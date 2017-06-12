Copy Host

Copy Host allows you to copy hostname of the current tab to your clipboard.

Chrome in some cases, prepend http:// to the URL when you try to copy. I constantly copy URL from the browser to shell and it it makes me crazy. To avoid that, I built this very simple Chrome extension to get only the hostname of the website you are currently browsing. Also, made it a lot easier to copy the hostname with just a shortcut key, i.e., Alt + C .

For example, if you try to copy the URL https://www.google.com from the browser and try to ping using a shell, it doesn't work.

ping www.google.com works perfectly and 'Copy Host' makes it easy to do that.

Installation

Copy Host is available on Chrome Web Store. No additional permissions are required to install.

Keyboard Shortcut

Alt + C can be used to copy the hostname to your clipboard directly.

Screenshot

Development

Clone this repo git clone https://github.com/djadmin/copy-host Make your changes. To test, go to: chrome://extensions, enable Developer mode and load src as an unpacked extension.

Contributing

Todo

Configurable Keyboard Shortcut

Option to Disable Popup

Issues

Feel free to submit issues and feature requests.

License

Copyright (c) 2017 Dheeraj Joshi Licensed under the MIT license.