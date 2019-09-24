Switchy

Warning At the moment, I have neither the time nor the inclination to support this program. If you have any issues with the stable version, you can try one of the preview builds in this issue. Some bugs should be fixed in it, but there are other issues as well, which is why it’s a preview build. Feel free to fork this repo if you’d like to make any changes or improvements!

Switches keyboard layout with the Caps Lock key.

Just put Switchy.exe in the startup folder (to open it press Win+R and type shell:startup).

If you want to hide the pop-up in Windows 10/11, put in this folder a shortcut with nopopup parameter instead of the file itself.

Note: for keyboard layout switching to work in programs running with administrator privileges, Switchy must also be run with administrator privileges. This can be automated using Task Scheduler.

Usage: