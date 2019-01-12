Static Site Boilerplate

Installation

git clone https://github.com/ericalli/static-site-boilerplate

cd static-site-boilerplate

rm -rf .git && git init

Features

Modern Technologies: Full support for HTML5, JavaScript (Vanilla and ES6) and CSS (Sass and PostCSS)

Full support for HTML5, JavaScript (Vanilla and ES6) and CSS (Sass and PostCSS) Built-in Server: Local development server with hot reloading

Local development server with hot reloading Performance Tuning: CSS and JavaScript transpilation, bundling, autoprefixing, and minification

CSS and JavaScript transpilation, bundling, autoprefixing, and minification Image Optimization: Optimizes images for loading speed

Optimizes images for loading speed Favicon Generation: Automatically generates all favicons for Web, Apple and Android devices from one image file

Automatically generates all favicons for Web, Apple and Android devices from one image file Code Linting: Full support for JavaScript (ESLint) and CSS (StyleLint) linting

Full support for JavaScript (ESLint) and CSS (StyleLint) linting Sitemap & Robots.txt Generation: Automatically generates a sitemap.xml and robots.txt files

Automatically generates a sitemap.xml and robots.txt files Setup Wizard: Optionally install helpful libraries and snippets including: CSS Resets: normalize.css reset.css or sanitize.css jQuery Google Analytics

Optionally install helpful libraries and snippets including: Cutting Edge: Uses Webpack for processing and bundling your code

Uses Webpack for processing and bundling your code Deployment: Built-in support for deployment via FTP or Netlify

Browser Support

Chrome (latest 2)

Edge (latest 2)

Firefox (latest 2)

Internet Explorer 9+

Opera (latest 2)

Safari (latest 2)

This is fully dependent on your code and doesn't mean that Static Site Boilerplate won't work in older browsers, just that we'll ensure compatibility with the ones mentioned above.

Support & Contributing

For general questions about Static Site Boilerplate, tweet at @ericalli.

Anyone is welcome to contribute. If you decide to get involved, please take a moment and check out the following:

Author

Eric Alli

License

The code is available under the MIT license.