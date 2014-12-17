This bash script will generate the proper ANSI escape sequences to move the cursor around the screen, make text bold, add colors and do much more. It is designed to help you colorize words and bits of text.
If it helps, you can think of it as a curses / ncurses library for bash, or a tool that helps you using tricks from DOS's ANSI.SYS. Or you might consider this to be your magic highlighter that has always been missing from bash.
Download
ansi and put it somewhere in your path. Make sure that it is executable (
chmod a+x ansi works well). Bash will need to be present, but it is often installed by default. No external commands are used; this only uses bash's built-in features.
# Download
curl -OL git.io/ansi
# Make executable
chmod 755 ansi
# Copy to somewhere in your path
sudo mv ansi /usr/local/bin/
Not all features will work with all terminals. Your terminal determines if particular codes work.
You can override the terminal detection logic and force
ansi to output color codes with the environment variable
ANSI_FORCE_SUPPORT set to any non-empty value.
BPM Installation
This package is also published as a BPM library. This means it can be loaded into other scripts or installed easily. The
ansi library does not need any dependencies from BPM in order to work.
To use this as a standalone command, first install BPM and then run:
bpm install ansi
To use this as a library, list
ansi as a dependency in your
bpm.ini file and include these lines at the top of your shell script:
. bpm
bpm::include ansi
Once loaded into the environment, the list of library functions below are available for your use.
The newer version of
ansi has reversed an earlier decision about newlines at the end. Previously, calling
ansi test would write "test" to the screen without a newline and
ansi -n test would add a newline. As of August 2018, this has switched and
ansi test will write out "test" with a newline. The
-n flag is also switched. Sorry for the inconvenience that the earlier decision has caused and future confusion due to this flag switching. The goal is to align more closely with
echo.
ansi [OPTIONS] [TEXT TO DISPLAY]
The OPTIONS are numerous and are detailed below. You can specify as many as you like. Option processing stops at the first unknown option and at
--. Options are applied in the order specified on the command line. Colors are reset and attributes are restored to default unless
--no-restore is used.
It often helps when one can see how to use a new tool, so here's how this library can be used.
# Write "Tests pass" in green on its own line
ansi --green --newline "Tests pass"
# Change the terminal's title to the working directory and
# do not write anything to the terminal.
ansi --title="$(pwd)" --no-newline
# Reset the terminal colors, reset to the default font, move the cursor
# to row 1 column 1, and show the cursor if it was previously hidden.
# This long line is the same as the --reset option.
ansi --erase-display=2 --position=1,1 --show-cursor \
--reset-font --reset-color
# Find out how many lines the terminal can display
ansi --report-window-chars | cut -d , -f 1
Need more? Check out the examples/ folder.
When using the
ansi command from a shell script or a prompt, there are a plethora of different options you can use. The syntax for using these options is as follows:
ansi [OPTIONS] [TEXT TO DISPLAY]
All options must be placed first. See the Examples section for more information. You can also see the entire list of options by running
ansi --help.
The short version of these options comes from the command they are implementing.
--insert-chars[=N],
--insert-char[=N],
--ich[=N]- Insert blanks at cursor, shifting the line right.
--erase-display[=N],
--ed[=N]- Erase in display. 0=below, 1=above, 2=all, 3=saved.
--erase-lines[=N],
--erase-line[=N],
--el[=N]- Erase in line. 0=right, 1=left, 2=all.
--insert-lines[=N],
--insert-line[=N],
--il[=N]
--delete-lines[=N],
--delete-line[=N],
--dl[=N]
--delete-chars[=N],
--delete-char[=N],
--dch[=N]
--scroll-up[=N],
--su[=N]
--scroll-down[=N],
--sd[=N]
--erase-chars[=N],
--erase-char[=N],
--ech[=N]
--repeat[=N],
--rep[=N]- Repeat preceding character N times.
The short version of these options comes from the command they are implementing.
--up[=N],
--cuu[=N]
--down[=N],
--cud[=N]
--forward[=N],
--cuf[=N]
--backward[=N],
--cub[=N]
--next-line[=N],
--cnl[=N]
--previous-line[=N],
--prev-line[=N],
--cpl[=N]
--column[=N],
--cha[=N]
--position[=[ROW],[COL]],
--cup[=[ROW],[COL]]
--tab-forward[=N]- Move forward N tab stops.
