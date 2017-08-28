fuzzysort
Fast SublimeText-like fuzzy search for JavaScript.
Sublime's fuzzy search is... sublime. I wish everything used it. So here's an open source js version.
Demo
https://rawgit.com/farzher/fuzzysort/master/test.html
Installation Node
npm i fuzzysort
node
> require('fuzzysort').single('t', 'test')
{ score: 3, highlighted: '<b>t</b>est' }
Installation Browser
<script src="https://rawgit.com/farzher/fuzzysort/master/fuzzysort.js"></script>
<script> console.log(fuzzysort.single('t', 'test')) </script>
Usage
fuzzysort.single(search, target)
fuzzysort.single('query', 'some string that contains my query.')
// {score: 59, highlighted: "some string that contains my <b>query</b>."}
fuzzysort.single('query', 'irrelevant string') // null
// exact match returns a score of 0. lower score is better
fuzzysort.single('query', 'query') // {score: 0, highlighted: "<b>query</b>"}
fuzzysort.go(search, targets)
fuzzysort.go('mr', ['Monitor.cpp', 'MeshRenderer.cpp'])
// [{score: 18, highlighted: "<b>M</b>esh<b>R</b>enderer.cpp"}
// ,{score: 6009, highlighted: "<b>M</b>onito<b>r</b>.cpp"}]
fuzzysort.goAsync(search, targets)
let promise = fuzzysort.goAsync('mr', ['Monitor.cpp', 'MeshRenderer.cpp'])
promise.then(results => console.log(results))
if(invalidated) promise.cancel()
Options
fuzzysort.highlightMatches = trueTurn this off if you don't care about
highlighted(faster)
fuzzysort.highlightOpen = '<b>'
fuzzysort.highlightClose = '</b>'
fuzzysort.threshold = nullDon't return matches worse than this (lower is faster) (irrelevant for
single)
fuzzysort.limit = nullDon't return more results than this (faster) (irrelevant for
single)
How To Go Fast
You can help the algorithm go fast by providing prepared targets instead of raw strings. Preparing strings is slow, do this ahead of time and only prepare each target once.
myObj.titlePrepared = fuzzysort.prepare(myObj.title)
fuzzysort.single('gotta', myObj.titlePrepared)
fuzzysort.single('go', myObj.titlePrepared)
fuzzysort.single('fast', myObj.titlePrepared)
Advanced Usage
Search a list of objects, by multiple fields, with custom weights.
let objects = [{title:'Favorite Color', desc:'Chrome'}, {title:'Google Chrome', desc:'Launch Chrome'}]
let search = 'chr'
let results = []
for(const myObj of objects) {
const titleInfo = fuzzysort.single(search, myObj.title)
const descInfo = fuzzysort.single(search, myObj.desc)
// Create a custom combined score to sort by. +100 to the desc score makes it a worse match
const myScore = Math.min(titleInfo?titleInfo.score:1000, descInfo?descInfo.score+100:1000)
if(myScore >= 1000) continue
results.push({
myObj,
myScore,
titleHighlighted: titleInfo ? titleInfo.highlighted : myObj.title,
descHighlighted: descInfo ? descInfo.highlighted : myObj.desc,
})
}
results.sort((a, b) => a.myScore - b.myScore)
console.log(results)
Multiple instances, each with different options.
const strictsort = fuzzysort.new()
strictsort.threshold = 999
Get the matched Indexes.
fuzzysort.single('tt', 'test').indexes // [0, 3]