Keys For Sketch

Installation

Keys installation is way the same as any other plugins. Just download latest release and double-click it.

Features

Easily menu shortcuts customization

Single-character shortcuts customization (like Pencil or Vector)

Shortcut conflicts resolving

Any third-party plugins support

Preferences window integration

Intuitive lightning-fast UI

Modern Sketch v45 plugin updating system support

Usage

Open Sketch Preferences (⌘+,) Select Keys tab Choose menu item for shortcut redefinition Click on its shortcut or on ... on the right side Press new short Resolve conflicts if needed Enjoy

FAQ

— Where can I see the changelog?

On the Releases page.

— How to restore default Sketch shortcuts?

Use «Restore Default Shortcuts...» command from plugin menu. It should remove any user shortcut data includinge one that defined directly in System Preferences.

— How Keys will affect a custom shortcuts I defined earlier in System Preferences?

Since Keys are using default system storage for shortcuts it shouldn't affect without additional user actions like «Restore Default Shortcuts...» command from plugin menu.

— Can't see my Keys shortcuts in System Preferences. Is something wrong?

Since System Preferences caches shortcut values from storage once upon startup you need to completely relaunch it to get updated shortcut data there.

— What happens with my custom shortcuts if I remove Keys?

Nothing because all your shortcuts were defined in System Preferences.

— I removed Keys and my custom shortcuts manually from System Preferences, but tools with single-character shortcuts (like Pencil or Vector) are still using previously defined values. How to reset it to defaults too?

Since Sketch manages single character shortcuts by itself, you should delete keyBindings.plist from ~/Library/Application Support/com.bohemiancoding.sketch3/ folder and restart Sketch to return default tools shortcuts.

— Some menu items aren't shown in Keys. How to fix?

Access these menu items manually through app menu and Keys should show it properly.

— My issue isn't listed here. What now?

Please check the open issues list and feel free to create a new one if you don't see your problem there.

Support Project

I spent a lot of time to make this project real so any feedback or donation is really matters. It's wonderful to see that things you do are really making people's lives easier.

Please note that if you're sending your donation from Russian Federation only Russian Roubles will be accepted.