDir),
      ),
    }),
    {},
  ),
});

@DmytroSokhach
Copy link

DmytroSokhach commented Oct 23, 2020

Solution above didn't work after deployment (probably more variables involved in building Docker image and environment variables etc.)
So tried with similar to #61 (comment) to actually have proper imports in the resulting *.js in "/dist" folder.
But eventually ended with "module-alias" https://www.npmjs.com/package/module-alias as it is easy to use and just works.

@tsiege
tsiege commented Feb 4, 2021
I ended up going with a modified solution based on @mkalam-alami's approach. The issue is that the tsconfig.json at the top level sets a baseUrl that makes sense for the top level but not the compiled js in your dist/ or build/. My work around was just to copy the top level tsconfig.json into the tsc output dir and use that for the TS_NODE_PROJECT variable. That way you preserve your defaults without any custom files, and because you moved the file to that directory, you change the relative position of your baseUrl so that it again makes sense to the rest of the files you're executing. Example package.json below contrasting dev vs prod runs

  "scripts": {
    "build": "tsc && cp ./tsconfig.json ./build/",
    "start": "ts-node-dev -r tsconfig-paths/register src/index.ts",
    "start:production": "npm run build && TS_NODE_PROJECT=build/tsconfig.json node -r tsconfig-paths/register ./build/src/index.js",
  }

@g-kawin
g-kawin commented Feb 18, 2021
Thanks, @tsiege. Your solution is awesome.
FYI. Considering the tsconfig.json at the paths section. If you define those absolute paths be like this

"paths": {
  "@/*": ["./src/*"]
}

you should set the outDir to be like "./dist/src" as well.

@vilmes21
vilmes21 commented Jul 4, 2021

Instead of

node ./dist/entry.js

use:

NODE_PATH=./dist node ./dist/entry.js

inspiration from: https://youtu.be/QVxxgEyZt9Y (TDD With TypeScript, Express, NodeJS, and Mocha Unit Tests)

@ajparrah
ajparrah commented Jul 19, 2021

TS_NODE_PROJECT=build/tsconfig.json

@tsiege Your solution is the more elegant solution while PR #114 is approved.
It's works for me. This is my full config...

tsconfig.json

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "target": "es5",
    "module": "commonjs",
    "outDir": "./dist",
    "rootDir": "./",
    "moduleResolution": "node",
    "baseUrl": ".",
    "paths": {
      "@server/*": ["./src/server/*"],
      "@globals/*": ["./src/globals/*"],
      "@plugins/*": ["./src/plugins/*"],
      "@modules/*": ["./src/modules/*"]
    },
    "esModuleInterop": true,
    "resolveJsonModule": true,
  },
  "exclude": ["node_modules", "dist", "tests"],
  "ts-node": {
    "require": ["tsconfig-paths/register"]
  }
}

Scripts on package.json. It's going to build then run build

Windows user, remember using copy instead of cp command with \\ and not /

{
...,
"scripts": {
    "dev": "cross-env NODE_ENV=dev nodemon --exec ts-node ./src/server/app.ts",
    "build": "tsc && cp ./tsconfig.json ./dist/",
    "build:windows": "tsc && copy .\\tsconfig.json .\\dist\\",
    "start": "npm run build && cross-env TS_NODE_PROJECT=dist/tsconfig.json NODE_ENV=production node -r tsconfig-paths/register ./dist/src/server/app.js",
    "start:windows": "npm run build:windows && cross-env TS_NODE_PROJECT=dist/tsconfig.json NODE_ENV=production node -r tsconfig-paths/register ./dist/src/server/app.js"
  }
}

@Ge-yuan-jun
Ge-yuan-jun commented Nov 17, 2021

All above may be not elegant or convenient, I won't use these solutions because ROI is too low

@pieeee
pieeee commented Mar 2, 2022

As a workaround, you can do node -r ts-node/register -r tsconfig-paths/register dist/index.js. @kel-sakal-biyik @darkbasic

This solved my problem

@zingerj
zingerj commented Mar 10, 2022

You can now specify TS_NODE_BASEURL thanks to #185 as follows:

TS_NODE_BASEURL=./dist node -r tsconfig-paths/register main.js

@hungdao-testing
hungdao-testing commented Jun 22, 2022
Hi all,
In my case, if I deleted the src folder, the issue related to alias path happens. Here is my folder structure
image

tsconfig.json

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "target": "es5",
    "lib": ["ES2015", "DOM"],
    "paths": {
      "@models/*": ["src/models/*"],
      "@controllers/*": ["src/controllers/*"],
      "@routes/*": ["src/routes/*"],
      "@views/*": ["src/views/*"],
      "@utils/*": ["src/utils/*"],
      "@app_type": ["typing/app.type.ts"],
      "@config/*": ["config/*"],
      "@fixture": ["fixtureData/fixture.ts"],
      "@tests/*": ["tests/*"]
    },
    "module": "commonjs",
    "baseUrl": ".",
    "esModuleInterop": true,
    "noEmitOnError": true,
    "resolveJsonModule": true,
    "forceConsistentCasingInFileNames": true,
    "strict": true,
    "skipLibCheck": true,
    "typeRoots": ["typing", "./node_modules/@types"],
    "rootDirs": ["./src", "./config"],
    "outDir": "./dist",
    "sourceMap": true
  },
  "exclude": ["node_modules", "build_script.ts"]
}

scripts in package.json

     "clean": "npx rimraf ./dist/",
    "prebuild": "npm run clean",
    "build": "npx tsc -p . && npm run build:js",
    "postbuild": "npx ts-node ./build_script.ts",
    "format": "prettier --write ./src/**/*.ts ./tests/**/*.ts",
    "start": "npx cross-env NODE_ENV=production node -r ts-node/register/transpile-only -r tsconfig-paths/register ./dist/src/server.js",

I would like to know is there a way (even work-around) to fix this issue.

