iSponsorBlockTV
Skip sponsor segments in YouTube videos playing on a YouTube TV device (see below for compatibility details).
This project is written in asynchronous python and should be pretty quick.
Installation
Check the wiki
Warning: docker armv7 builds have been deprecated. Amd64 and arm64 builds are still available.
Compatibility
Leyend: ✅ = Working, ❌ = Not working, ❔ = Not tested
Open an issue/pull request if you have tested a device that isn't listed here.
|Device
|Status
|Apple TV
|✅
|Samsung TV (Tizen)
|✅
|LG TV (WebOS)
|✅
|Android TV
|❔
|Chromecast
|❔
|Roku
|❔
|Fire TV
|❔
|Nintendo Switch
|✅
|Xbox One/Series
|❔
|Playstation 4/5
|❔
Usage
Run iSponsorBlockTV on a computer that has network access. Auto discovery will require the computer to be on the same network as the device during setup.
It connects to the device, watches its activity and skips any sponsor segment using the SponsorBlock API. It can also skip/mute YouTube ads.
Libraries used
- pyytlounge Used to interact with the device
- asyncio and aiohttp
- async-cache
- Textual Used for the amazing new graphical configurator
- ssdp Used for auto discovery
Projects using this project
Contributing
- Fork it (https://github.com/dmunozv04/iSponsorBlockTV/fork)
- Create your feature branch (
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
- Commit your changes (
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
- Push to the branch (
git push origin my-new-feature)
- Create a new Pull Request
Contributors
- dmunozv04 - creator and maintainer
- HaltCatchFire - updated dependencies and improved skip logic
- Oxixes - added support for channel whitelist and minor improvements