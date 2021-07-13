userhosts

Allow user-defined hosts entries.

userhosts is a LD_PRELOAD library that overrides the fetching of hostnames in applications. userhosts transforms hostnames using a user-defined hosts file before doing the actual lookup.

This allows using your own userhosts file on top of your system /etc/hosts file.

By default userhosts fetches hosts entries from the home directory ( ~/.hosts ). This can be overridden using an environment variable ( HOSTS_FILE ) to specify a different file.

This library was renamed, the previous name was libhostspriv.so .

Build

make

This results in libuserhosts.so .

Install

You can choose to use userhosts globally for your user account by adding it to your shell, using bashrc:

mkdir ~ /bin cp libuserhosts.so ~ /bin echo ' export LD_PRELOAD=$HOME/bin/libuserhosts.so ' >> ~ /.bashrc source ~ /.bashrc

You can also use userhosts for individual commands:

LD_PRELOAD= $HOME /bin/libuserhosts.so firefox

Usage

Using the default hosts file in $HOME :

echo " 127.0.0.1 somehost " > ~ /.hosts nc -vz somehost 80

Using the HOSTS_FILE environment variable:

echo " 127.0.0.1 somehost " > hosts HOSTS_FILE= $PWD /hosts nc -vz somehost 80

Use hostnames as target to redirect name resolving:

echo " localhost somehost2 " > ~ /.hosts nc -vz somehost2 80

Resolving will not happen recursively, so the following will attempt to DNS resolve somehost :

echo " localhost somehost " > ~ /.hosts echo " somehost somehost2 " >> ~ /.hosts nc -vz somehost2 80

Limitations