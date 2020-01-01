Skip to content

README.md

Jekyll FullIt Theme

Publish your static website/blog on GitHub Pages using Jekyll, Bootstrap 4 and fullpage.js.

Usage

1. Create a Repo

2. Install Jekyll-Bootstrap-3

  
    $ git clone https://github.com/fullit/fullit.github.io USERNAME.github.io
    $ cd USERNAME.github.io
    $ git remote set-url origin git@github.com:USERNAME/USERNAME.github.io.git
    $ git push origin master

3. Edit your website configuration

Edit _includes/themes/bootstrap/ to change information about your new website and also to remove the GitHub red ribbon (default.html#26).

4. Enjoy !

  • After giving 10 mins to GitHub of course.

Demo

Visit Jekyll-Fullit on GitHub Pages

License

MIT

