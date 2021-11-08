Windows portable version ( Download! ): available in .zip format. unzip, and run from FireDM.exe, no installation required.

Linux portable version (Download!):

available in .AppImage format.

download file, then mark it as executable, and run it, no installation required, tested on ubuntu, mint, and manjaro.

note: ffmpeg is not included and must be installed separately if not exist



mark file as executable by right clicking the file> Properties> Permissions> Allow executing file as a program, or from terminal by chmod +x FireDM_xxx.AppImage



To check for ffmpeg use this command:

which ffmpeg # expected output if installed /usr/bin/ffmpeg