--tab-backward[=N]- Move backward N tab stops.
--column-relative[=N],
--hpr[=N]
--line[=N],
--vpa[=N]
--line-relative[=N],
--vpr[=N]
--save-cursor- Saves the cursor position. By default, this will restore the cursor after writing text to the terminal unless you use
--no-restore.
--restore-cursor- This just restores the cursor position. Normally this executes at the end when you use
--save-cursor.
--hide-cursor- This also will show the cursor at the end unless you use
--no-restore.
--show-cursor
All of these options will automatically reset to normal text unless
--no-reset is used. Below, the codes are grouped into similar functionality and the flag to disable that attribute is listed with the group it controls, so you can correlate the flags more easily.
--boldand
--faintcan be reset with
--normal
--italicand
--frakturcan be reset with
--plain
--underlineand
--double-underlineare reset with
--no-underline
--blinkand
--rapid-blinkare reset with
--no-blink
--inverseis removed with
--no-inverse
--invisibleis changed back with
--visible
--strikeis reset with
--no-strike
--frameand
--encircleare reset with
--no-border
--overlineis removed with
--no-overline
--ideogram-right,
--ideogram-right-double,
--ideogram-left,
--ideogram-left-double, and
--ideogram-stressare all removed with
--reset-ideogram
--font=NUMsets the font.
NUMmust be a single digit from 0 through 9. Font 0 is the default font.
All of these options will automatically reset to the default color unless
--no-reset is used. To preview the colors, use
--color-table.
--blackand
--black-intense
--redand
--red-intense
--greenand
--green-intense
--yellowand
--yellow-intense
--blueand
--blue-intense
--magentaand
--magenta-intense
--cyanand
--cyan-intense
--whiteand
--white-intense
--color=CODElets you use one of 256 codes - preview the codes using
--color-codes
--rgb=R,G,Bsets a specific color
All of these options will automatically reset to the default color unless
--no-reset is used. To preview the colors, use
--color-table.
--bg-blackand
--bg-black-intense
--bg-redand
--bg-red-intense
--bg-greenand
--bg-green-intense
--bg-yellowand
--bg-yellow-intense
--bg-blueand
--bg-blue-intense
--bg-magentaand
--bg-magenta-intense
--bg-cyanand
--bg-cyan-intense
--bg-whiteand
--bg-white-intense
--bg-color=CODElets you use one of 256 codes - preview the codes using
--color-codes
--bg-rgb=R,G,Bsets a specific color
These options force a reset of colors. This is useful if you used
--no-reset or are correcting the appearance of a misbehaving terminal.
--reset-attrib- Reset all attributes
--reset-foreground- Reset the foreground to default
--reset-background- Reset the background to default
--reset-color- Reset all color-related settings
--reset-font- Reset the font to the primary font
All of these commands send a special code to the terminal. The terminal responds as though someone typed something very fast. In order for these to work,
ansi must read from stdin directly. This won't work if you are piping in a file or replace stdin in another way.
The ANSI codes are written to stdout in order that the terminal might respond immediately. The result of the report is written to stdout.
--report-position- ROW,COL
--report-window-state- "open" or "iconified"
--report-window-position- X,Y
--report-window-pixels- HEIGHT,WIDTH
--report-window-chars- ROWS,COLS
--report-screen-chars- ROWS,COLS (this is for the entire screen)
--report-icon
--report-title
--color-table- Display a color table.
--color-codes- Show all of the 256 color codes.
--icon=NAME- Set the icon.
--title=TITLE- Set the title of the terminal.
--no-restore- Do not issue reset codes when changing colors and saving the cursor. For example, if you use
--greenthen the text will automatically be reset to the default color when the command terminates. With
--no-restoreset, the text will stay green and subsequent commands that output will keep writing in green until something else changes the terminal.
-n,
--no-newline- Do not add a newline at the end.
--bell- Add the terminal's bell sequence to the output.
--reset- Reset all colors, clear the screen, show the cursor, restore the primary font, and move to 1,1.
If you decide to leverage
ansi as a Bash library and you load its functions into your environment, you gain access to the following functions. You will notice that they, for the most part, mirror the option names of the command-line program. These functions only do their one task and do not reset the terminal when done. Any exceptions to this are clearly called out.
