Plugin to fill a shape with a map generated from a location (Powered by Google Maps and Mapbox)
Map Generator 2.0 - Sketch App Plugin

Map Generator better than ever!

Design beautiful map interfaces, mobile applications and more in less time with Map Generator 2.0. Now powered by Google and Mapbox.

In this update, Map Generator 2.0 has been build from scratch. We’ve introduced a new map provider (Mapbox) and a few other enhancements to boost your creation process.

Mapbox

Google Maps

How it works?

Create a shape and select it.
Run the Map Generator Plugin:

Google Maps

Plugins > Map Generator > Generate a Map using Google Maps
Shortcut: Shift+Cmd+M

Mapbox

Plugins > Map Generator > Generate a Map using Mapbox
Shortcut: Shift+Cmd+B

Choose the location, styling and zoom.
Voila! Your shape will be filled with a map.

What’s new?

Installation

Install Sketch Map Generator with Sketchpacks

Installation via Sketch Plugin Manager:

  1. In the 'Catalog' tab of the Sketch Plugin Manager window, click in the 'Search' field and type 'Map Generator', to filter the list.
  2. You will see the 'Sketch Map Generator' plugin listed at the top of the list. Click the 'Install' button inside it.

With Sketch Toolbox

  1. Look for "Sketch Map Generator" in Sketch Toolbox
  2. Click on "Install"

Manual

  1. Download the Zip and unzip the package
  2. Double click on Map Generator.sketchplugin for auto installation

Compatibility

The plugin is compatible with Sketch 4+.

Donations

If this project help you in some way, you can invite us a 🍺 ;) or share this project via social media.

The Craftbot team thank you! Eddie & Guillermo.

Contact

If you have any questions or troubles with our product, please feel free to open an issue here.

If you prefer, you can send an email to: hello@craftbot.io