Add support for baseUrl overwrite using TS_NODE_BASEURL environment v… #114

ejhayes
@ejhayes ejhayes commented Apr 3, 2020

Adds support for baseUrl overwrite using TS_NODE_BASEURL environment variable.

First off, thanks for this library! It seems that several people are running into a case where they need to change the baseUrl to get this working after running tsc. So far most of the solutions look to be either:

  1. Creating a bootstrap js file for the sole purpose of changing baseUrl
  2. Extending tsconfig.json to extend the orginal tsconfig.json and then set baseUrl based on that

It seems like the simplest solution would be to allow changing the baseUrl via environment variable instead of either of the above options.

@codecov
@codecov codecov bot commented Apr 3, 2020

Codecov Report

Merging #114 into master will not change coverage by %.
The diff coverage is n/a.

Impacted file tree graph

@@          Coverage Diff           @@
##           master    #114   +/-   ##
======================================
  Coverage    0.00%   0.00%           
======================================
  Files           4       4           
  Lines         129     129           
  Branches       52      52           
======================================
  Misses        129     129

bratanon
bratanon approved these changes May 4, 2021
@bratanon bratanon left a comment

Good job, really looking forward for this update.

@cspotcode
Collaborator

@cspotcode cspotcode commented May 5, 2021
ts-node allows specifying overrides within your tsconfig.json; it might make sense for tsconfig-paths to detect a ts-node hook and grab the compiler options from there.

{
  "ts-node": {
    "compilerOptions": {
      "baseUrl": "overridden for ts-node"
    }
  },
  "compilerOptions: {
    "baseUrl": "this one is used by tsc"
    // ...
}
// detect ts-node and get options
process[Symbol.for('ts-node.register.instance')].config.options

@jonaskello
Member

@jonaskello jonaskello commented Jul 6, 2021

Seems like some ppl find this useful so I will merge it.

@jonaskello
Member

@jonaskello jonaskello commented Jul 6, 2021

However there seems to be some merge conflicts that needs attending to first.

@information-security
Contributor

@information-security information-security commented Nov 11, 2021

Hi,

Any updates on this?
This PR is very useful. Without this env var, we are forced to either use any of the workarounds mentioned by the OP or use a third-party package like tscpaths or tsc-alias. This feature is more convenient than these workarounds and keeps our dependency tree less crowded.

I'd appreciate it if you could merge/release this as soon as possible.

@jonaskello
Member

@jonaskello jonaskello commented Nov 17, 2021

If someone could resolve the conflicts a merge would be possible.

@information-security
Contributor

@information-security information-security commented Nov 17, 2021

@jonaskello
I am willing to contribute but I don't have write access to this repository. Do you want me to submit a new PR?

@jonaskello
Member

@jonaskello jonaskello commented Nov 17, 2021

@information-security Yes, please make a new PR.

@jonaskello
Member

@jonaskello jonaskello commented Nov 20, 2021

Superseded by #185

@jonaskello jonaskello closed this Nov 20, 2021