In order to source
ansi into the environment you will have to use one of a few different methods.
Loading via BPM, after you add
ansi to your dependencies in your
bpm.ini file.
. bpm
bpm::include ansi
Loading when
ansi is installed manually into your path somewhere. Coincidentally, this also works when you use BPM to install the tool globally.
. ansi
Loading when you include
ansi in your project.
. path/to/the/file/ansi
When using this to change the color or perform terminal manipulation, make sure to send the reset codes.
ansi::green
echo "This is green text"
# You must manually reset the colors
ansi::resetForeground
All of the functions write to stdout except
ansi::report. That one uses stderr to query the terminal and its result will go into the
ANSI_REPORT environment variable.
None of the functions care if the terminal supports ANSI unless otherwise noted. They will happily write out ANSI codes even if the terminal will not recognize them.
The short version of these options comes from the command they are implementing.
ansi::insertChars- Inserts blanks at the cursor, shifting the line right. Takes an optional argument for the number of characters.
ansi::eraseDisplay- Takes an optional argument where
0is below,
1is above,
2is all, and
3is saved.
ansi::eraseLine- Erase within a line. Takes an optional argument where
0is right,
1is left, and
2is all.
ansi::insertLines- Inserts lines at the cursor. Takes an optional argument for the number of lines.
ansi::deleteLines- Takes an optional argument for the number of lines.
ansi::deleteChars- Takes an optional argument for the number of characters.
ansi::scrollUp- Takes an optional argument for the number of lines.
ansi::scrollDown- Takes an optional argument for the number of lines.
ansi::eraseChars- Takes an optional argument for the number of characters.
ansi::repeat- Takes an optional argument for the number of times to repeat the preceding character.
The short version of these options comes from the command they are implementing.
ansi::up- Moves the cursor up. Takes an optional argument for the number of lines.
ansi::down- Moves the cursor down. Takes an optional argument for the number of lines.
ansi::forward- Moves the cursor forwards. Takes an optional argument for the number of characters.
ansi::backward- Moves the cursor backwards. Takes an optional argument for the number of characters.
ansi::nextLine- Takes an optional argument for the number of lines.
ansi::previousLine- Takes an optional argument for the number of lines.
ansi::column- Moves to a column. Takes an optional argument for which column.
ansi::position- Moves to a specific position. Takes an optional argument for the rows and columns in the format
R,C. Both the row and the column are also optional.
ansi::tabForward- Moves forward a number of tab stops. Takes an optional argument for the number of tab stops.
ansi::tabBackward- Moves backward a number of tab stops. Takes an optional argument for the number of tab stops.
ansi::columnRelative- Moves the cursor left or right a number of columns. Takes an optional argument for the number of columns.
ansi::line- Moves the cursor to a specific line. Takes an optional argument for the line number.
ansi::lineRelativeMoves the cursor up or down a number of lines. Takes an optional argument for the number of lines.
ansi::saveCursor- Saves the cursor position.
ansi::restoreCursor- Restores the cursor position.
ansi::hideCursor- Makes the cursor invisible.
ansi::showCursor- Restores the normal cursor to the screen.
All of these options will automatically reset to normal text unless
--no-reset is used. Below, the codes are grouped into similar functionality and the flag to disable that attribute is listed with the group it controls, so you can correlate the flags more easily.
ansi::boldand
ansi::faintcan be reset with
ansi::normal
ansi::italicand
ansi::frakturcan be reset with
ansi::plain
ansi::underlineand
ansi::double-underlineare reset with
ansi::noUnderline
ansi::blinkand
ansi::rapidBlinkare reset with
ansi::noBlink
ansi::inverseis removed with
ansi::noInverse
ansi::invisibleis changed back with
ansi::visible
ansi::strikeis reset with
ansi::noStrike
ansi::frameand
ansi::encircleare reset with
ansi::noBorder
ansi::overlineis removed with
ansi::noOverline
ansi::ideogramRight,
ansi::ideogramRightDouble,
ansi::ideogramLeft,
ansi::ideogramLeftDouble, and
ansi::ideogramStressare all removed with
ansi::resetIdeogram
ansi::fontsets the font. It takes an optional argument that must be a single digit from 0 through 9. Font 0 is the default font.
