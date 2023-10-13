Skip to content

Skip sponsor segments in YouTube videos playing on a YouTube TV device (see below for compatibility details).

This project is written in asynchronous python and should be pretty quick.

Installation

Check the wiki

Warning: docker armv7 builds have been deprecated. Amd64 and arm64 builds are still available.

Compatibility

Leyend: ✅ = Working, ❌ = Not working, ❔ = Not tested

Open an issue/pull request if you have tested a device that isn't listed here.

Device Status
Apple TV
Samsung TV (Tizen)
LG TV (WebOS)
Android TV
Chromecast
Roku
Fire TV
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One/Series
Playstation 4/5

Usage

Run iSponsorBlockTV on a computer that has network access. Auto discovery will require the computer to be on the same network as the device during setup.

It connects to the device, watches its activity and skips any sponsor segment using the SponsorBlock API. It can also skip/mute YouTube ads.

Libraries used

Projects using this project

Contributing

  1. Fork it (https://github.com/dmunozv04/iSponsorBlockTV/fork)
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create a new Pull Request

Contributors

  • dmunozv04 - creator and maintainer
  • HaltCatchFire - updated dependencies and improved skip logic
  • Oxixes - added support for channel whitelist and minor improvements

License

GNU GPLv3

About

SponsorBlock client for all YouTube TV clients.

Topics

python youtube chromecast roku appletv tizen-tv sponsorblock

