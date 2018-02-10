thanks
🙌 Give thanks to the open source maintainers you depend on! ✨
"Put your money where your love is." – The Grateful Dead
Open source maintainers do the work that makes our awesome apps, websites, and projects possible! Many authors devote countless hours to open source. Let's help out authors and make the software we rely on healthier at the same time!
Usage
It's easy!
- Run
npx thanksin your project
- See which of your dependencies are seeking donations!
Install
Run it instantly (without installing!) using:
npx thanks
Or, install it, then run it:
npm install -g thanks
thanks
🌟 Open source authors, add yourself to the list
If you're an open source author who accepts donations, add yourself to the
thanks CLI by modifying this file, and sending a pull request!
We're also considering supporting a new
package.json field. Please share your thoughts!
License
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.