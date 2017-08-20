Map Generator 2.0 - Sketch App Plugin
Map Generator better than ever!
Design beautiful map interfaces, mobile applications and more in less time with Map Generator 2.0. Now powered by Google and Mapbox.
In this update, Map Generator 2.0 has been build from scratch. We’ve introduced a new map provider (Mapbox) and a few other enhancements to boost your creation process.
Mapbox
Google Maps
How it works?
Create a shape and select it.
Run the Map Generator Plugin:
Google Maps
Plugins > Map Generator > Generate a Map using Google Maps
Shortcut: Shift+Cmd+M
Mapbox
Plugins > Map Generator > Generate a Map using Mapbox
Shortcut: Shift+Cmd+B
Choose the location, styling and zoom.
Voila! Your shape will be filled with a map.
What’s new?
- Google Maps and Mapbox support
- Mapbox supports map types: https://www.mapbox.com/api-documentation/#styles
- Build it to suppport more map services in the future
- Bugfixes
- New icon
- New documentation
- Map Generator is now a product of craftbot.io
Installation
Sketch Plugin Manager:Installation via
- In the 'Catalog' tab of the Sketch Plugin Manager window, click in the 'Search' field and type 'Map Generator', to filter the list.
- You will see the 'Sketch Map Generator' plugin listed at the top of the list. Click the 'Install' button inside it.
With Sketch Toolbox
- Look for "Sketch Map Generator" in Sketch Toolbox
- Click on "Install"
Manual
- Download the Zip and unzip the package
- Double click on
Map Generator.sketchpluginfor auto installation
Compatibility
The plugin is compatible with Sketch 4+.
Donations
If this project help you in some way, you can invite us a
The Craftbot team thank you! Eddie & Guillermo.
Contact
If you have any questions or troubles with our product, please feel free to open an issue here.
If you prefer, you can send an email to: hello@craftbot.io