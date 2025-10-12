bd - Beads

Distributed graph issue tracker for AI agents, powered by Dolt.

Platforms: macOS, Linux, Windows, FreeBSD

Docs: https://gastownhall.github.io/beads/

Beads provides a persistent, structured memory for coding agents. It replaces messy markdown plans with a dependency-aware graph, allowing agents to handle long-horizon tasks without losing context.

⚡ Quick Start

# Install beads CLI (system-wide - don't clone this repo into your project) curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/gastownhall/beads/main/scripts/install.sh | bash # Initialize in YOUR project cd your-project bd init # Tell your agent echo " Use 'bd' for task tracking " >> AGENTS.md

Note: Beads is a CLI tool you install once and use everywhere. You don't need to clone this repository into your project.

🛠 Features

Dolt-Powered: Version-controlled SQL database with cell-level merge, native branching, and built-in sync via Dolt remotes.

Version-controlled SQL database with cell-level merge, native branching, and built-in sync via Dolt remotes. Agent-Optimized: JSON output, dependency tracking, and auto-ready task detection.

JSON output, dependency tracking, and auto-ready task detection. Zero Conflict: Hash-based IDs ( bd-a1b2 ) prevent merge collisions in multi-agent/multi-branch workflows.

Hash-based IDs ( ) prevent merge collisions in multi-agent/multi-branch workflows. Compaction: Semantic "memory decay" summarizes old closed tasks to save context window.

Semantic "memory decay" summarizes old closed tasks to save context window. Messaging: Message issue type with threading ( --thread ), ephemeral lifecycle, and mail delegation.

Message issue type with threading ( ), ephemeral lifecycle, and mail delegation. Graph Links: relates_to , duplicates , supersedes , and replies_to for knowledge graphs.

📖 Essential Commands

Command Action bd ready List tasks with no open blockers. bd create "Title" -p 0 Create a P0 task. bd update <id> --claim Atomically claim a task (sets assignee + in_progress). bd dep add <child> <parent> Link tasks (blocks, related, parent-child). bd show <id> View task details and audit trail.

🔗 Hierarchy & Workflow

Beads supports hierarchical IDs for epics:

bd-a3f8 (Epic)

(Epic) bd-a3f8.1 (Task)

(Task) bd-a3f8.1.1 (Sub-task)

Stealth Mode: Run bd init --stealth to use Beads locally without committing files to the main repo. Perfect for personal use on shared projects. See Git-Free Usage below.

Contributor vs Maintainer: When working on open-source projects:

Contributors (forked repos): Run bd init --contributor to route planning issues to a separate repo (e.g., ~/.beads-planning ). Keeps experimental work out of PRs.

(forked repos): Run to route planning issues to a separate repo (e.g., ). Keeps experimental work out of PRs. Maintainers (write access): Beads auto-detects maintainer role via SSH URLs or HTTPS with credentials. Only need git config beads.role maintainer if using GitHub HTTPS without credentials but you have write access.

📦 Installation

brew install beads # macOS / Linux (recommended) npm install -g @beads/bd # Node.js users

Other methods: install script | go install | from source | Windows | Arch AUR

Requirements: macOS, Linux, Windows, or FreeBSD. See docs/INSTALLING.md for complete installation guide.

Security And Verification

Before trusting any downloaded binary, verify its checksum against the release checksums.txt .

The install scripts verify release checksums before install. For manual installs, do this verification yourself before first run.

On macOS, scripts/install.sh preserves the downloaded signature by default. Local ad-hoc re-signing is explicit opt-in via BEADS_INSTALL_RESIGN_MACOS=1 .

See docs/ANTIVIRUS.md for Windows AV false-positive guidance and verification workflow.

💾 Storage Modes

Beads uses Dolt as its database. Two modes are available:

Embedded Mode (default)

bd init

Dolt runs in-process — no external server needed. Data lives in .beads/embeddeddolt/ . Single-writer only (file locking enforced). This is the recommended mode for most users.

Server Mode

bd init --server

Connects to an external dolt sql-server . Data lives in .beads/dolt/ . Supports multiple concurrent writers. Configure the connection with flags or environment variables:

Flag Env Var Default --server-host BEADS_DOLT_SERVER_HOST 127.0.0.1 --server-port BEADS_DOLT_SERVER_PORT 3307 --server-socket BEADS_DOLT_SERVER_SOCKET (none; uses TCP) --server-user BEADS_DOLT_SERVER_USER root BEADS_DOLT_PASSWORD (none) BEADS_DOLT_CLI_DIR local Dolt database path for CLI push/pull

Unix domain sockets: Use --server-socket to connect via a Unix socket instead of TCP. This avoids port conflicts between concurrent projects and is useful in sandboxed environments (e.g., Claude Code) where file-level access control is simpler than network allowlists. The Dolt server must be started with dolt sql-server --socket <path> . Auto-start is not supported in socket mode.

When BEADS_DOLT_SERVER_MODE=1 points at a Dolt server managed outside Beads, set BEADS_DOLT_CLI_DIR if bd dolt push / bd dolt pull must use the local dolt CLI (for example git-protocol remotes or credentials that only exist in the current shell). Use the actual Dolt database directory, not the server root.

Backup & Migration

Back up your database and migrate between modes using bd backup :

# Set up a backup destination and push bd backup init /path/to/backup bd backup sync # Restore into a new project (any mode) bd init # or bd init --server bd backup restore --force /path/to/backup

See docs/DOLT.md for full migration instructions.

🌐 Community Tools

See docs/COMMUNITY_TOOLS.md for a curated list of community-built UIs, extensions, and integrations—including terminal interfaces, web UIs, editor extensions, and native apps.

🚀 Git-Free Usage

Beads works without git. The Dolt database is the storage backend — git integration (hooks, repo discovery, identity) is optional.

# Initialize without git export BEADS_DIR=/path/to/your/project/.beads bd init --quiet --stealth # All core commands work with zero git calls bd create " Fix auth bug " -p 1 -t bug bd ready --json bd update bd-a1b2 --claim bd prime bd close bd-a1b2 " Fixed "

BEADS_DIR tells bd where to put the .beads/ database directory, bypassing git repo discovery. --stealth sets no-git-ops: true in config, disabling all git hook installation and git operations.

This is useful for:

Non-git VCS (Sapling, Jujutsu, Piper) — no .git/ directory needed

(Sapling, Jujutsu, Piper) — no directory needed Monorepos — point BEADS_DIR at a specific subdirectory

— point at a specific subdirectory CI/CD — isolated task tracking without repo-level side effects

— isolated task tracking without repo-level side effects Evaluation/testing — ephemeral databases in /tmp

For daemon mode without git, use bd daemon start --local (see PR #433).