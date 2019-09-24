Skip to content
This repository has been archived by the owner on Sep 3, 2024. It is now read-only.

erryox/Switchy

BranchesTags

Folders and files

NameName
Last commit message
Last commit date

Latest commit

 

History

20 Commits
.github/workflows
.github/workflows
 
 
Switchy
Switchy
 
 
.gitignore
.gitignore
 
 
LICENSE
LICENSE
 
 
README.md
README.md
 
 
Switchy.sln
Switchy.sln
 
 

Repository files navigation

Switchy

Warning

At the moment, I have neither the time nor the inclination to support this program. If you have any issues with the stable version, you can try one of the preview builds in this issue. Some bugs should be fixed in it, but there are other issues as well, which is why it’s a preview build. Feel free to fork this repo if you’d like to make any changes or improvements!

Switches keyboard layout with the Caps Lock key.

Just put Switchy.exe in the startup folder (to open it press Win+R and type shell:startup).
If you want to hide the pop-up in Windows 10/11, put in this folder a shortcut with nopopup parameter instead of the file itself.

Note: for keyboard layout switching to work in programs running with administrator privileges, Switchy must also be run with administrator privileges. This can be automated using Task Scheduler.

Usage:

  • CapsLock to change keyboard layout
  • Shift+CapsLock to toggle CapsLock state
  • Alt+CapsLock to enable/disable Switchy

About

Switches languages by the Caps Lock key.

Resources

Readme

License

MIT license
Activity

Stars

236 stars

Watchers

7 watching

Forks

21 forks
Report repository

Releases 7

1.4.3 Latest
Jan 27, 2024
+ 6 releases

Packages

No packages published

Contributors 3

Languages