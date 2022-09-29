var orejimeConfig = { // Optional. You can customize the ID of the <div> that Orejime will create when starting up. // The generated <div> will be inserted at the beginning of the <body>. // If there is already a DOM element with this id, Orejime will use it instead of creating a new element. // defaults to "orejime". elementID : "orejime" , // Optional. For accessibility's sake, the Orejime modal must know what is the element // containing your app or website. Orejime should *not* be in this element. // The idea is your DOM could look like this after Orejime is initialized: // <body> // <div id="orejime">...</div> // <div id="app">your actual website</div> // </body> // // It is highly recommended to set this option, even though it's not required. // defaults to undefined. appElement : "#app" , // Optional. You can customize the name of the cookie that Orejime uses for storing // user consent decisions. // defaults to "orejime". cookieName : "orejime" , // Optional. You can set a custom expiration time for the Orejime cookie, in days. // defaults to 365. cookieExpiresAfterDays : 365 , // Optional. You can provide a custom domain for the Orejime cookie, for example to make it available on every associated subdomains. cookieDomain : 'mydomain.com' , // Optional. You can provide a custom function to serialize the cookie contents. stringifyCookie : ( contents ) => JSON . stringify ( contents ) , // Optional. You can provide a custom function to unserialize the cookie contents. parseCookie : ( cookie ) => JSON . parse ( cookie ) , // You must provide a link to your privacy policy page privacyPolicy : "" , // Optional. Applications configured below will be ON by default if default=true. // defaults to true default : true , // Optional. If "mustConsent" is set to true, Orejime will directly display the consent // manager modal and not allow the user to close it before having actively // consented or declined the use of third-party apps. // defaults to false mustConsent : false , // Optional. If "mustNotice" is set to true, Orejime will display the consent // notice and not allow the user to close it before having actively // consented or declined the use of third-party apps. // Has no effect if mustConsent is set to true. // defaults to false mustNotice : false , // Optional. You can define the UI language directly here. If undefined, Orejime will // use the value given in the global "lang" variable, or fallback to the value // in the <html> lang attribute, or fallback to "en". lang : "en" , // Optional. You can pass an image url to show in the notice. // If the image is not exclusively decorative, you can pass an object // with the image src and alt attributes: `logo: {src: '...', alt: '...'}` // defaults to false logo : false , // Optional. Set Orejime in debug mode to have a few stuff // logged in the console, like warning about missing translations. // defaults to false debug : false , // You can overwrite existing translations and add translations for your // app descriptions and purposes. See `src/translations.yml` for a full // list of translations that can be overwritten translations : { en : { consentModal : { description : "This is an example of how to override an existing translation already used by Orejime" , } , inlineTracker : { description : "Example of an inline tracking script" , } , externalTracker : { description : "Example of an external tracking script" , } , purposes : { analytics : "Analytics" , security : "Security" } , categories : { analytics : { description : "A long form description of the category." } } } , } , // The list of third-party apps that Orejime will manage for you. // The apps will appear in the modal in the same order as defined here. apps : [ { // The name of the app, used internally by Orejime. // Each name should match a name of a <script> tag defined in the // "Changing your existing third-party scripts" documentation step. name : "google-tag-manager" , // The title of you app as listed in the consent modal. title : "Google Tag Manager" , // A list of regex expressions, strings, or arrays, giving the names of // cookies set by this app. If the user withdraws consent for a // given app, Orejime will then automatically delete all matching // cookies. // // See a different example below with the inline-tracker app // to see how to define cookies set on different path or domains. cookies : [ "_ga" , "_gat" , "_gid" , "__utma" , "__utmb" , "__utmc" , "__utmt" , "__utmz" , "_gat_gtag_" + GTM_UA , "_gat_" + GTM_UA ] , // Optional. The purpose(s) of this app. Will be listed on the consent notice. // Do not forget to add translations for all purposes you list here. purposes : [ "analytics" ] , // Optional. A callback function that will be called each time // the consent state for the app changes. Passes // the `app` config as the second parameter as well. callback : function ( consent , app ) { // This is an example callback function. console . log ( "User consent for app " + app . name + ": consent=" + consent ) } , // Optional. If "required" is set to true, Orejime will not allow this app to // be disabled by the user. // See "Special cases" below for more information. // default to false required : false , // Optional. If "optOut" is set to true, Orejime will load this app // even before the user gave explicit consent. // We recommend always leaving this "false". // See "Special cases" below for more information. // defaults to false optOut : false , // Optional. If "default" is set to true, the app will be enabled by default // Overwrites the global "default" setting. // defaults to the value of the gobal "default" setting default : true , // Optional. If "onlyOnce" is set to true, the app will only be executed // once regardless how often the user toggles it on and off. // defaults to false onlyOnce : true , } , { name : "inline-tracker" , title : "Inline Tracker" , purposes : [ "analytics" ] , cookies : [ "inline-tracker" // When deleting a cookie, Orejime will try to delete a cookie with the given name, // the "/" path, and multiple domains (the current domain and `"." + current domain`). // If an app sets a cookie on a different path or domain than that, Orejime won't be // able to delete it by itself without more info. // In this case, you can explicitely define a cookie, a path and domain: [ "cookieName" , "/blog" , "." + location . hostname ] , [ "cookieName" , "/" , "test.mydomain.com" ] , ] } , { name : "external-tracker" , title : "External Tracker" , purposes : [ "analytics" , "security" ] , cookies : [ "external-tracker" ] , required : true } ] , // Optional. A list of categories under which apps will be classified. // This allows for a visual grouping of the different apps, along with a // description of their purpose. categories : [ { name : "analytics" , title : "Analytics" , // The list of apps belonging to the category, referenced by name. apps : [ "google-tag-manager" , "external-tracker" ] } ] }