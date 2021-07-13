userhosts
Allow user-defined hosts entries.
userhosts is a
LD_PRELOAD library that overrides the fetching of hostnames
in applications.
userhosts transforms hostnames using a user-defined hosts
file before doing the actual lookup.
This allows using your own
userhosts file on top of your system
/etc/hosts
file.
By default
userhosts fetches hosts entries from the home directory
(
~/.hosts). This can be overridden using an environment variable
(
HOSTS_FILE) to specify a different file.
This library was renamed, the previous name was
libhostspriv.so.
Build
make
This results in
libuserhosts.so.
Install
You can choose to use
userhosts globally for your user account by adding it
to your shell, using bashrc:
mkdir ~/bin
cp libuserhosts.so ~/bin
echo 'export LD_PRELOAD=$HOME/bin/libuserhosts.so' >> ~/.bashrc
source ~/.bashrc
You can also use
userhosts for individual commands:
LD_PRELOAD=$HOME/bin/libuserhosts.so firefox
Usage
Using the default hosts file in
$HOME:
echo "127.0.0.1 somehost" > ~/.hosts
nc -vz somehost 80
Using the
HOSTS_FILE environment variable:
echo "127.0.0.1 somehost" > hosts
HOSTS_FILE=$PWD/hosts nc -vz somehost 80
Use hostnames as target to redirect name resolving:
echo "localhost somehost2" > ~/.hosts
nc -vz somehost2 80
Resolving will not happen recursively, so the following will attempt to DNS
resolve
somehost:
echo "localhost somehost" > ~/.hosts
echo "somehost somehost2" >> ~/.hosts
nc -vz somehost2 80
Limitations
userhosts does not work with suid programs. That includes
ping
unfortunately.