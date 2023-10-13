Skip sponsor segments in YouTube videos playing on a YouTube TV device (see below for compatibility details).

This project is written in asynchronous python and should be pretty quick.

Check the wiki

Warning: docker armv7 builds have been deprecated. Amd64 and arm64 builds are still available.

Leyend: ✅ = Working, ❌ = Not working, ❔ = Not tested

Open an issue/pull request if you have tested a device that isn't listed here.

Device Status Apple TV ✅ Samsung TV (Tizen) ✅ LG TV (WebOS) ✅ Android TV ❔ Chromecast ❔ Roku ❔ Fire TV ❔ Nintendo Switch ✅ Xbox One/Series ❔ Playstation 4/5 ❔

Run iSponsorBlockTV on a computer that has network access. Auto discovery will require the computer to be on the same network as the device during setup.

It connects to the device, watches its activity and skips any sponsor segment using the SponsorBlock API. It can also skip/mute YouTube ads.

pyytlounge Used to interact with the device

asyncio and aiohttp

async-cache

Textual Used for the amazing new graphical configurator

ssdp Used for auto discovery

Fork it (https://github.com/dmunozv04/iSponsorBlockTV/fork) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create a new Pull Request