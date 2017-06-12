Copy Host
Copy Host allows you to copy hostname of the current tab to your clipboard.
Why?
Chrome in some cases, prepend
http:// to the URL when you try to copy. I constantly copy URL from the browser to shell and it it makes me crazy.
To avoid that, I built this very simple Chrome extension to get only the hostname of the website you are currently browsing. Also, made it a lot easier to copy the hostname with just a shortcut key, i.e.,
Alt + C.
For example, if you try to copy the URL https://www.google.com from the browser and try to
ping using a shell, it doesn't work.
ping www.google.com works perfectly and 'Copy Host' makes it easy to do that.
Installation
Copy Host is available on Chrome Web Store. No additional permissions are required to install.
Keyboard Shortcut
Alt + C can be used to copy the hostname to your clipboard directly.
Screenshot
Development
-
Clone this repo
git clone https://github.com/djadmin/copy-host
-
Make your changes.
-
To test, go to: chrome://extensions, enable Developer mode and load src as an unpacked extension.
Contributing
Todo
- Configurable Keyboard Shortcut
- Option to Disable Popup
Issues
Feel free to submit issues and feature requests.
License
Copyright (c) 2017 Dheeraj Joshi Licensed under the MIT license.