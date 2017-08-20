Map Generator 2.0 - Sketch App Plugin

Map Generator better than ever!

Design beautiful map interfaces, mobile applications and more in less time with Map Generator 2.0. Now powered by Google and Mapbox.

In this update, Map Generator 2.0 has been build from scratch. We’ve introduced a new map provider (Mapbox) and a few other enhancements to boost your creation process.

Mapbox

Google Maps

How it works?

Create a shape and select it.

Run the Map Generator Plugin:

Google Maps

Plugins > Map Generator > Generate a Map using Google Maps

Shortcut: Shift + Cmd + M

Mapbox

Plugins > Map Generator > Generate a Map using Mapbox

Shortcut: Shift + Cmd + B



Choose the location, styling and zoom.

Voila! Your shape will be filled with a map.

Google Maps and Mapbox support

Mapbox supports map types: https://www.mapbox.com/api-documentation/#styles

Build it to suppport more map services in the future

Bugfixes

New icon

New documentation

Map Generator is now a product of craftbot.io

Installation

In the 'Catalog' tab of the Sketch Plugin Manager window, click in the 'Search' field and type 'Map Generator', to filter the list. You will see the 'Sketch Map Generator' plugin listed at the top of the list. Click the 'Install' button inside it.

With Sketch Toolbox

Look for "Sketch Map Generator" in Sketch Toolbox Click on "Install"

Manual

Download the Zip and unzip the package Double click on Map Generator.sketchplugin for auto installation

Compatibility

The plugin is compatible with Sketch 4+.

Donations

If this project help you in some way, you can invite us a 🍺 ;) or share this project via social media.

The Craftbot team thank you! Eddie & Guillermo.

Contact

If you have any questions or troubles with our product, please feel free to open an issue here.

If you prefer, you can send an email to: hello@craftbot.io