All of these options will automatically reset to the default color unless
--no-reset is used. To preview the colors, use
--color-table.
ansi::blackand
ansi::blackIntense
ansi::redand
ansi::redIntense
ansi::greenand
ansi::greenIntense
ansi::yellowand
ansi::yellowIntense
ansi::blueand
ansi::blueIntense
ansi::magentaand
ansi::magentaIntense
ansi::cyanand
ansi::cyanIntense
ansi::whiteand
ansi::whiteIntense
ansi::color- Takes a required argument of a color code, which is a number from 0 through 255. Preview the codes using
ansi::colorCodesor running
ansi --color-codes.
ansi::rgb- Takes three required arguments of the red, green and blue color values. Each are numbers from 0 through 255.
All of these options will automatically reset to the default color unless
--no-reset is used. To preview the colors, use
--color-table.
ansi::bgBlackand
ansi::bgBlackIntense
ansi::bgRedand
ansi::bgRedIntense
ansi::bgGreenand
ansi::bgGreenIntense
ansi::bgYellowand
ansi::bgYellowIntense
ansi::bgBlueand
ansi::bgBlueIntense
ansi::bgMagentaand
ansi::bgMagentaIntense
ansi::bgCyanand
ansi::bgCyanIntense
ansi::bgWhiteand
ansi::bgWhiteIntense
ansi::bgColor- Takes a required argument of a color code, which is a number from 0 through 255. Preview the codes using
ansi::colorCodesor running
ansi --color-codes.
ansi::bgRgb- Takes three required arguments of the red, green and blue color values. Each are numbers from 0 through 255.
These options force a reset of colors. This is useful if you used
--no-reset or are correcting the appearance of a misbehaving terminal.
ansi::resetAttributes- Reset all attributes
ansi::resetForeground- Reset the foreground to default
ansi::resetBackground- Reset the background to default
ansi::resetColor- Reset all color-related settings
ansi::resetFont- Reset the font to the primary font
All of these commands send a special code to the terminal. The terminal responds as though someone typed something very fast. In order for these to work,
ansi must read from stdin directly. This won't work if you are piping in a file or replace stdin in another way.
The ANSI codes are written to stdout in order that the terminal might respond immediately. The result of the report is written to stdout.
ansi::report- Helper function to assist with querying the terminal for information. Writes a query to stderr (file descriptor 2), listens for information from stdin (file descriptor 0) and returns the result through the environment variable
ANSI_REPORT.
ansi::reportPosition- ROW,COL
ansi::reportWindowState- "open" or "iconified"
ansi::reportWindowPosition- X,Y
ansi::reportWindowPixels- HEIGHT,WIDTH
ansi::reportWindowChars- ROWS,COLS
ansi::reportScreenChars- ROWS,COLS (this is for the entire screen)
ansi::reportIcon
ansi::reportTitle
ansi::colorTable- Display a color table.
ansi::colorCodes- Show all of the 256 color codes.
ansi::icon- Set the icon. Takes an optional argument of the icon to set.
ansi::title- Set the title of the terminal. Takes an optional argument of the title to set.
ansi::bell- Send the bell character to the terminal. The terminal may beep, ding, or produce no sound.
ansi::reset- Reset all colors, clear the screen, show the cursor and move to 1,1.
ansi::colorCodes- Show a table of the available color codes.
ansi::colorCodePatch- Helper function to show a patch of color. Internal use only.
ansi::colorTable- Show a table of the different standard colors, text attributes, and similar things.
ansi::colorTableLine- Helper function to show a line of colors.
ansi::isAnsiSupported- Returns true (0) when ANSI is supported. Tries checking using tools, falls back to querying the terminal.
ansi::showHelp- Shows the help for the
ansicommand.
ansi- This function will act identically to the
ansicommand. Calling
ansionce the library has been sourced will not spawn a subshell and instead will call functions only, greatly increasing the speed.
When setting the icon and the title, make sure to quote the value correctly so spaces are sent within the argument.
# This will not work and instead just sets the title to "Tests"
ansi::title Tests are running
# This will work because everything is sent as a single argument
ansi::title "Tests are running"
This project is licensed under a MIT style license with an additional non-advertising clause. See LICENSE.md for more information.